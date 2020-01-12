First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in IND | 3rd T20I Jan 10, 2020
IND vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
IRE in WI | 2nd ODI Jan 09, 2020
WI vs IRE
West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
IRE in WI Jan 12, 2020
WI vs IRE
National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada
AUS in IND Jan 14, 2020
IND vs AUS
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia: Batting coach Vikram Rathour lauds Shardul Thakur’s batting skills; hopes Rishabh Pant will be more consistent

Rathour lauded pacer Shardul Thakur for his batting skills, saying he gives an option in the lower middle order.

Press Trust of India, Jan 12, 2020 17:24:50 IST

Mumbai: Batting coach Vikram Rathour, it seems, is tired of answering questions on young batsman Rishabh Pant's roller-coaster journey at every media interaction.

India vs Australia: Batting coach Vikram Rathour lauds Shardul Thakur’s batting skills; hopes Rishabh Pant will be more consistent

File image of India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour. @BCCI

The 22-year-old Roorkee-born Pant, who is the team's first-choice white-ball wicket-keeper, has so far played 15 ODIs, and scored only 346 runs.

He made 71 in the first ODI against West Indies in Chennai last December and followed it up with a quickfire 39 in Visakhapatnam.

"Rishabh Pant, I think we have spoken a lot about him and every press-conference I do, I face a question about him. He's a good player. Everybody agrees on that," Rathour said on Sunday.

"He's working hard on his fitness. He's played some useful innings lately. He's practising hard, so hoping he comes good, becomes more consistent," Rathour added.

Rathour also lauded pacer Shardul Thakur for his batting skills, saying he gives an option in the lower middle order.

Thakur played match-winning cameos in the series-deciding ODI versus West Indies at Cuttack and third and final T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune.

"It's all his good work (and) I'm not doing anything. He's somebody who can bat, all of us knew that. In the last couple of games, he got the opportunity to show what he can do. So he gives you a great option in the lower middle order," said Rathour.

India played six different batsmen at the No 3 position in the last six T20I games.

On being asked if the experimentation would continue in ODIs, he said, "We did that in T20s, because we were willing to give them some game time. So against Australia in the first game, we'll start with our best XI. And I think everyone will bat according to tried order. And as the series goes, we'll see if we can experiment and try something different."

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 12, 2020 17:24:50 IST

Tags : India Vs Australia 2020, India Vs Australia ODI Series 2020, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Vikram Rathour

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all