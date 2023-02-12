Things certainly aren’t going Australia’s way in the tour of India at the moment.

Not only did they end up losing the first Test in Nagpur inside three days, their plans of practising on the Jamtha wicket too was denied by the ground staff after the conclusion of the match.

After much hue and cry over the “doctored” pitch at the VCA Stadium in the days leading to the series opener, Australia ended up conceding the series lead to Rohit Sharma and Co by getting outplayed in all departments.

While the Indian batters proved there were no demons in the pitch by posting 400, with skipper Rohit scoring a century, the Aussies managed a total of 268 runs across their two innings, getting shot out for 91 in their second essay which resulted in an innings and 132-run win for the hosts.

The visitors had planned practise on the Nagpur wicket for a bit after the match got over on Saturday, only for them to find a member of the Jamtha groundstaff watering the pitch, according to a report published on cricket.com.au.

The Aussies, incidentally, had earlier turned down a practice match ahead of the Test series, instead opting to train with SG balls on a scuffed-up wicket in North Sydney before flying to Bengaluru, where they had Ravichandran Ashwin doppelganger, Baroda off-spinner Mahesh Pithiya, bowling to them in the nets.

The two teams travel north to the national capital for the second Test next, the match taking place between 17 to 21 February.

