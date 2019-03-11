Ashton Turner bludgeoned 84 off 43 balls as Australia beat India by four wickets in the fourth ODI on Sunday to level the five-match series 2-2.

Peter Handscomb added 117 off 105 balls, while Usman Khawaja made 91 runs as Australia made surprisingly easy work of an imposing 359-run target.

Handscomb and Khawaja put on 192 runs for the third wicket after Australia had been reduced to 12-2 and Turner applied the finishing touch to lead Australia to 359-6 in 47.5 overs.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan scored his 16th ODI hundred as India reached 358-5 after opting to bat on the best pitch in this series. Rohit Sharma also scored 95 runs and the duo put on 193 runs for the opening wicket to set the stage for a challenging score.

But dew and poor fielding put paid to India's chances as Australia rallied to its record chase in ODI cricket.

We look at some of the key stats from the Mohali ODI:

- Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have now added 15 century opening stands in ODIs which is the joint-third most for any pair. They became the fifth Indian pair to add 6000-plus runs in international cricket. Their stand of 193 runs at Mohali was the fifth highest for an Indian pair against Australia in ODIs.

- Rohit has now smashes most sixes for India in ODIs. He eclipsed MS Dhoni's record of 217 sixes at Mohali. He also completed 3,000 runs at home in ODIs in the 4th ODI — in just 57 innings which is the joint-fastest. It was the fourth occasion for him when he was dismissed in 90s in ODIs.

- Dhawan has now scored 16 centuries in ODIs which is the fourth-most for any Indian player. He also became the 11th Indian player to complete 10,000 runs in List-A cricket.

- The last time before today when Virat Kohli was dismissed for a single-digit score at home in ODIs was against Australia at Chennai in 2017 when he got out for a duck — 15 innings ago.

- Pat Cummins' figures of 64/5 was the fifth-best for an Australia bowler in India in ODIs. On the other hand, Yuzvendra Chahal conceded 80 runs from his quota of 10 overs which is now the joint-second for an Indian spinner in an ODI.

- This was the third time that Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Aaron Finch in 37 balls in 2019 in ODIs. While his opening partner Khawaja, scored two consecutive fifty-plus scores in his ODI career for the second time. The other instance came in West Indies Tri-Nation Series at Basseterre in 2016.

- Khawaja and Peter Handscomb's stand of 192 runs is now the highest for the third wicket against India in India in ODIs, going past 181 runs stand between Adam Parore and Ken Rutherford at Baroda in 1994.

- Handscomb brought up his maiden ODI hundred at Mohali. His previous highest score came on his debut, which was of 82 against Pakistan at Perth in 2017. He was dismissed for 117 runs in 4th ODI which is now the third highest for an Australian batsman batting at No.4 in ODIs in India.

- This was the first time that India lost an ODI after scoring 350-plus runs while batting first. They had won on all previous 23 occasions.

- Australia chased down a target of 359 runs successfully, which is now the highest for them and also highest against India in ODIs.

With inputs from AP