India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara rates Adelaide century as one of his top five innings in Test cricket
Cheteshwar Pujara said, "At times, I have had a bad phase playing overseas but I still feel very confident playing in different conditions and playing county cricket has helped me a lot."
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 14th, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 15th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 17th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 20th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 26th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 26th, 2018, 05:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
AgustaWestland scam: Congress continues its Kumbhakarna-esque slumber as its lawyers run with Michels, hunt with Asarams
-
Rajasthan Assembly polls: Vasundhara Raje may get thumbs down from business community over frequent internet shutdowns, agitations
-
Fake news by Hindi newspapers fuelled 1992 Bhopal riots, killed 139 in communal clashes following Babri Masjid demolition
-
Vijay Mallya offers to repay 100% principal to banks: Liquor baron should stop his antics and engage directly with lenders
-
America bids farewell to George HW Bush: Son George W Bush calls him 'brightest of a thousand points of light'
-
Christian Bale on playing Bagheera in Mowgli, trying motion capture, and why he feels Netflix is rewarding
-
On Babri Masjid demolition anniversary, photojournalist Praveen Jain revisits the fateful day
-
Ballon d'Or: Norwegian footballer Ada Hegerberg's onstage ordeal is stark reminder of the pervasiveness of misogyny in sport
-
TM Krishna on backlash against dissenting voices: 'Hatred being perpetuated under cover of democracy'
-
रथ यात्रा से एक दिन पहले बंगाल BJP अध्यक्ष पर हमला, पुलिस भी थी मौजूद
-
बहराइच सांसद सावित्री बाई फुले का BJP से इस्तीफा, कहा- पार्टी समाज को बांटना चाहती है
-
बुलंदशहर हिंसा: घटना के 3 दिन बाद मुख्य आरोपी योगेश राज गिरफ्तार
-
योगी के नामकरण-संस्कार से क्या तेलंगाना में बदलेगा बीजेपी का 'भाग्य'?
-
योगी ने कानून हाथ में लेने वाले 'जानवरों' को खूंटे से बांधने के बजाए उन्हें पुचकारना शुरू कर दिया है
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3014
|116
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
Adelaide: Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Thursday said his gritty hundred in the opening Test against Australia ranks among the top five of his 16 centuries in the longest format.
This was the second overseas hundred for Pujara this year, after his effort in Southampton against England. He also scored fighting half-centuries in the two Test wins at Johannesburg (against South Africa) and Nottingham (against England).
Pujara slammed his 16 Test century in Adelaide. AP
"It (Thursday's knock) is one of my top innings in Test cricket, I could say top five. I can't rate if it was one of the best but the teammates were appreciating, they were saying it was one of the best," he said at the end of day's play here with India at 250/9 thanks largely to his effort.
Pujara scored 246-ball 123 to pull India out of trouble in the ongoing match in Adelaide.
The 30-year-old said although a majority (10) of his 16 hundreds are at home, it in no way suggests that he is more effective on Indian pitches. Only three of Pujara's overseas hundreds have come outside the sub-continent.
"...people have always said that I have scored more runs in India. But at the same time, you also need to look at the number of matches we play in India. If we have played more number of matches in India, obviously I will score runs there," he reasoned.
The right-hander said he has never been short of confidence while taking guard on foreign pitches.
"At times, I have had a bad phase playing overseas but I still feel very confident playing in different conditions and playing county cricket has helped me a lot.
"Playing in England, conditions are always challenging and when you come to Australia, you know that pitches are slightly better and as I said, I had decent time to prepare before the Test series," he said.
Updated Date:
Dec 06, 2018
Also See
Australia vs India: Cheteshwar Pujara says Adelaide wicket wasn't easy to bat on, but top-order should have done better
India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara embraced old-fashioned Test batting to bail India and show the way to his teammates
Highlights, India vs Australia, 1st Test at Adelaide, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: India reach 250/9 at stumps