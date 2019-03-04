India vs Australia: Adam Zampa says bowling wicket-to-wicket is best way to counter Indian batsmen
His stint in the IPL has made Adam Zampa realise that the best way to counter Indian batsmen is by bowling a wicket-to-wicket line.
His stint in the IPL has made Adam Zampa realise that the best way to counter Indian batsmen is by bowling a wicket-to-wicket line.
Zampa, who has grabbed 44 wickets in 35 ODI appearances so far feels that his strength is attacking the stumps rather than bowl big loopy leg breaks outside the off-stump, which players like Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav relish hitting.
"From my IPL experience and seeing these guys play, it's not about the variety of wrong 'uns but it's about the best way to bowl to these batsmen. Particularly in ODI cricket, most leg-spinners these days are attacking the stumps and that's my strength," Zampa said on the eve of the match.
Adam Zampa (C) celebrates after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli during the first Twenty20 international. AFP
"I feel like when I get away from the stumps, guys like Virat and the other night (Kedar) Jadhav, I got a little bit frustrated and went wide off the stumps, that is when the damage happens. It's about staying away from their strengths," said Zampa, who dismissed Kohli in the first T20 International in Visakhapatnam as well as the first ODI in Hyderabad.
Zampa is happy that he has been to get better of the world's best batsman on a few occasions recently.
"It's nice to get players like that (Virat) out. I thought the best one was the T20 here (in Visakhapatnam) and another match in Brisbane. I thought they were big wickets given the situation of the match and we ended up winning the game (Visakhapatnam).
But then Zampa also knows that getting Kohli alone won't be enough.
"Getting Virat is one thing, he was in at the time and it was big wicket, but then you also have to think about getting (Mahendra Singh) Dhoni out and Rohit (Sharma) out. Virat is big wicket, but there are six or seven big wickets in the Indian team, Zampa told reporters on the eve of the team's second ODI here against hosts India.
Kohli is always a prized catch but Adam Zampa does not intend to be too harsh on himself if the Indian captain or some of the other star batsman in the opposition ranks happen to dominate him.
"I don't want to think too far ahead and not be too harsh on myself. Virat (Kohli) and Rohit (Sharma) are amazing players and somehow I just need to be in the game for as long as possible. That's all I can really do," said Zampa.
Updated Date:
Mar 04, 2019 19:53:00 IST
