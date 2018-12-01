First Cricket
India vs Australia: Anil Kumble says upcoming series is Virat Kohli and Co's best chance to beat Aussies at their home

On being asked to predict the outcome of the Test series, Anil Kumble said he is expecting India to win the series 2-1.

FirstCricket Staff, December 01, 2018

Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble believes the 2018-19 tour to Australia is the best chance for Virat Kohli and Company to beat the Aussies in their own backyard.

Speaking to Cricketnext exclusively ahead of the Test series that begins in Adelaide on 6 December, Kumble said this is a great opportunity to beat Australia in Australia.

"I think whether Australia has a full playing XI or not, the potential that the current (Indian) team has certainly makes this their best opportunity to win a series in Australia. They missed out in South Africa and England but this is a great opportunity to beat Australia in Australia," said Kumble, who has 619 wickets in Tests.

File image of Anil Kumble. Reuters

Kumble also said that Kohli is constantly learning as captain, ridiculing the criticism of those who think the current Indian Test captain is not yet a finished product. Kumble said he expects that Kohli learnt from experience in England, where his team could not take the wickets of the lower-order batsmen.

"I don't think any captain or any players is a finished product. I mean you're constantly learning and I'm sure Virat is also constantly learning from all the experiences that he's had in South Africa and also in England."

"You spoke about the key moments, that's something he'll have to grab on the field. He needs to identify that and possibly India got a bit complacent when they pick up to 5-6 early wickets. That's something that I'm sure he would've learnt from his experience in England," said the former India Test captain.

Kumble also mentioned that team was going to miss the services of Hardik Pandya, who is nursing a back injury currently. According to Kumble, Pandya's presence could have provided cushion of the fifth bowler. He said, "..If you had Hardik Pandya in the team, then he gives you the cushion of being the fifth bowler, gives you 10-15 overs, possibly a couple of wickets. So that's the advantage of a Hardik Pandya. He can bat at seven and give you runs as well, so that's the disadvantage that India is going with."

On being asked to predict the outcome of the Test series, Kumble said he is expecting India to win the series 2-1.

Tags : Anil Kumble, Australia Vs India, Australia Vs India 2018-19, Cricket, England, Hardik Pandya, India Vs Australia, South Africa, Virat Kohli

