First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and IRE in IND | 1st T20I Feb 21, 2019
AFG Vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
ENG in WI | 1st ODI Feb 20, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 6 wickets
ENG in WI Feb 22, 2019
WI vs ENG
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
AFG and IRE in IND Feb 23, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia: D'Arcy Short says he's working on his left-arm spin bowling to enhance selection chances in series

Dashing Australian batsman D'Arcy Short is working on his left-arm spin bowling with former India tweaker Sridharan Sriram to enhance selection in the team for the limited over series starting with the first T20I in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Press Trust of India, Feb 22, 2019 11:23:04 IST

Melbourne: Dashing Australian batsman D'Arcy Short is working on his left-arm spin bowling with former India tweaker Sridharan Sriram to enhance selection in the team for the limited over series starting with the first T20I in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

File image of D'Arcy Short. Reuters

File image of D'Arcy Short. Reuters

"I did a lot of work with him (Sriram) in the A tour in August and September. That was good then and I've done a bit of work with him yesterday and today, just refining things and getting a little bit better," he was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"If I can give two or three overs or even four or five in one-day cricket then it's always going to help my selection in the end and hopefully it goes in my favour," added Short, who is in the 15-man squad as cover for Shaun Marsh.

The 28-year-old has claimed 10 wickets in 15 games for Hobart Hurricanes in the recently-concluded Big Bash League (BBL) besides amassing 637 runs at 53.08 and a strike rate of 140.61.

Sriram said Short can offer a lot to the team with his spin bowling.

"We've seen in the Big Bash, he's bowled a lot more than the previous years which I think is a very good sign for our cricket team going forward," he said.

"He's come a long way. One of the main things we talked about was aligning his technique and then consistency of length.

"If he can do that and spin the ball both ways, which he does when he's bowling at his best I think he offers a lot to the team along with his batting."

Australia will play second T20I on 27 February at Bangalore, before competing in the five-ODI series next month.

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2019 11:23:04 IST

Tags : Australia, Cricket, D'Arcy Short, India, India Vs Australia, India Vs Australia 2019, Sridharan Sriram

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 5798 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all