4thAustralia stunned the Indian fans at Mohali by chasing down a massive 359-run target to level the five-match series 2-2. Buoyed by Ashton Turner's brilliant half-century and a maiden ODI century from Peter Handscomb, Australia made light work of India's mammoth total and chased it down with more than two overs to spare. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan's hundred and some late hitting by the middle-order had taken India to 358 in their quota of overs.

Here is our report card from the match.

India

Shikhar Dhawan - 10/10

Dhawan put behind a wretched run of form with a stroke-filled century at the very ground where he made a Test ton on debut against the same opposition. The southpaw found the middle of the bat more often than not and brought up his half-century in 44 balls. He compiled his 16th ODI ton at the same rate and then broke free, slamming 41 runs in his next 18 balls. Dhawan was dismissed on 143 in the 38th over but had given India a more than solid platform by then.

Rohit Sharma - 9/10

Rohit Sharma was in his groove on a flat wicket and played second-fiddle as Dhawan got going. Rohit was on 67 off 76 when Dhawan was on 85 but in the next 14 balls, he raced to reach his 90s at run-a-ball while his partner remained on 89. Unfortunately, the Mumbaikar couldn't convert his knock into a hundred and fell for 95, holing out off Jhye Richardson.

KL Rahul - 4/10

Rahul was given an opportunity to impress at No.3, walking in ahead of Virat Kohli, but couldn't quite manage to impress like Rishabh Pant as he made 26 off 31 balls before edging behind off Adam Zampa. Rahul might get one more game to make a statement and will want to grab that opportunity.

Virat Kohli - 1/10

Kohli had a rare failure walking in at No.4 at Mohali. Moving down the order to give Rahul a longer stint at the crease, Kohli started off with a cheeky ramp for four off Jason Behrendorff but soon fell to Jhye Richardson, chasing a wide one and nicking behind for seven.

Rishabh Pant - 6/10

Pant showcased a range of strokes in his short, but effective, stint at the crease, smashing 36 in 24 balls including a fifteen-run over off Richardson where he thumped the seamer for three elegant fours. The keeper-batsman also smacked Zampa for a six down the ground but holed out in an attempt to up the ante. He was, however, pretty shambolic behind the stumps and that could well put himself behind Dinesh Karthik in the race for a World Cup spot as a back-up keeper.

Kedar Jadhav - 2/10

Jadhav couldn't tee off at the backend of the innings and pulled a short ball from Pat Cummins to the deep square leg fielder to depart for 10. Jadhav's trajectory and darting slingers from around the wicket proved to be less effective on this batting belter as he leaked 44 in his five wicketless overs. He was perhaps a tad unlucky to miss out on an LBW against Khawaja with the hawkeye controversially showing the ball missing the stumps when it seemed like it was headed straight at it on replays.

Vijay Shankar - 7/10

Shankar once again showcased his power-hitting abilities in a quick 15-ball 26 cameo from No.7. The all-rounder walked in with India aiming at the 350-run mark and smashed a couple of high and handsome sixes to race into the 20s in no time. He was dismissed in the final over but not before he helped them cross the 350-run mark.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 1/10

Despite picking up the customary wicket of Aaron Finch upfront, Bhuvneshwar was completely off colour at Mohali and leaked runs aplenty in the death. The swing bowler was expected to contain a belligerent Turner in the death but ended up conceding 38 - including three sixes and three fours - in his last two overs. He conceded 67 in his nine overs but the last two overs were fatal and decided the course of the match.

Yuzvendra Chahal - 3/10

Chahal's wide leg breaks accounted for the big wicket of Peter Handscomb which should ideally have won India the match. However, he was pretty much ineffective on a flat surface and leaked runs at eight an over. Six of his ten overs saw him concede nine or more runs and his failure to control the run flow would worry the think-tank.

Kuldeep Yadav - 5/10

Kuldeep grabbed a timely wicket of Glenn Maxwell but was otherwise milked around for runs fairly comfortably by the Australian middle-order. With the dew and a flat surface combining to compound woes for the wrist spinners, Kuldeep failed to control his lengths and was duly punished by the fleet-footedness of the Australian batsmen.

Jasprit Bumrah - 8/10

Bumrah picked up Shaun Marsh with a corker of a yorker and went on to break a massive stand between Usman Khawaja and Handscomb to bring India back into the match. He was expected to ruffle Turner's unwavering focus in the death but ended up being second best on the day against some smart hitting. Bumrah picked up Carey's wicket late in the match to finish with three wickets but Australia had all but sealed the match by then.

Australia

Aaron Finch - 1/10

With Bhuvneshwar returning to the side, the biggest challenge for Finch was keeping those inswingers at bay. Having been dismissed by Bhuvneshwar four times across formats since 2018 in limited-overs cricket, Finch was wary of the sharp inswinger but still couldn't do much against a peach of a delivery from the Indian seamer at Mohali. Finch left a huge gap between bat and pad and saw his stumps being uprooted second ball.

Usman Khawaja - 9/10

Khawaja set up the platform for the lower middle-order with a calculated 91 in 99 balls, stitching together a 192-run stand with Handscomb after the visitors lost two early wickets. Carrying on from where he left off at Ranchi, Khawaja nearly completed his second century in as many games but fell to Bumrah before he could complete the feat.

Shaun Marsh - 1/10

After a stunning series back home in the ODIs against India, Marsh has come a cropper in the ongoing bilateral, making scores of 16, 7 and 6. The southpaw, though, was at little fault on Sunday with Bumrah producing one of his special toe-crushers to knock over the elder Marsh brother.

Peter Handscomb - 10/10

Handscomb booked his flight to the World Cup with a sensational maiden ODI hundred, playing the Indian spinners with conviction and wresting back the initiative from India after the fall of Khawaja and later Maxwell. His 117 came off a mere 105 balls and was remarkable for the manner in which he kept the required rate under control.

Glenn Maxwell - 3/10

Maxwell leaked runs with the ball and returned to produce a cameo in the run-chase, one which teased to be something more substantial but was cut short by a reckless reverse sweep attempt against Kuldeep. The Australian was on 23 off 12 balls and going all guns blazing when he went for a reverse sweep against Kuldeep and completely missed the trajectory of the ball to be trapped in front.

Ashton Turner - 10/10

The hero of the night was Perth Scorchers' Ashton Turner who showcased his unmatchable composure in the death overs with some fearsome striking against one of the best ODI bowling units. Turner thwarted India's hopes to come back into the match once Handscomb was dismissed by taking apart bowlers of the calibre of Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah, Chahal and Kuldeep in the death. His match-turning 84 came off 43 balls and involved some astounding strikes down the ground. With this knock, Turner might well have booked his flight to England for the World Cup.

Alex Carey - 6/10

Carey played the perfect companion to a rampant Turner as the Australian went bonkers against the Indian attack. The wicketkeeper-batsman stood unbeaten on 21 off 15 balls, making sure his end was foolproof and put up with Turner a 86-run stand in less than seven overs. However, with Handscomb's ability to keep (and his string of good shows), Carey might be in danger of being dumped before the World Cup.

Jhye Richardson - 6/10

Richardson was smashed for 85 in his nine overs despite picking up three wickets. Having been denied the new ball, Richardson came into the attack with the Indian openers well settled. His skiddy pace worked well for batsmen as he conceded 46 in his first five but sent back Rohit to break a mighty opening stand. The run flow continued even post that with Pant slamming him for 15 in an over and Shankar and Bhuvneshwar adding 13 in the penultimate over.

Pat Cummins - 9/10

Cummins grabbed a handful of wickets in the death aside from dismissing Dhawan and a belligerent Pant to finish with a five-wicket haul. However, the Australian conceded runs at seven an over and couldn't restrict the big-hitting Indian top-order. His back of a length deliveries proved handful in the death with the square boundaries being long but Cummins will know he ought to have created an early breakthrough for the Aussies.

Jason Behrendorff - 5/10

Behrendorff was once again used up early but wasn't really effective on a belter with his length balls easily dispatched. The left-arm seamer kick-started his first over with a maiden but gave away 61 in his next nine overs and was pretty much ordinary on a surface where he ought to have mixed his pace and length up.

Adam Zampa - 7/10

Zampa was once again excellent despite the surface not really suiting spin. The leg-spinner sent back a dangerous-looking Rahul and was fairly containing despite the Indian batsmen looking to take on the bowlers. His 10-over spell leaked just 57 on a surface where the bowlers - especially the Indian wrist spinners - were mercilessly walloped.

Rating chart: 10-9: Excellent, 8-7: Good, 6-5: Average, 4-3: Poor, 2-1: Very poor