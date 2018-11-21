First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in AUS | One-off T20I Nov 17, 2018
AUS Vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE | 1st Test Nov 16, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 runs
IND in AUS Nov 21, 2018
AUS vs IND
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
WI in BAN Nov 22, 2018
BAN vs WI
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia: Aussie players cannot be 'pussycats' against Virat Kohli's men says, former captain Kim Hughes

Indian captain Virat Kohli is vulnerable when put under pressure, said former Australian skipper Kim Hughes

Press Trust of India, November 21, 2018

Sydney: Australian players cannot be "pussycats" while dealing with Virat Kohli during the series against India and they must get under the skin of the world's premier batsman, feels former captain Kim Hughes.

Australia have gone quieter on the field in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. The findings of an independent review blamed Cricket Australia for creating a 'win at all costs' environment that led to the infamous incident in Cape Town.

However, Hughes sees nothing wrong in exchanging a word or two with India captain Kohli.

File image of Virat Kohli. AP

File image of Virat Kohli. AP

"You are not going to become pussycats. That's not racially vilifying him (Kohli) at all or anything like that but just a good stare, or a couple of words, that's part of the Australian way. Most blokes' nicknames are usually when you have a stuff-up, not when you have a had a glorious moment," Hughes was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

"If he (Kohli) is not the best player in the world, he is in the final two or three ... I think he is the best player in the world. When you have 1.2 billion people in the world supporting you and expecting you to do well, there is a fair bit of pressure. He is the type of player that you would feel as an opposition that you could get under his skin."

Kohli is vulnerable when put under pressure, said Hughes.

"Some are just unflappable, it doesn't seem to matter what happens to them, like a Clive Lloyd - nothing seemed to faze him. Where a Kohli, you just get the feeling that if things didn't go well, and you could keep the pressure on him, he might chuck the toys out of the cart.

"I saw him get a run-out once and he was blowing kisses, this sort of stuff. Therefore, and I think the other thing, the Indian players all gain a tremendous amount of faith and belief in him. That's why, if you can, you can really get into him, more mentally. The real challenge for him is to stay calm, don't get too emotional," he added.

The three match T20 series begins in Brisbane on Wednesday and it will be followed by four Test and three ODIs.

Updated Date: Nov 21, 2018

Tags : Australia Vs India 2018-19, Clive Lloyd, Cricket Australia, India, India Vs Australia 2018, Kim Hughes, Virat Kohli

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all