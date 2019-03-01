First Cricket
India vs Australia: BCCI has no plans to shift ODI matches from Mohali and Delhi, says acting president CK Khanna

Press Trust of India, Mar 01, 2019 18:06:06 IST

The BCCI has "no plans to shift" India's final two ODIs against Australia in Mohali and Delhi, the cricket board's acting president CK Khanna said Friday.

There were reports that in the wake of increased tensions between India and Pakistan after the neighbouring country violated the Indian airspace in Jammu and Kashmir, the BCCI was considering taking the last two ODIs out of the northern region.

Representative image. AFP

The fourth ODI in Mohali is scheduled on 10 March while the fifth game at Delhi will be held on 13 March. Saurashtra had reportedly offered to host one of the games.

"There is certainly no such plan to shift any of the games from their original venues. I can confirm that both ODIs in Mohali and Delhi, is happening as per schedule," Khanna told PTI.

He also confirmed that there has never been any discussion on shifting of venues.

"As far as a back up venue is concerned, the BCCI always has alternate arrangements in place in case a venue expresses its inability to hold a game. It was nice of Saurashtra to put their hand up but as of now, it will not be necessary," Khanna said.

