India vs Australia: 'Depth of Indian cricket is scary' Twitterati react to India breaching 'fortress' Gabba

Cheteshwar Pujara took the hits and Rishabh Pant counterpunched with an unbeaten 89 as India chased down a record total to win the Border-Gavaskar trophy with three overs and three wickets to spare on the last day of the series.

The injury-depleted India squad played with no fear, ending Australia’s unbeaten run at the Gabba that dated to 1988.

India resumed Tuesday on 4 without loss and had 98 overs to chase a victory target of 328 or three full sessions to bat through to salvage the draw it needed to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

No team had scored more than 236-7 in the fourth innings to win a test match at the Gabba. India won by three wickets and, with a total of 329-7, now replaces Australia's team of 1951 for that record.

After never winning a test series on Australian soil until 2018-19, India has now done it twice on consecutive tours Down Under.

Opener Shubman Gill posted 91, Pujara absorbed no fewer than 11 hits in his 211-ball 56. The four-Test series had been tied 1-1, meaning India needed only a draw to retain the trophy.

Historic series win for Team India! Youngsters delivered when it mattered, with Gilll and Pant in the forefront. Hats off to Ravi Shastri and the support staff for their part in this turnaround! So so proud of this bunch, this is one for the ages👏👏👏 #AUSvsIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 19, 2021

No matter what happens, we shall always play like the team called INDIA! 🇮🇳

You don't get to see such performances everyday. Take a bow champs!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/eiBDsgt04S — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 19, 2021

Proud of you boys 🙏... This is BIG take a bow @RishabhPant17 well done indian team @BCCI Believing is achieving.. top batting @RealShubmanGill @cheteshwar1 important partnership @Sundarwashi5 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 19, 2021

Another great milestone by my brother @RishabhPant17 achieving 1000 Test Runs at Gabba, what a beautiful sight it has been watching you play today for our country, keep going!👏 #AUSvIND ❤️❤️👌✅☝️@BCCI pic.twitter.com/2OVbCKvJlH — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 19, 2021

Class of 2016 Under 19. Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar. Class of 2018 Under 19. Shubman Gill. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 19, 2021

@RishabhPant17 you beauty, one of the best match winning knocks i have witnessed! Exciting to watch every ball of your knock! Amazing effort signs of things to come ! Keep batting the same way w#Cricket #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/FxVPkRTZKk — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) January 19, 2021

Khushi ke maare pagal. This is the new India. Ghar mein ghuskar maarta hai.

From what happened in Adelaide to this, these young guys have given us a joy of a lifetime. There have been World Cup wins but this is special.

And yes,there is a reason Pant is extra special . pic.twitter.com/3CAQIkAuwq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 19, 2021

This is pretty much how I felt when Harbhajan slap-drove McGrath for 2 in Chennai 2001. Twenty years on... here we go again. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) January 19, 2021

What a Test match! The depth of Indian Cricket is scary. @RishabhPant17 , sweet number 17. Well played young man. #testcricket at its very best — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 19, 2021

What a win for India!! This will give BELIEF to millions of young Indian kids that anything is possible. BELIEF is intangible but BELIEF is very important for our nation. Sport really cuts across all barriers - Caste, creed, religion. Salute Team India!! — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) January 19, 2021

1988: Greenidge Haynes Richardson Hooper Richards Logie Dujon Marshall Ambrose Walsh Patterson 2021: Rohit Gill Pujara Rahane Pant Agarwal Sundar Thakur Saini Siraj Natarajan The last two visiting XIs to win a Test match at Brisbane. ‘Come to Gabba’, eh?#AUSvIND #AUSvsIND — Yash Jha (@jhayash) January 19, 2021

Putting this Test and series win into perspective.

Away from home, at a ground where Australia never lose, without Kohli, with a bowling attack that is ridiculously inexperienced, after being 36 all out in the first Test. Can’t think of a more impressive overseas win than this by India. Just incredible. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) January 19, 2021

Virat Kohli was 16 days old the last time Australia lost a Gabba Test #AUSvIND — Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) January 19, 2021

India thoroughly deserved to win this series, against all odds they stood tall. Australia has some serious thinking to do, had the advantage of home series, fitness and the toss across the series! #AUSvIND — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) January 19, 2021

Last time Australia lost a Test at The Gabba - 1988. Rohit was 1 year old

Pujara, Rahane were not even a year old.

Gill, Pant, Agarwal, Sundar, Thakur, Saini, Siraj, Natarajan were not even born. The magnitude of this series win cannot be put in words.#AUSvIND — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 19, 2021

Is this India's greatest ever Test win?

This is the greatest test win in India's history. Period. The greatest. Not Kolkata, not Port of Spain, not Adelaide. This is also the greatest series win in Indian history. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) January 19, 2021

How Firstpost writers reacted to the win:

Bigger than 2001? — shantanu srivastava (@journoshantanu) January 19, 2021

Ordering a BIG Pant poster for the living room. — Shubham Pandey (@iPandeyshubham) January 19, 2021

Overwhelmed — Anish Anand (@testbowler) January 19, 2021

Yes, analysis & opinions will take precedence but a lot of credit and massive hats off goes to all the players. They have been away from their homes, in bio bubbles, battling loneliness, injuries & given it their all to put on a brilliant show during these tough times. #AUSvIND — jigar mehta (@jigsactin) January 19, 2021

And in the grand scheme of things, India are the top-ranked side in the ICC World Test Championship table. Australia drop to third place.

India on 🔝 After the hard-fought win at The Gabba, India move to the No.1 spot in ICC World Test Championship standings 💥 Australia slip to No.3 👇#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/UrTLE4Rui0 — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2021

(with inputs from AP)