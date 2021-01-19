Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs Australia: 'Depth of Indian cricket is scary' Twitterati react to India breaching 'fortress' Gabba

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • January 19th, 2021
  • 14:04:07 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara took the hits and Rishabh Pant counterpunched with an unbeaten 89 as India chased down a record total to win the Border-Gavaskar trophy with three overs and three wickets to spare on the last day of the series.

The injury-depleted India squad played with no fear, ending Australia’s unbeaten run at the Gabba that dated to 1988.

Indian players celebrate after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.India won the four test series 2-1. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

India beat Australia by 3 wickets to win the 4th Test at Gabba and clinch series 2-1. AP

India resumed Tuesday on 4 without loss and had 98 overs to chase a victory target of 328 or three full sessions to bat through to salvage the draw it needed to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

No team had scored more than 236-7 in the fourth innings to win a test match at the Gabba. India won by three wickets and, with a total of 329-7, now replaces Australia's team of 1951 for that record.

After never winning a test series on Australian soil until 2018-19, India has now done it twice on consecutive tours Down Under.

Opener Shubman Gill posted 91, Pujara absorbed no fewer than 11 hits in his 211-ball 56. The four-Test series had been tied 1-1, meaning India needed only a draw to retain the trophy.

Putting this Test and series win into perspective.

Is this India's greatest ever Test win?

How Firstpost writers reacted to the win:

And in the grand scheme of things, India are the top-ranked side in the ICC World Test Championship table. Australia drop to third place.

(with inputs from AP)

Updated Date: January 19, 2021 14:04:07 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Australia: 'Worthy of a movie' Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur receive high praise after gritty stand
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: 'Worthy of a movie' Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur receive high praise after gritty stand

Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur's resolute performance on Day 3 of the Brisbane Test left everyone extremely impressed with praises pouring in from teammates, former players and experts.

India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara script one of greatest wins in Indian cricket history
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara script one of greatest wins in Indian cricket history

No one moved from their seats as Pant cut, drove, and paddle-swept to make a statement to his detractors while gifting India one of their finest overseas wins during the dying moments of the final session with an off-driven boundary.

India vs Australia: Brave visitors display warrior-like grit in face of adversity to pull off draw in Sydney
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Brave visitors display warrior-like grit in face of adversity to pull off draw in Sydney

Amid all the adversities, India have stood strong and the grit and resilience they displayed on the final day of the Sydney Test was a testament to their mental strength and how far they have come from that Adelaide capitulation.