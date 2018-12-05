There is a lovely image of Virat Kohli standing alone on the outfield of the Adelaide Oval at the conclusion of the fifth day of the first Test in 2014. He has a hint of a smile, he is looking into the distance with the shadow from the Chappell Stand smother his face but the sun is shining brightly on the picturesque Adelaide Oval scoreboard behind him. For nearly a year Virat Kohli persisted with the image as his Twitter profile picture.

It was rather symbolic because it was here that Kohli first captained India in a Test match. It was also here that he had also scored his first Test century and found inner peace with his batting with twin tons in 2014. Adelaide remains close to Kohli's heart, not only for his personal milestones but accordingly to the man himself it was the start of a journey with a set of players that had believed in the brand of cricket that he wanted India to play.

Four years on, the majority of that core group has returned alongside their skipper. However, the brand of cricket that was instilled in them has only resulted in India dominating against teams at home but still faltering in the South Africa and England. The Adelaide Oval once again offers them a new beginning, a chance to start a series on the right note. On their past two away series in South African and England, India has failed to seize the initiative in the opening Tests and have been made to play catch-up ever since. This time around they need to start off on a positive note.

"We are not looking to start tentatively. We all want to express ourselves, go out there and be positive. We don't wait to figure out what the condition of the pitch is going to be, we got to read it really early and alter our games accordingly which I think we failed to do in the last tours" Kohli told reporters before the match.

With Hardik Pandya missing, India will play four frontline bowlers, a wicketkeeper in Rishab Pant and six frontline batsmen. It will be only the second instance since Kohli took over as a full-time captain that India has opted to play only four frontline bowlers in the opening Test of a series. It means that Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah will form the bowling unit. Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane are certainties with Hanuma Vihari likely to be preferred ahead of Rohit Sharma at No 6.

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval had a brown tinge to it and while there might be a bit of grass that has been rolled into the surface, the warm weather that is forecast for the Test match is sure to play a pivotal role. It is unlikely the pitch will break, but footmarks will become prominent and Nathan Lyon is shaping up as a major obstacle for India. The Australian off-spinner has taken 37 wickets at 26.13 with two five-wicket hauls against India.

Travis Head, who is the captain of South Australia, believes it will be a ‘new ball pitch' and the seamers will get some assistance in the first session. But with 39 degrees expected on an opening day, the toss could well be decisive.

The Australians, in the meantime, have decided to drop Mitch Marsh and also play six frontline batsmen. The fact that both teams have opted to strengthen their batting suggests there is slight insecurity about the batting. Marcus Harris will debut for Australia and open the batting with Aaron Finch. Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, and Peter Handscomb will be middle order, followed by Tim Paine and the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc along with Lyon.

Hazlewood and Starc have prospered in the three matches they have played at the Adelaide Oval with both averaging less than 20 and strike-rates of 33 and 40 respectively. But with Test being a day match, the Australian trio will have their work cut out against a formidable Indian line-up.

There will be plenty of focus on Indian bowling and especially Ashwin. The number of left-handers in the Australian setup is sure to bring Ashwin into the match. The Indian off-spinner spent over an hour bowling to southpaws Parthiv Patel and Rishab Pant in the nets to replicate the game scenario.

At the end of the day, it will be the about which batting unit can post a larger total in the first innings that will hold a decisive advantage. In the last 18 Test matches at Adelaide, there have been only three draws and Australia have lost just twice. Which says a lot about the effort India will need to put in to draw first blood. Gaining momentum at Adelaide will be crucial for India, something they haven't managed on overseas tours in the past. Starting off on a positive note might just prove to be the catalyst for that elusive series win.