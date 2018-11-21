India vs Australia: Batting coach Sanjay Bangar sent to Sydney to help Test specialists prepare ahead of four-match series
India's batting coach Sanjay Bangar will be helping out the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, who will be having their net session in Sydney for the next five days.
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 SAW Vs BANW South Africa Women beat Bangladesh Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs ENGW West Indies Women beat England Women by 4 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW Vs IREW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 8 wickets
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 57 runs
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
What really happened at the meeting with Twitter's Jack Dorsey: An open chat, not a planned attack on Brahmins
-
Donald Trump defends Ivanka Trump personal email use but nobody's buying the story; the irony is just too much
-
CBI vs CBI in Supreme Court: Alok Verma failed to protect integrity of institution, doesn't deserve to come back
-
UEFA Nations League: Portugal held by Poland in last group game; Sweden beat Russia to earn promotion
-
Sensex falls over 200 points in early trade on weak global cues; aviation, OMC stocks surge
-
The Night Shift: Kunal Purohit's podcast explores feminism as it exists in the everyday, away from the jargon and hashtags
-
Jagte Raho: Abhishek Hazra on How to Hide Your Hegel
-
Venom breaks China box office slowdown, becomes second biggest superhero film in country after Avengers: Infinity War
-
मुंबई: फिल्म अभिनेता आलोक नाथ के खिलाफ रेप की धाराओं में केस दर्ज
-
मध्य प्रदेश चुनाव 2018: सट्टा बाजार में कांग्रेस सरकार बनाने की रेस में आगे, BJP पिछड़ी
-
CBI Vs CBI की लड़ाई में NSA अजित डोवाल की हुई फोन टैपिंग?
-
SIT के सामने पेश हुए अक्षय कुमार LIVE Updates: बेअदबी के आरोपों से किया इनकार
-
'राजीव गांधी ने ही ताले खुलवाए थे और कांग्रेस का प्रधानमंत्री ही राम मंदिर बनवाएगा'
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
New Delhi: The T20 series is starting on Wednesday, but Indian team management has decided to send its batting coach Sanjay Bangar to Sydney to help Test specialists prepare for the five-day rubber starting 6 December.
India will be playing their opening T20 match in Brisbane on Wednesday, but Bangar will be helping out the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, who will be having their net session in Sydney for the next five days.
File image of India's batting coach Sanjay Bangar. AFP
"Our batting coach Bangar has reached Sydney with one of our throwdown expert Nuwan and a logistics manager. The Test specialists have also arrived from New Zealand. They will train under Bangar ahead of the first class match on November 28," a BCCI official privy to development told PTI on Tuesday.
The decision was taken primarily because among the ones who are not playing the T20s, there is one teenage opener (Prithvi Shaw), one rookie middle order batsman (Hanuma Vihari).
"Both Prithvi and Hanuma are on their first tour of Australia. Till 25 November, they would be training under Bangar along with Ajinkya Rahane, Murali Vijay and Parthiv Patel," said the official.
"Ravi (Shastri) is there and with seniors like Virat (Kohli) and Rohit (Sharma) around, it's only better that Sanjay helps the first timers with inputs about Australian conditions."
However, pace duo of Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma are expected to arrive after a few days and the Test team members will be facing net bowlers from New South Wales grade cricket.
"With our second line of pacers in New Zealand and Ranji Trophy on, we felt that we shouldn't pull out any bowler who are currently playing competitive matches. We have spoken to Cricket Australia and quality net bowlers from New South Wales will be provided," said the BCCI official.
Updated Date:
Nov 21, 2018
Also See
Rohit Sharma rested for India A's first unofficial Test against New Zealand to ease workload ahead of Australia T20Is
Rohit Sharma missing India A's tour to New Zealand could ill-effect his potential comeback to Test cricket
India A vs New Zealand A: Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari and Parthiv Patel slam fifties on opening day of first unofficial Test