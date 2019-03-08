India vs Australia: DRS error in Aaron Finch's dismissal in Ranchi ODI makes waves on social media
Kuldeep Yadav's dismissal of Aaron Finch during the third ODI between India and Australia at Ranchi raised a plenty of eyebrows among the Twitterati.
The third one-dayer between India and Australia has created a buzz on social media, with a majority of the posts centering around Virat Kohli racing to his 41st ODI ton, continuing his blazing form in the build-up to the World Cup later this year.
While Kohli's habit of making centuries continues to dazzle followers of the game across nations, it wasn't the only incident to make for an avid discussion on micro-blogging website Twitter.
Kuldeep Yadav's dismissal of Aaron Finch, Kohli's Australian counterpart, raised a plenty of eyebrows as well.
After putting the visiting side to bat in the third ODI, in which the 'Men in Blue' were seen sporting military camouflage caps instead of the regular blue ones, Australia were off to a dream start, with openers Finch and Usman Khawaja forging a 193-run opening stand that laid the foundation for the winning total of 313/5.
Finch was however, the first to depart, getting trapped leg-before by Kuldeep. The Australia skipper reviewed the umpire's decision with the hope of getting it overturned, but only got three reds in return that signalled his march back to the dressing room.
The only problem, however, was the fact that the ball had pitched along the middle stump before straightening, while the DRS showed the ball to be pitching on leg. And a number of Twitter users were quick to spot the error, including New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham.
"Still out but pretty weird," said the Black Caps cricketer, who has quite a Twitter following himself.
Finch may have fallen seven short of a ton, but his knock of 93 would've boosted his confidence ahead of greater challenges that lie ahead. The Victorian's last significant one-day international score was a 100 in England in June 2018.
Australia, meanwhile, managed to keep the series alive with a 32-run victory at Ranchi. India skipper Kohli brought up a second consecutive century (123 off 95 balls), but failed to guide his team home as the hosts were bowled out for 281.
The remaining games of the series, which is India's last ODI assignment before the World Cup, take place at Mohali (10 March) and Delhi (13 March).
Updated Date:
Mar 08, 2019 21:42:42 IST
