India vs Australia: Aaron Finch says one-day team's batsmen under pressure to keep places in squad ahead of upcoming series
Aaron Finch admitted that Australia are all under pressure and hinted at changes ahead of their next series against India, ranked two in the world, in January.
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs IREW Australia Women beat Ireland Women by 9 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW Vs PAKW India Women beat Pakistan Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW Vs SLW Match Abandoned
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 40 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 14th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 17th, 2018, 01:50 PM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Chhattisgarh elections LIVE updates: Sukma's Konta records 33% voter turnout till 1 pm in first phase; no votes cast in Palamadagu centre till 12 pm
-
Chhattisgarh election 2018: Farmers in Kanker district agree BJP govt failed them, but say can't trust Congress entirely
-
Make in Odisha Conclave 2018: RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani commits to Rs 3,000-cr investment in state
-
Hockey World Cup 2018: Former captain Sardar Singh wants Team India to 'control midfield and keep it simple'
-
Houthi rebels clash with pro-government military coalition in Yemen’s Hodeida city; 149 lives claimed in 24 hours
-
In Jallianwala Bagh, 1919, Kishwar Desai documents little-known stories of events before and after the massacre
-
Mo’Halla and the film Jagte Raho on everything that doesn’t disappear
-
Koffee with Karan season 6: Varun Dhawan wins it all, Katrina Kaif gets alternative career
-
Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2018 LIVE Updates: जमानत पर घूमने वाले 'मां-बेटे' आज मोदी से प्रमाण मांग रहे हैं- पीएम
-
बिहार: विधायकों के पाला बदलने की अटकलों के बीच शरद यादव से मिले कुशवाहा
-
कर्नाटक में 'कमल' खिलाने वाले अनंत कुमार सबसे कम उम्र में बने थे केंद्रीय मंत्री
-
LIVE: PM मोदी का आज वाराणसी दौरा, 2400 करोड़ की योजनाओं की देंगे सौगात
-
महाभारत युद्ध की मर्यादाओं के साथ 1988 में लड़ा गया था इलाहाबाद लोकसभा उपचुनाव
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4753
|113
|4
|South Africa
|4785
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4207
|100
|6
|Australia
|3759
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4911
|126
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Hobart: Australia's one-day batsmen are under mounting pressure to keep their places after a lacklustre series defeat to South Africa, captain Aaron Finch warned Monday, with a potential shake-up looming.
While the hosts won in Adelaide to snap a seven-game losing streak, they crashed heavily in Perth and lost again in Hobart by 40 runs.
None of the key batsmen performed consistently, although number three Shaun Marsh hit a fighting 106 in the decider on Sunday.
File image of Aaron Finch. Reuters
Finch admitted "we're all under pressure when we lose, no doubt about that" and hinted at changes ahead of their next series against India, ranked two in the world, in January.
"Between the batting line-up not having got it right for a little while now there's going to be questions asked whether it's Maxi, Lynny, Heady, or myself or Stoin," he said, referring to Glenn Maxwell, Chris Lynn, Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis.
"It's important that we really nut out the balance of the side and get that right over the next two months.
"We have to either adapt our game plan a little bit around the way the side structures up best or we slightly change our personnel to fit a style that we think can win."
Big-hitting Lynn was elevated to open the batting in Hobart in a bid to get quick runs on the board, but it failed spectacularly when he was out first ball.
Despite this, Finch said the powerful right-hander, a prolific scorer in Twenty20s, is likely to open again as Australia look for more aggression early in the innings.
"Yeah, it could be a long-term plan," he said.
"It was an attacking option to put Chris at the top, to change him and Travis (Head), to put a couple of guys up there who can get us off to a flyer. It was an attacking move.
"If I had my time again I'd still do it."
Lynn, who has played 14 twenty20 internationals, is still developing in the longer form of the game, but showed his abilities in the second game of the three-match series by smacking 18 off the first four balls of a Kagiso Rabada over.
He was out on the fifth, but Finch said it demonstrated how he can turn a game.
"We saw it in Adelaide when he flicked the switch against Rabada in that over. Yes, he got out, but he changed the whole momentum of the game totally," he said.
Updated Date:
Nov 12, 2018
Also See
Australia vs South Africa: David Miller, Faf du Plessis' centuries hand Proteas 40-run win in third ODI, claim series 2-1
Australia vs South Africa: Aaron Finch and Co admit being drained out after ending losing streak in ODIs with win over Proteas
Australia skipper Aaron Finch describes CA mess as a distraction for his team, urges players to focus on their game