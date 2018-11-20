First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in AUS | One-off T20I Nov 17, 2018
AUS Vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE | 1st Test Nov 16, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 runs
IND in AUS Nov 21, 2018
AUS vs IND
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
WI in BAN Nov 22, 2018
BAN vs WI
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia: Captain Aaron Finch says T20Is best chance for hosts to challenge upbeat Virat Kohli and Co

Skipper Aaron Finch Tuesday reckoned the T20 Internationals will be Australia's best chance to challenge an upbeat India in the absence of leading batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner.

Press Trust of India, November 20, 2018

Brisbane: Skipper Aaron Finch Tuesday reckoned the T20 Internationals will be Australia's best chance to challenge an upbeat India in the absence of leading batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner.

The three T20 Internationals starting Wednesday at Brisbane will open what will be a string of big-ticket clashes between the two rivals.

Finch said that the shortest format allows the hosts to be aggressive and more competitive against a strong Indian side.

File image of Aaron Finch. AP

File image of Aaron Finch. AP

"Although we lost to Pakistan in the UAE, we are a very good T20 side. I think we played some good cricket in Zimbabwe and before that in the tri-series against New Zealand and England last year. We are very confident in this format," Finch said.

"India have been in great form in all formats over a long time now. But it is going to be a great opportunity for us to come out, play aggressively and express ourselves. We can take the game on and really try to take it to India."

The first match will be played at the Gabba. The T20 Internationals will be followed by a four-match Test series and three ODIs.

"T20s are fast-paced short games obviously. At times it can take one bit of brilliance with bat or ball, or even in the field, and it can change the dynamics of the match or even the whole series.

"So it is a great advantage to be able to start off against India in this format. They have been so dominant in this format that people forget where they are playing at times," he added.

Australia fielded an all-pace attack in their one-off T20I against South Africa on Saturday. That is expected to change with a lone spinner to come to the playing eleven.

"That will be in the calculations. With the size of this ground and how good our spinners have bowled here, while they haven't been huge wicket-takers, they have bowled well. We have options in Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa.

"Traditionally, there is pace and bounce in this wicket. Indian batsmen have been here before, so there isn't an element of surprise with the amount of cricket being played nowadays. But we will still look to use it to our advantage. The boundaries are bigger here than in India, and it could alter strategies.

"You cannot hit as many sixes to influence the game as soon as you come to the crease, and you might have to steal doubles instead. I think the team that deals with it the better will win this series," Finch said.

The ball-tampering scandal and its aftermath is still making headlines Down Under. On Tuesday, Cricket Australia refused to shorten the bans on Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

"It would have been great to see the guys playing some domestic cricket at the backend of this summer, but we have to respect Cricket Australia's decision and for the ban to stand. We have to move on (to the series at hand)."

Finch said that it didn't make a difference to their preparations, and that Australia are still a side that is desperate to win.

"We're still intense and desperate to win and we are going about that the right way. Playing hard is the Australian way but to different people that means different things. It's not all about verbal and things like that.

"You talk about being tough and aggressive, and that means verbal, but I don't see it as that. It's about your body language and presence on the ground. That's what Australia always prides itself on in all sport. That's presence, that's fierceness and tough cricket."

When asked about countering Virat Kohli and his pre-tour statement about not feeling the need to be aggressive anymore, he replied, "Virat plays the game that gets the best out of himself, and I think that at times, for him that's about being verbal for his team, and pumping them up and being right in the contest. He loves that.

"He plays the same way for everyone, whether for India or in the IPL. So, the verbal won't change whatsoever I think what he was referring to was his aggression, but 'verbal' is encouragement for teammates. It's not abuse or anything like that.

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2018

Tags : Aaron Finch, Australia, Australia Vs India 2018-19, Cricket, India, India Vs Australia, Sports, t20i, Virat Kohli

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all