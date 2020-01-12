India vs Australia: Batting coach Vikram Rathour lauds Shardul Thakur’s batting skills; hopes Rishabh Pant will be more consistent
Rathour lauded pacer Shardul Thakur for his batting skills, saying he gives an option in the lower middle order.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs CHH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs NAG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs BIH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs PUN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ Vs GUJ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SAU Vs KAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs MUM Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs BAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR Vs ODS Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs HYD Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs BEN Vidarbha beat Bengal by 9 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs AP Sikkim drew with Arunachal Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs CHA Nagaland drew with Chandigarh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs PUD Puducherry beat Meghalaya by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs NAM United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs NAM Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 12th, 2020, 06:30 PM IST
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 14th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 15th, 2020, 10:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs OMAW - Jan 17th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW vs CHNW - Jan 17th, 2020, 08:00 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs KWTW - Jan 18th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs HYD - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs VID - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
A Muslim affair: Anti-CAA protests are against Islamophobia, can't be turned into BJP vs Opposition slugfest
-
Envoys' visit to Jammu and Kashmir 'important step', says US but expresses concern over political leaders' detentions, internet shutdown
-
Despite India-China bilateral agreement, water data on Brahmaputra might be inadequate
-
Delhi Assembly election 2020: Social media battle hots up as BJP, Congress attempt to breach 'Kejri Wall'
-
Premier League: Tottenham become victim of their own insecurities as Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool maintain extraordinary run
-
Beijing, despite Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen's landslide reelection win, says no change on 'One China' principle
-
Kajol on working with Ajay Devgn after 10 years, in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior — 'It felt like home'
-
No country for women: In India, true gender equality proves elusive as attitudes are out of sync with legislation
-
IIP has grown just 0.6% this fiscal so far vs 5% in last year; economic recovery depends on how govt spends in Q4
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Mumbai: Batting coach Vikram Rathour, it seems, is tired of answering questions on young batsman Rishabh Pant's roller-coaster journey at every media interaction.
File image of India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour. @BCCI
The 22-year-old Roorkee-born Pant, who is the team's first-choice white-ball wicket-keeper, has so far played 15 ODIs, and scored only 346 runs.
He made 71 in the first ODI against West Indies in Chennai last December and followed it up with a quickfire 39 in Visakhapatnam.
"Rishabh Pant, I think we have spoken a lot about him and every press-conference I do, I face a question about him. He's a good player. Everybody agrees on that," Rathour said on Sunday.
"He's working hard on his fitness. He's played some useful innings lately. He's practising hard, so hoping he comes good, becomes more consistent," Rathour added.
Rathour also lauded pacer Shardul Thakur for his batting skills, saying he gives an option in the lower middle order.
Thakur played match-winning cameos in the series-deciding ODI versus West Indies at Cuttack and third and final T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune.
"It's all his good work (and) I'm not doing anything. He's somebody who can bat, all of us knew that. In the last couple of games, he got the opportunity to show what he can do. So he gives you a great option in the lower middle order," said Rathour.
India played six different batsmen at the No 3 position in the last six T20I games.
On being asked if the experimentation would continue in ODIs, he said, "We did that in T20s, because we were willing to give them some game time. So against Australia in the first game, we'll start with our best XI. And I think everyone will bat according to tried order. And as the series goes, we'll see if we can experiment and try something different."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 12, 2020 17:24:50 IST
Also See
India vs Australia: Visitors coach Andrew McDonald says Aaron Finch has filled void in terms of captaincy
India vs Australia: Marnus Labuschagne wants to emulate Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson across formats
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli says team needs to bat deep, find fearless match-winners who can fire in tense situations