India vs Australia: BCCI has no plans to shift ODI matches from Mohali and Delhi, says acting president CK Khanna
The BCCI has "no plans to shift" India's final two ODIs against Australia in Mohali and Delhi, the cricket board's acting president CK Khanna said.
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Kuwait Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW Vs MALW Hong Kong Women beat Malaysia Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 2nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 2nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Mar 2nd, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs NZW - Mar 3rd, 2019, 05:20 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
IAF pilot Abhinandan return LIVE updates: Wing Commander returns, Air Vice-Marshal Ravi Kapoor likely to brief media soon
-
Travels through the Hindi belt: As MGNREGA projects dry up, Chhattisgarh labourers migrating south face squalor, slave-like conditions
-
Sonchiriya movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar and a band of fine artistes deliver aching, desolate beauty
-
SC verdict on provident fund contribution: Employers can still duck its full impact unless the government steps in
-
Size of Bihar mahagathbandhan puts RJD at disadvantage in home state as allies demand large share of seats
-
Property records nail Pakistani lie on Jaish-e-Mohammed HQ in Bahawalpur, finds Firstpost investigation
-
Burying the Massacred: In the Shade of Kalandari
-
Marine ecologist Divya Karnad, 2019 Future of Nature awardee, on working towards sustainable fishing
-
All England Championships: Revisiting Pullela Gopichand’s unexpected 2001 triumph which sparked Indian badminton's rise
-
Abhinandan Returns LIVE Updates: पाकिस्तान ने अभिनंदन को भारत को सौंपा
-
पीएम मोदी ने पायलट अभिनंदन की जमकर की तारीफ, कहा- तमिलनाडु से होने पर हर भारतीय को गर्व
-
OIC में सुषमा स्वराज ने कहा- जिंदगियों को बर्बाद और क्षेत्र को अस्थिर कर रहा है आतंकवाद
-
पंजाब: फिरोजपुर में सीमा से जासूस गिरफ्तार, BSF पोस्ट की ले रहा था फोटो
-
भारतीय वायुसेना के हमलों से बुरी तरह डरा मसूद अजहर, जैश से रिश्तेदारों को किया बाहर
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
The BCCI has "no plans to shift" India's final two ODIs against Australia in Mohali and Delhi, the cricket board's acting president CK Khanna said Friday.
There were reports that in the wake of increased tensions between India and Pakistan after the neighbouring country violated the Indian airspace in Jammu and Kashmir, the BCCI was considering taking the last two ODIs out of the northern region.
Representative image. AFP
The fourth ODI in Mohali is scheduled on 10 March while the fifth game at Delhi will be held on 13 March. Saurashtra had reportedly offered to host one of the games.
"There is certainly no such plan to shift any of the games from their original venues. I can confirm that both ODIs in Mohali and Delhi, is happening as per schedule," Khanna told PTI.
He also confirmed that there has never been any discussion on shifting of venues.
"As far as a back up venue is concerned, the BCCI always has alternate arrangements in place in case a venue expresses its inability to hold a game. It was nice of Saurashtra to put their hand up but as of now, it will not be necessary," Khanna said.
Updated Date:
Mar 01, 2019 18:06:06 IST
Also See
India vs Australia: Usman Khawaja says adaptability key for visitors going into limited-overs fixtures
India vs Australia: 'Bumrah does Bumrah, Umesh does Umesh', Twitterati responds to hosts' narrow loss in Vizag T20I
Kuldeep Yadav says his focus is on India-Australia ODI series; relishes bond with 'childhood idol' Shane Warne