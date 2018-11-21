First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in AUS | One-off T20I Nov 17, 2018
AUS Vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE | 1st Test Nov 16, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 runs
IND in AUS Nov 21, 2018
AUS vs IND
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
WI in BAN Nov 22, 2018
BAN vs WI
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia: Batting coach Sanjay Bangar sent to Sydney to help Test specialists prepare ahead of four-match series

India's batting coach Sanjay Bangar will be helping out the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, who will be having their net session in Sydney for the next five days.

Press Trust of India, November 21, 2018

New Delhi: The T20 series is starting on Wednesday, but Indian team management has decided to send its batting coach Sanjay Bangar to Sydney to help Test specialists prepare for the five-day rubber starting 6 December.

India will be playing their opening T20 match in Brisbane on Wednesday, but Bangar will be helping out the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, who will be having their net session in Sydney for the next five days.

File photo of Sanjay Bangar. AFP

File image of India's batting coach Sanjay Bangar. AFP

"Our batting coach Bangar has reached Sydney with one of our throwdown expert Nuwan and a logistics manager. The Test specialists have also arrived from New Zealand. They will train under Bangar ahead of the first class match on November 28," a BCCI official privy to development told PTI on Tuesday.

The decision was taken primarily because among the ones who are not playing the T20s, there is one teenage opener (Prithvi Shaw), one rookie middle order batsman (Hanuma Vihari).

"Both Prithvi and Hanuma are on their first tour of Australia. Till 25 November, they would be training under Bangar along with Ajinkya Rahane, Murali Vijay and Parthiv Patel," said the official.

"Ravi (Shastri) is there and with seniors like Virat (Kohli) and Rohit (Sharma) around, it's only better that Sanjay helps the first timers with inputs about Australian conditions."

However, pace duo of Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma are expected to arrive after a few days and the Test team members will be facing net bowlers from New South Wales grade cricket.

"With our second line of pacers in New Zealand and Ranji Trophy on, we felt that we shouldn't pull out any bowler who are currently playing competitive matches. We have spoken to Cricket Australia and quality net bowlers from New South Wales will be provided," said the BCCI official.

Updated Date: Nov 21, 2018

Tags : Ajinkya Rahane, Australia Vs India 2018-19, BCCI, Cricket Australia, Hanuma Vihari, India Vs Australia, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Murali Vijay, Parthiv Patel, Prithvi Shaw

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all