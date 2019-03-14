Australia came from 0-2 down to register a series win in the five-match ODI series against India, beating the hosts by 35 runs in the series-decider at Delhi on Wednesday. Opting to bat first, Australia put on 272 on the board buoyed by a ton from Usman Khawaja. India kept losing wickets at frequent intervals in the run-chase and despite a late onslaught from Kedar Jadhav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, succumbed to a loss to concede their final series before the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Here is a look at the report card from the match.

India

Shikhar Dhawan - 1/10

After a scintillating hundred the other night, Dhawan failed to get going as he nicked Pat Cummins to the keeper off a good length delivery that bounced higher and moved away a touch. Having begun his innings with back-to-back boundaries off Jhye Richardson, Dhawan missed an opportunity to produce a good knock at home and got out for 12.

Rohit Sharma - 8/10

With the surface becoming harder to bat on, India needed its set batsman, Rohit, to keep firing and help them overhaul the target. The patient Mumbaikar played some exquisite shots on a difficult surface as he reached the 8000 ODI runs mark, completing a half-century in the process. However, soon after sealing his fifty, Rohit, evidently bothered by a slew of dot balls, stepped out to attack Adam Zampa, missed the ball and got himself stumped. He had earlier been given reprieve off the same bowler twice in two balls.

Virat Kohli - 2/10

With India sorely needing an anchor in a difficult run-chase, Men in Blue were once again banking upon Kohli as the skipper started off with a bang, leaning into a half-volley from Cummins to thrash a boundary off the second ball he faced. He went to add 20 in 21 balls, completely in control of his game with the target looking well within India's sights. However, against the run of play, he nicked Marcus Stoinis behind to expose India's frail middle-order.

Rishabh Pant - 2/10

Pant's chances of making the World Cup squad seem to be slipping away after yet another poor outing at Delhi, his home ground. The southpaw added 16 at run-a-ball but was dismissed off a peach from Nathan Lyon, edging to the slip cordon off a ball that turned sharply.

Vijay Shankar - 2/10

Shankar wasn't used with the ball and failed to play according to the game situation in the run-chase with India needing someone to give company to Rohit Sharma. Shankar rotated the strike well early on but soon after launching Zampa over cow corner, went for a big shot again next ball and holed out for 16. While his World Cup berth is almost certainly sealed, Shankar would have wanted to sign off with a good knock.

Kedar Jadhav - 9/10

Jadhav kept India in the game with a fighting knock with their backs against the wall following a middle-order collapse. Walking in at 120/4, Jadhav watched as Rohit and Ravindra Jadeja perished in the same over f Zampa. Undeterred, Jadhav rallied together a spirited Bhuvneshwar Kumar and put on 91 for the seventh wicket to nearly give Australia a scare. However, soon after Pat Cummins dismissed Bhuvneshwar, Jadhav fell to Richardson for 44.

Ravindra Jadeja - 8/10

Jadeja had a brilliant match on a surface he loves bowling on. The left-arm spinner broke the opening stand by sending back Aaron Finch and then triggered a middle-order collapse by removing Glenn Maxwell in the 34th over. He was containing in his quota of overs and gave away just 45 runs. India's decision to drop Chahal seemed illogical at the toss but Jadeja justified his recall with a good show.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 9/10

After a horror show at Mohali where his length balls were dispatched in the death overs by a rampant Ashton Turner, Bhuvneshwar came back strong at Delhi to pick up three wickets including the vital scalps of Usman Khawaja, Stoinis and Cummins. The Meerut seamer has been inconsistent of late in ODIs but this latest show should confirm that he ought to be one of India's two new ball bowlers at the World Cup.

Mohammed Shami - 5/10

Shami gradually hit the right length on Feroz Shah Kotla's surface but failed to control the run flow early on. He had the dangerous Peter Handscomb caught behind to break a threatening partnership between Khawaja and him and came back in the death to give away just 20 in his last four overs. His first five, though, leaked 37, and it is this aspect of his game that needs improvement.

Kuldeep Yadav - 2/10

Kuldeep was dealt with expertly by the Aussies in this series and at Delhi, the wrist spinner leaked 74 in his quota of overs, failing to restrict the scoring rate. He was tonked for 27 in his first three overs and in the death, conceded 14 in his only over after the 40th over of the game. He sent back Turner to escape from the bottom rung of the rankings but will need to ensure such off days are few and far between.

Jasprit Bumrah - 9/10

Even as Indian bowlers leaked runs, Bumrah was bowling on a pitch of his own, keeping the Aussie batsmen silent with his immaculate accuracy. His first eight overs went for just 14 runs but he went wicketless until then. The Mumbai Indians seamer would have ended the day on a high if not for a 19-run over in the death, where Jhye Richardson hit him for two successive fours.

Australia

Aaron Finch - 3/10

Finch was slow to start off with the bat but that was majorly because of the positivity that his partner oozed from the other end. The Aussie skipper had time to play himself in and ambled along to 27 before a rip-roaring delivery from Ravindra Jadeja - one that turned square to castle his stumps - brought an end to his stay at the wicket. Finch will know that with him being thin on runs, the Pakistan series in UAE would be vital for him ahead of the World Cup

Usman Khawaja - 10/10

With his second hundred in the series and his third 90-plus score on the trot, Khawaja put Australia in the driving seat at Delhi in the series-decider. He started off with a slew of boundaries to put India under pressure early on. The in-form Aussie opener showed remarkable intent at the wicket and was quick to dispatch Kuldeep for a six over long-on in the first over he bowled. The shot was propely planned to make a statement that the Aussies would not be bogged down by the introduction of Kuldeep into the attack. However, he would rue the fact that after scoring a hundred in quick time, he threw it away when he could have converted it into a 'daddy' hundred.

Peter Handscomb - 8/10

Handscomb was once again in his element at Delhi and stitched together a 99-run stand with Khawaja to steady Australia after Finch's wicket. Handscomb's ability to rotate strike and keep the scoreboard ticking worked for the Aussies in the middle-overs. He completed his half-century but fell edging behind while looking to punch Shami through covers.

Glenn Maxwell - 1/10

Maxwell had a disappointing end to the tour after he spooned a drive off Jadeja to gift a catch to the cover fielder. With the surface on the slower side, Maxwell's attempt to play the ball on the up proved fatal. He was containing with the ball but did not pick up a wicket in his six-over spell.

Marcus Stoinis - 6/10

Stoinis had an off day with the bat, making 20 in 27 balls before chopping Bhuvneshwar back onto the stumps. But resulted for the most telling strike in the second innings when he had Kohli caught behind to put Australia in control of proceedings. Stoinis finished his four overs, conceding 31 runs but picked up two wickets to turn his day around for the better.

Ashton Turner - 3/10

After his heroics at Mohali, Turner raced to 20 at run-a-ball, smacking Kuldeep over cow corner in the process. However, a ball after that six, he holed out to the same bowler while targeting the very same region. Turner didn't quite read the googly from the wrist spinner and missed out on the opportunity to make another score after his spectacular knock at Mohali.

Alex Carey - 1/10

Carey had an off day both with the bat and behind the stumps. The keeper batsman had been pretty good in finishing off games in this series but on Wednesday, nicked a slower one from Shami behind to depart for three in nine balls. He later shelled a chance offered by Rohit off Zampa to give the Indian opener a reprieve.

Pat Cummins - 9/10

Cummins dismissed the centurion from the last game, Dhawan, to peg India back early on in the run-chase. The Australian seamer ran in with steam and was right on the money with his lengths on the Kotla surface. Later, with Bhuvneshwar and Jadhav building a potent stand, Cummins returned to dismiss the former and break the promising stand to lead Australia to a series win.

Nathan Lyon - 8/10

Lyon was restrictive with his channels and on a sluggish surface, kept the scoring rate in check. He sent back the dangerous Pant with a peach of a delivery, the ball turning square to catch the edge enroute its way to the slip. The off-spinner put in a compelling performance to play his part in winning the game for the Aussies.

Jhye Richardson - 7/10

Richardson played his role of the second seamer to perfection and came back remarkably well after an opening spell where he leaked 30 in 5 overs. In his next five, Richardson gave away just 17 and picked up the wickets of Jadhav and Shami to end with figures of 2/47. The wicket of Jadhav perhaps brought an end to India's hopes in the match.

Adam Zampa - 10/10

Zampa was yet again the go-to bowler for Finch as the leg-spinner thrived on a slow Kotla wicket. He was unhesitant to flight the ball and reaped rewards when he had Shankar caught in the deep, a ball after he was thumped for six. Two overs later, he gave Australia a decisive advantage by removing Rohit and Jadeja in the same over to finish with figures of 3/46. He nearly had Rohit out twice before but Maxwell and Carey shelled chances to give the Indian opener lifelines.

Rating chart: 10-9: Excellent, 8-7: Good, 6-5: Average, 4-3: Poor, 2-1: Very poor