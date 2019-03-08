India vs Australia: Emotional Ranchi gets ready for MS Dhoni's potential home farewell as India eye series win
Ranchi is all set to bid farewell to its hero in a grand manner and there is no doubt each and every move of Dhoni will be greeted with thunderous applause. But as has been the case for over a decade, there will be only one thing in the forefront of Dhoni's mind and that is an Indian victory.
For a close to half an hour, Mahendra Singh Dhoni provided a glimpse of his potential future at the JSCA international stadium complex in Ranchi. Dhoni transformed into a power hitting coach as he advised the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Shikar Dhawan and Rishab Pant on how to master the clout against the spinners down the ground.
In all likelihood, the third ODI against Australia will be Dhoni's last match in a city that he has helped put on the world map through his prodigious cricketing talent. Every one in Ranchi seems to have a tale about their favourite son including the cab driver, the storekeeper, the ground staff and even the local chaiwala (tea vendor) on the Ring Road on the outskirts of the city.
MS Dhoni hammering them in the nets in Ranchi. AFP
Sourav Prasad, a cab driver sums up the mood in Ranchi "We are sure he will retire after the World Cup, but honestly he is still very fit and should play for another two years. Tomorrow's game will be his last and while we are sad, we want it to be a celebratory moment. Unfortunately, Mahi is not that sort of guy, he doesn't like all that fame and in a way, he portrays the humility of the people in Ranchi." he tells Firstpost.
Tickets for the match were sold out in 40 minutes leaving a 19-year-old Suraj Singh, an emerging cricketer from Bokaro bitterly disappointed. "I'm a local boy and have been hoping to watch Dhoni live at least once. I arrived at the ground two days ago at 4 am and lined up for six hours, but still couldn't get a ticket. This is a historic moment, there will never be another Dhoni and he has inspired this whole district. Hopefully, I will manage a ticket before the match." Suraj told Firstpost.
Dhoni had politely turned down the request to inaugurate his own stand at the ground stating to the local officials, "I am a part of this ground. How can a person inaugurate something in his own home?" The local cricket administrators remained tight-lipped about any formal celebrations during the match citing ‘Mahi is not a big fan of such things'.
At the practice session, Dhoni had plenty of fun trying to launch balls into the South Stand that was recently named the "MS Dhoni" Pavilion. Amongst all the entertainment Dhoni spent an ample of time with Rayudu ensuring the Indian No 4 kept his shape while trying to go big on the lofted shot. Vijay Shankar's form has been inspiring and Rayudu will be sensing a bit of pressure. In both matches this series, Rayudu has had an opportunity to bat for a substantial amount of time and build an innings. But following twin failures, the knives are already being sharpened. Rayudu will get another shot at No 4 in Ranchi and the slow-low pitch could play right into his hands.
It was worth noting that all the Indian batsmen seemed to toe-end a lot of balls on the practice pitches adjacent to playing strip. The dark looking surface is expected to have minimal bounce and be difficult for stroke-making, especially once the ball gets old.
Ranchi is still experiencing cool nights meaning dew could play a role in the later stages of the game. It means India is unlikely to tinker with their line-up and the low bounce pitch should suit bowlers such as Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, and even Kedar Jadhav. But there are chances that Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who's joined the ODI squad, might get a place in the side.
Australia, in the meantime, is starring at a seven consecutive bilateral series defeat. The visitors have pushed India to the brink in both matches, but have failed to deliver the knockout blow. The slow pitch will once again test the inexperienced Australian middle order and the men in yellow desperately need one of their top four batsmen to score a century if they are going to keep series alive.
Glenn Maxwell will have happy memories of his this ground. The dynamic batsmen scored his maiden Test century at this venue in 2017 and also registered a 92 in an ODI against India in 2013. Maxwell was outstanding in the T20 series, but he is yet to blossom in the 50-over format. Aaron Finch showed glimpses of returning to form in Nagpur and the Australian captain will be hoping he can cash in and get a big score. On the bowling front, Jyhe Richardon's whippy action should suit the Ranchi pitch and the pacer from Perth could feature in the playing XI at the expense of Nathan Lyon.
India has a 2-1 win-loss record in Ranchi with Virat Kohli averaging a mesmerizing 261 from his three outings at the ground. The other distinct feature of the ground is the elevation drop from the center of the pitch to the boundary ropes. Its natural slope along with the hard outfield means the batsmen should get rich rewards for their shots. But as MS Dhoni showed during the practice session the ball can also sail into the stands with ease.
The town of Ranchi is all set to bid farewell to its hero in a grand manner and there is no doubt each and every move of Dhoni will be greeted with thunderous applause. But as has been the case for over a decade, there will be only one thing in the forefront of Dhoni's mind and that is an Indian victory.
Mar 08, 2019
