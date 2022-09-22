Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden questioned Dinesh Karthik‘s position in the batting order after him coming down at number 7 in the first T20I against Australia in Mohali.

India’s team management is still struggling to settle a concrete playing XI. The first match against Australia saw some unusual scenes in the combinations. Rishabh Pant was ignored for Dinesh Karthik, just like the Asia Cup opener against Pakistan.

However, Karthik was sent down in the order, even all-rounder Axar Patel, being sent ahead of him. It’s evident that Rahul Dravid has been experimenting with the batting order. Previously it was said that the side is considering Karthik as the finisher and that can be the reason for him coming late.

Following the matter, Australia legend Matthew Hayden disagreed. According to him, the veteran batter could have gotten some more time on the crease.

Things went right down to the wire but it’s Australia who won the first #INDvAUS T20I.#TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second T20I. Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/ZYG17eC71l pic.twitter.com/PvxtKxhpav — BCCI (@BCCI) September 20, 2022

On Tuesday, Hayden raised questions regarding Karthik’s role in the unit, while commentating for broadcasters Star Sports. “I don’t want to seem like I’m demeaning him, but Dinesh Karthik should really be batting more,” he said when Patel came in to bat after the dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav.

Read: Matthew Hayden defends Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s death bowling

Patel pulled off a good start with a commendable straight drive off Cameron Green but failed to stick to the crease longer. Hayden, though, appreciated Patel for the shot, he said that Karthik too could play this kind of shot if he could get enough time. “I have concerns about the finisher’s role he is playing. I believe he can play another role by coming up in the order,” the former Aussie batter added.

Agarkar immediately agreed with Hayden and suggested the team management to utilise the senior cricketer’s skill and experience as much as they could. He referred to the fact that the side has been preferring Karthik over Pant on some occasions. “You can expect Karthik to handle situations like this. Since he is preferred ahead of Rishabh Pant in this starting lineup, at least you hope he does,” he said to Hayden. Agarkar, however, did not forget to appreciate the improvement of Patel in recent times.

Karthik could not manage to contribute anything significant to the scoresheet. He played just five deliveries scoring six runs before being trapped for an lbw off Nathan Ellis in the first delivery of the 18th over.

However, he was quite brilliant behind the stumps. He sent off Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell taking a couple of crucial catches in India’s comeback over bowled by Umesh Yadav.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.