Team India outclassed Australia in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The experienced spinner duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin excelled on the Nagpur pitch and helped the hosts win the game by an innings and 132 runs. Though it was a dominating show by the Men in Blue, their batters looked comparatively pale on the victorious occasion. Except for opener Rohit Sharma, the Indian top order, as well as the middle order, failed to produce anything special.

Virat Kohli, who headed to the venue with a lot of expectations, was left baffled by a mystic delivery from Aussie debutant Todd Murphy. However, ahead of the second Test which is slated to begin on 17 February at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley stadium, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said that he is hopeful of the former skipper registering a comeback century in the upcoming contest.

Notably, Kohli’s last international appearance in the capital city was one of the most worth-memorable days of his illustrious career. One of his seven double-tons in Test cricket came during that game against Sri Lanka in a 2017 series. The right-handed batter played an exceptional knock of 243 runs which was his then-best score in the longest format.

In recent times, the batting maestro has been going through a tough phase in red-ball cricket. Even though he has been in good touch in limited-over formats and breached the hundred-run barrier multiple times over the past few months, Kohli registered his last Test century almost three years ago in a 2019 match against Bangladesh.

According to Sunil Gavaskar, Kohli is expected to make a comeback to his iconic form in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy referring to the comfort of playing at his home ground in Delhi.

“A player of his stature is expected to score in every match. But, there has been just one innings and three more Test matches left. I feel the century comeback can be a possibility at his home ground in Delhi.” the India legend explained in detail.

Virat Kohli’s decorated career spanning more than a decade has already seen 8131 runs during his 105 Test appearances. He is just 52 runs away from reaching 25,000 international runs and will likely achieve the feat in the next match. The talismanic batter has also superb numbers against the Aussies and has notched up as many as seven Test centuries so far against them.

