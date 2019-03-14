Usman Khawaja struck his second century in three matches as Australia thumped India by 35 runs in their final one-dayer to seal a come-from-behind 3-2 series victory at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Wednesday.

Opener Khawaja strengthened his claim for a place in the World Cup squad with an elegant 100 to steer Australia to 272-9, though the tourists had looked on course to top 300 at one stage.

Adam Zampa (3-46) and his fellow bowlers then skittled India for 237 in exactly 50 overs to register their third successive victory as Australia overcame a 0-2 series deficit.

India captain Virat Kohli was full of praise for the visiting side.

"Australia played with more passion, hunger and heart and they deserved to win," Kohli said in the post-match press conference.

"They were brave in pressure situations compared to our game, especially in the last three games, the way they handled the pressure, they really deserved to win."

It was India's final ODI series before the World Cup in England and Wales, which starts on 30 May.

We look at some of the key stats from the fifth ODI:

- Usman Khawaja became the first Australian player to score two centuries against India in a bilateral ODI series. He's now also the batsman to score most runs against India in a five-match ODI series against India. He went past Kane Williamson's record of 361 runs, which he scored in 2014 in New Zealand. Moreover, he is at the second place in the list of Australian players scoring most runs in a five-match ODI series by amassing 383 runs in the recently-concluded series.

- Kuldeep Yadav conceded 74 runs while taking a wicket in the final ODI played at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground which is now his second-most expensive bowling figures in ODIs. His most expensive bowling figures also came against Australia, in 2017 at Indore, when he conceded 75 runs and took two wickets.

- Rohit Sharma became the joint-third fastest to score 8,000 runs in ODIs. He achieved the feat in 200 innings. Kohli holds the record of completing 8,000 ODIs runs in fewer innings than anyone — 175 innings. Rohit also became the eighth Indian batsman to achieve the feat.

- Pat Cummins took 14 wickets in the series which is the joint-third most for a bowler in a bilateral ODI series against India in India. The record is held by former Windies pacer Patrick Paterson who took 17 wickets in 1987/88.

- The stand of 91 runs between Kedar Jadhav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the seventh wicket is the highest for India against Australia while chasing for the seventh or lower wicket in ODIs. The previous highest was of 84 runs between Harbhajan Singh and Praveen Kumar at Vadodara in 2009.

- This was India's first bilateral ODI series defeat at home since their loss to South Africa in 2015/16 season. In between, they won six bilateral ODI series at home. On the other hand, it was Australia's first bilateral ODI series win since their victory over Pakistan in 2017. In between, they lost six bilateral ODI series. Moreover, this was India's first ODI series defeat under the leadership of Virat Kohli at home.

- This was the fifth instance of a team winning an ODI series after being 0-2 down. The four instances are — South Africa against Pakistan in 2003, Bangladesh against Zimbabwe in 2005, Pakistan against India in 2005 and South Africa against England in 2016.

With inputs from Reuters