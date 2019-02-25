First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in IND | 1st T20I Feb 24, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 3 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND | 3rd T20I Feb 24, 2019
AFG Vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 32 runs
ENG in WI Feb 25, 2019
WI vs ENG
National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada
AUS in IND Feb 27, 2019
IND vs AUS
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia: 'Bumrah does Bumrah, Umesh does Umesh', Twitterati responds to hosts' narrow loss in Vizag T20I

Here's how the Twitterati reacted to India's three-wicket loss to Australia in the first T20I at Visakhapatnam, with anger being particularly directed towards pacer Umesh Yadav.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 25, 2019 15:04:22 IST

Fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile took three wickets on his return to limited-overs cricket as Australia beat India by three wickets with the final delivery in a low-scoring first Twenty20 international at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a superb penultimate over to keep India in the hunt, before Umesh Yadav's 14-run over allowed Australia to pull off a narrow win. AP

Jasprit Bumrah kept India in the hunt before Umesh Yadav's 14-run over allowed Australia to pull off a narrow win. AP

Needing 14 runs off the final over, bowled by paceman Umesh Yadav, Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson each hit a boundary before they scampered to complete two runs off the last ball to reach their target of 127 in a nail-biting contest.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for India’s limited-overs trip to New Zealand, took 3-16, including two wickets in his final two deliveries in the penultimate over, but it proved inadequate.

Coulter-Nile led a strong bowling display by the touring side with 3-26 in his four overs as Australia restricted India to a paltry 126-7 in the first of the two-match series after captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to field.

Australia also got off to a shaky start and were reduced to 5-2 before Glenn Maxwell and D’Arcy Short combined in a third-wicket stand of 84 to steady the chase.

Maxwell hit 56 off 43 balls, his innings studded with six fours and two sixes. Short, who opened the innings for Australia with Marcus Stoinis, was run out for 37.

After Maxwell’s dismissal, India fought back spectacularly to reduce Australia to 113-7 from 89-2 before the thrilling last-over finish.

Here we take a look at how the Twitterati reacted to the cliffhanger at Vizag, with a majority unhappy with Umesh's final over:

The Vidarbha pacer will not be browsing Twitter for a day or two now, given the flood of angry tweets coming in:

The last two overs of the Australia innings, bowled by Bumrah and Umesh respectively, couldn't have been more contrasting. Drew a plenty of comparisons:

There were those, primarily analysts and former cricketers, who sided with the under-fire Umesh:

In the end, the match turned out to be one that was worth every penny, and Australia deserved every bit of credit for holding on to their nerves till the last ball:

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2019 15:04:22 IST

Tags : Australia, Cricket, India, India Vs Australia 2019, Jasprit Bumrah, Sports, TweetFeed, Umesh Yadav

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 5798 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all