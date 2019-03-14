First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SA | 4th ODI Mar 13, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
AUS in IND | 5th ODI Mar 13, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 35 runs
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 15, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
USA in UAE Mar 15, 2019
UAE vs USA
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia 5th ODI stats review: Aussies' rare comeback series win, Rohit Sharma's entry into 8000-run club and more

Rohti Sharma became the joint third fastest to reach 8000 runs in ODIs, while Australia came back from 0-2 down to win a five-match series for the first time, a look at some of the key stats from the 5th ODI.

Umang Pabari, Mar 14, 2019 11:15:41 IST

Usman Khawaja struck his second century in three matches as Australia thumped India by 35 runs in their final one-dayer to seal a come-from-behind 3-2 series victory at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Wednesday.

Opener Khawaja strengthened his claim for a place in the World Cup squad with an elegant 100 to steer Australia to 272-9, though the tourists had looked on course to top 300 at one stage.

Adam Zampa (3-46) and his fellow bowlers then skittled India for 237 in exactly 50 overs to register their third successive victory as Australia overcame a 0-2 series deficit.

Australia cricket 825

Australia clinched the five-match series against India 3-2 with a 35-run win in the 5th ODI. AP

India captain Virat Kohli was full of praise for the visiting side.

"Australia played with more passion, hunger and heart and they deserved to win," Kohli said in the post-match press conference.

"They were brave in pressure situations compared to our game, especially in the last three games, the way they handled the pressure, they really deserved to win."

It was India's final ODI series before the World Cup in England and Wales, which starts on 30 May.

We look at some of the key stats from the fifth ODI:

- Usman Khawaja became the first Australian player to score two centuries against India in a bilateral ODI series. He's now also the batsman to score most runs against India in a five-match ODI series against India. He went past Kane Williamson's record of 361 runs, which he scored in 2014 in New Zealand. Moreover, he is at the second place in the list of Australian players scoring most runs in a five-match ODI series by amassing 383 runs in the recently-concluded series.

- Kuldeep Yadav conceded 74 runs while taking a wicket in the final ODI played at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground which is now his second-most expensive bowling figures in ODIs. His most expensive bowling figures also came against Australia, in 2017 at Indore, when he conceded 75 runs and took two wickets.

- Rohit Sharma became the joint-third fastest to score 8,000 runs in ODIs. He achieved the feat in 200 innings. Kohli holds the record of completing 8,000 ODIs runs in fewer innings than anyone — 175 innings. Rohit also became the eighth Indian batsman to achieve the feat.

- Pat Cummins took 14 wickets in the series which is the joint-third most for a bowler in a bilateral ODI series against India in India. The record is held by former Windies pacer Patrick Paterson who took 17 wickets in 1987/88.

- The stand of 91 runs between Kedar Jadhav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the seventh wicket is the highest for India against Australia while chasing for the seventh or lower wicket in ODIs. The previous highest was of 84 runs between Harbhajan Singh and Praveen Kumar at Vadodara in 2009.

- This was India's first bilateral ODI series defeat at home since their loss to South Africa in 2015/16 season. In between, they won six bilateral ODI series at home. On the other hand, it was Australia's first bilateral ODI series win since their victory over Pakistan in 2017. In between, they lost six bilateral ODI series. Moreover, this was India's first ODI series defeat under the leadership of Virat Kohli at home.

- This was the fifth instance of a team winning an ODI series after being 0-2 down. The four instances are — South Africa against Pakistan in 2003, Bangladesh against Zimbabwe in 2005, Pakistan against India in 2005 and South Africa against England in 2016.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2019 11:53:05 IST

Tags : 5th ODI, Australia, Ind Vs Aus, India, India Vs Australia, India Vs Australia 2019, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Rohit Sharma, Usman Khawaja

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6054 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all