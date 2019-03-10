India will look to wrap up the series with a win in the fourth ODI against Australia at Mohali on Sunday.

India have a 2-1 lead going into the match. They won the first two matches by six wickets and eight runs respectively, while Australia won the third ODI by 32 runs to stay alive in the series.

Apart from keeping an eye on the series title, India will also look to experiment a bit with the 2019 World Cup fast approaching.

Rishabh Pant will take over as wicketkeeper from MS Dhoni for the final two matches of India’s one-day series against Australia with the former captain being rested ahead of the World Cup later this year.

The decision to rest Dhoni may signal the end of his international career in his home country, with the 37-year-old still to make an announcement on his future after the May 30-July 14 World Cup in England and Wales.

It also allows Pant the opportunity to make a late push for inclusion at the tournament, with captain Virat Kohli believing the final two games in Mohali and New Dehli the perfect opportunities for players to prove themselves.

Here's everything you need to know about the fourth ODI between India and Australia:

When will India vs Australia fixture take place?

The fourth ODI between India and Australia will take place on 10 March, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The fourth ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

What time does the match begin?

The fourth ODI between India and Australia will begin at 1.30 pm IST with the toss to take place at 1.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-Australia T20Is?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

