India vs Australia: Concussed Rishabh Pant ruled out of second ODI, set to undergo rehabilitation at NCA
While the team reached Rajkot on Wednesday, Rishabh Pant is set to travel to Bengaluru for rehabilitation following the standard concussion protocols.
Mumbai: Rishabh Pant was on Wednesday ruled out of India's second ODI against Australia on Friday as the young wicketkeeper-batsman has not yet recovered from the concussion he suffered during the series-opener.
File image of Rishabh Pant. Reuters
While the team reached Rajkot on Wednesday, Pant is set to travel to Bengaluru for rehabilitation following the standard concussion protocols.
Pant is the first international from the country, who has been ruled out after ICC put the concussion protocols in place.
"He (Pant) is ruled out of the second ODI. His availability for the final ODI will be based on how he responds during the rehabilitation protocol," BCCI said in a statement.
Pant didn't take the field for the second half of the first ODI in on Tuesday after getting hit on the helmet by a Pat Cummins bouncer, the delivery that also led to his dismissal.
"After getting hit on his helmet while batting in the first ODI, Rishabh got a concussion and took no further part in the game. He was then taken to the hospital for overnight monitoring under a specialist."
"He is stable and all his scan reports are clear. He has been discharged from the hospital and will head to NCA, Bengaluru to undergo his rehabilitation protocol," the release further stated.
Since the third match is in Bengaluru on 19 January, it is expected that a call can be taken after observing his physical condition in the next 72 hours.
Pant made 28 off 33 balls in the Mumbai ODI. While KL Rahul kept wickets, Manish Pandey came in as an on-field replacement for Pant.
Australia gave India a 10-wicket hammering in the series-opener, their biggest win against the sub-continental giants.
Updated Date:
Jan 15, 2020 20:55:16 IST
