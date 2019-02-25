India vs Australia: 'Bumrah does Bumrah, Umesh does Umesh', Twitterati responds to hosts' narrow loss in Vizag T20I
Here's how the Twitterati reacted to India's three-wicket loss to Australia in the first T20I at Visakhapatnam, with anger being particularly directed towards pacer Umesh Yadav.
Fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile took three wickets on his return to limited-overs cricket as Australia beat India by three wickets with the final delivery in a low-scoring first Twenty20 international at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
Jasprit Bumrah kept India in the hunt before Umesh Yadav's 14-run over allowed Australia to pull off a narrow win. AP
Needing 14 runs off the final over, bowled by paceman Umesh Yadav, Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson each hit a boundary before they scampered to complete two runs off the last ball to reach their target of 127 in a nail-biting contest.
Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for India’s limited-overs trip to New Zealand, took 3-16, including two wickets in his final two deliveries in the penultimate over, but it proved inadequate.
Coulter-Nile led a strong bowling display by the touring side with 3-26 in his four overs as Australia restricted India to a paltry 126-7 in the first of the two-match series after captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to field.
Australia also got off to a shaky start and were reduced to 5-2 before Glenn Maxwell and D’Arcy Short combined in a third-wicket stand of 84 to steady the chase.
Maxwell hit 56 off 43 balls, his innings studded with six fours and two sixes. Short, who opened the innings for Australia with Marcus Stoinis, was run out for 37.
After Maxwell’s dismissal, India fought back spectacularly to reduce Australia to 113-7 from 89-2 before the thrilling last-over finish.
Here we take a look at how the Twitterati reacted to the cliffhanger at Vizag, with a majority unhappy with Umesh's final over:
The Vidarbha pacer will not be browsing Twitter for a day or two now, given the flood of angry tweets coming in:
The last two overs of the Australia innings, bowled by Bumrah and Umesh respectively, couldn't have been more contrasting. Drew a plenty of comparisons:
There were those, primarily analysts and former cricketers, who sided with the under-fire Umesh:
In the end, the match turned out to be one that was worth every penny, and Australia deserved every bit of credit for holding on to their nerves till the last ball:
Updated Date:
Feb 25, 2019 15:04:22 IST
