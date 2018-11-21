India vs Australia: Bowlers give India upper hand as Virat Kohli's men begin sojourn Down Under
India will prove difficult opponents, no doubt. But if Australia are to stand any chance this summer, and in their own den too, they need to come out all guns blazing from ball one at the Gabba.
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 SAW Vs BANW South Africa Women beat Bangladesh Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs ENGW West Indies Women beat England Women by 4 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW Vs IREW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 8 wickets
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 57 runs
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Twitter's 'apolitical' reaction disappointing, betrays commitment to end online harassment of women
-
Donald Trump defends Ivanka Trump personal email use but nobody's buying the story; the irony is just too much
-
CBI vs CBI in Supreme Court: Alok Verma failed to protect integrity of institution, doesn't deserve to come back
-
Women's World Boxing Championships: MC Mary Kom assured of record seventh medal; three other Indians enter semis
-
Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor in talks with co-promoter Madhu Kapur for truce ahead of 31 January deadline
-
Simit Bhagat's In Search of Bidesia is a poignant narrative of longing, pain and separation
-
Jagte Raho: Abhishek Hazra on How to Hide Your Hegel
-
With Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra married, Bollywood is gradually embracing married A-list actresses
-
क्या भारत एक मजबूत ASEAN का नेतृत्व करने में सक्षम होगा
-
दिल्ली पुलिस ने कहा- अनजाने में गिरी केजरीवाल की आंख में मिर्च, उमर अब्दुल्ला बोले- ग्रेविटी हुई फेल
-
राम रहीम-सुखबीर बादल मुलाकात मामले में आज SIT के सामने पेश होंगे अक्षय कुमार
-
मिजोरम में राहुल गांधी: नॉर्थ-ईस्ट का आखिरी किला बचा पाएगी कांग्रेस?
-
SC में CBI Vs CBI: CVC जांच के नतीजे चाहे जो भी हों, आलोक वर्मा को दफ्तर में दोबारा नहीं घुसने देना चाहिए
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Brisbane: In January 2016, India lost the ODI series in Australia by a 4-1 margin. The top-order was on point, with Virat Kohli scoring a mountain of runs and Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan playing their support role as usual. The visitors scored 300-odd runs in every game, and yet didn’t come close to winning the series as Australia shot into a 4-0 lead.
File image of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. AFP
The reason? India’s bowling attack – comprising of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Barinder Sran – wasn’t up to scratch. They did win the ensuing T20I series by a 3-0 margin though. India’s attack in that series was only a little different – Ashish Nehra and Hardik Pandya came in to support Bumrah, Ashwin and Jadeja as the visitors stepped up preparation for the 2016 World T20.
That achievement – a 3-0 whitewash – was celebrated amply, and for good reason. It was the first-ever whitewash accomplished by an Indian team on Australian soil. It was also the first time one heard Ravi Shastri (Team Director at that time) make comparisons with the past. For once, it was a deserved comparison even if it wasn’t a valid one because there wasn’t much international T20 cricket played before this.
The bottom line, however, is that India were never favourites for winning either that ODI or T20I series. That has been the norm forever – visit Australian shores and the hosts invariably have the upper hand. ‘Playing at home’ is always advantageous, but in Australia, it takes a significantly different meaning.
When a team travels to England or South Africa, a slight variation in conditions can level the playing field and the visiting side can compete or even dominate if it possesses the resources to do so. In Australia, particularly in limited-overs’ cricket, the conditions do not tend to vary altogether. It provides an upper hand to the home team with the visiting teams struggling to come to terms with extra bounce and bigger boundaries.
That 2016 ODI series is again a case in point. India scored 309, 308, 295, 323 and 331, yet ended up winning only the final game in Sydney. It brings about a simple conclusion – unless you are bringing along an accomplished bowling attack, don’t expect things to be easy in Australia. It is a lesson that travelling Indian teams have learnt the hard way for the past many decades.
In that light, perhaps the 2007-08 CB Series’ win stands out for the Men in Blue. It isn’t to say that Ishant Sharma, Praveen Kumar, Munaf Patel, Piyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, S Sreesanth, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh’s pies were India’s best bowling attack ever. Yet, these names did form the backbone of the 2011 ODI World Cup triumph, and so the pieces were all there. For once, that jigsaw fit in Australia as well.
Or, you can simply refer to the recent South African tour here, with the likes of Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Chris Morris and Lungi Ngidi easily rolling over Australia. “South Africa were all over us from the start of that series with the ball. It's pretty hard to come out and have so much presence when they're so far ahead,” said T20I skipper Aaron Finch on Tuesday.
His words thus put India in the spotlight. Arguably, the Men in Blue possess the best bowling attack in white-ball cricket at the moment. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are the best pacers in the world, with the wrist-spin twins wreaking havoc wherever they go. Add a couple more elements, and even in the absence of Hardik Pandya’s balancing act, this is perhaps the most formidable Indian bowling attack to come visiting Australian shores ever.
Add to it, the world’s best batsman in Virat Kohli, the most formidable opening pair in white-ball cricket (Sharma-Dhawan again), and an aggressive middle-order itching to make a mark before the 2019 World Cup comes along, and you get an Indian team that is starting as favourites in this T20I series. When was the last time such a statement was asserted in the context of playing Down Under? Never.
As such, selection for India is easy. Manish Pandey goes out, Kohli comes in. Washington Sundar goes out, Bumrah comes in. In the absence of Hardik, brother Krunal Pandya gets an extended run as all-rounder, as does KL Rahul despite his lack of runs. Perhaps the only toss-up is whether to go in with Chahal or Kuldeep, and we might have an inkling which way the coin will fall on that one.
Of course, it isn’t all about India. There is always the hanging question about Australia’s bench strength. Would recent results have been different if Steve Smith and David Warner had been available? Probably. Would Australian cricket not have been in this mess if they had not tampered with the ball in South Africa? Surely, yes!
That comical bit of foul play in Cape Town will haunt Australian cricket for a long time, and its reverberations are already being felt widely here. November usually means that cricket becomes the top sport in the summer months, but this time anticipation has given way to despondency. Nobody is quite sure how the looming shadow of that ball-tampering scandal can be gotten rid of, and it doesn’t help that both on and off the field, Australian cricket is lacking in leadership that inspires or instils confidence.
Their only hope is in the duration of format. T20 cricket allows for reputations to be ignored, and maybe the Australian players will be liberated in this thought. Sure, it isn’t easy to ignore the likes of Kohli and Sharma, or even Bumrah and Kuldeep, but all it takes is one moment of genius inspiration, or perhaps an element of surprise, to turn the game on its head. In the fast-paced setting of T20s, such moments cannot be controlled or negated with ease.
India will prove difficult opponents, no doubt. But if Australia are to stand any chance this summer, and in their own den too, they need to come out all guns blazing from ball one at the Gabba.
Updated Date:
Nov 21, 2018
Also See
India vs Australia: With a newfangled pace attack, Virat Kohli's team emerging quickly as fast-bowling powerhouse
India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah the real 'X-factor' for Virat Kohli and Co, says retired pacer Damien Fleming
India vs Australia: Inclusion of Khaleel Ahmed, Krunal Pandya in T20Is bolsters visitors' formidable bowling unit