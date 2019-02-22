India vs Australia: D'Arcy Short says he's working on his left-arm spin bowling to enhance selection chances in series
Dashing Australian batsman D'Arcy Short is working on his left-arm spin bowling with former India tweaker Sridharan Sriram to enhance selection in the team for the limited over series starting with the first T20I in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|5798
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
File image of D'Arcy Short. Reuters
"I did a lot of work with him (Sriram) in the A tour in August and September. That was good then and I've done a bit of work with him yesterday and today, just refining things and getting a little bit better," he was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"If I can give two or three overs or even four or five in one-day cricket then it's always going to help my selection in the end and hopefully it goes in my favour," added Short, who is in the 15-man squad as cover for Shaun Marsh.
The 28-year-old has claimed 10 wickets in 15 games for Hobart Hurricanes in the recently-concluded Big Bash League (BBL) besides amassing 637 runs at 53.08 and a strike rate of 140.61.
Sriram said Short can offer a lot to the team with his spin bowling.
"We've seen in the Big Bash, he's bowled a lot more than the previous years which I think is a very good sign for our cricket team going forward," he said.
"He's come a long way. One of the main things we talked about was aligning his technique and then consistency of length.
"If he can do that and spin the ball both ways, which he does when he's bowling at his best I think he offers a lot to the team along with his batting."
Australia will play second T20I on 27 February at Bangalore, before competing in the five-ODI series next month.
Updated Date:
Feb 22, 2019 11:23:04 IST
