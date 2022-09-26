India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Twitterati hail Men in Blue's thrilling win

India won the third and deciding Twenty20 against Australia in the last over after punchy fifties by Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in Hyderabad
India clinched a win in the third and final T20I by 6 wickets against Australia. With the win in this game, the Men in Blue also won the series 2-1. Chasing a target of 187, India lost Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul early but Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav kept the side in hunt as the two stitched a stand of over 100 runs for the third wicket.
Kohli fell in the last over after a 48-ball 63 with India still five short of victory. Earlier, Yadav blasted 50 in 29 balls before he fell to Josh Hazlewood for a 36-ball 69. Yadav hit five sixes and five fours in his player-of-the-match winning innings.
Earlier, Rohit had won the toss and elected to bowl first.Impressive fifties by Tim David and Cameron Green took Australia to a formidable score.
Rookie opener Green hit a 21-ball 52, with seven fours and three sixes, to put the hosts on the defensive.
The bond between these two is beyond perfection. Fans should understand this. #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/qtklkMUsDQ
— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 25, 2022
Winners Are Grinners! ☺️ ☺️
That moment when #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 received the #INDvAUS @mastercardindia T20I series trophy 🏆 from the hands of Mr. @ThakurArunS, Treasurer, BCCI. 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/nr31xBrRBQ
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 25, 2022
The sweet taste of victory 💙
Well played Australia 👏#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/GES8zOxUtY
— DK (@DineshKarthik) September 25, 2022
This one’s for all our fans, across the country and beyond 🇮🇳 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YJoeEMkOqk
— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 25, 2022
Brilliant character shown by the boys to seal the series after being down. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qVCTXNWKH3
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 25, 2022
😄 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/qtK4mIqdsU
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 25, 2022
Great win for India. To comeback from 1-0 down against Australia to win the T20 series 2-1 just before the @T20WorldCup is a great sign.
Well done boys. 👏🏻#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/rUwNVNumyM
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 25, 2022
SKY is such a special player…owns the shortest format in his very unique style. #IndvAus
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 25, 2022
Back in Hyderabad ✅
Win a thrilling third T20I ✅
Another bilateral series victory ✅
Well done, @BCCI! 🙌 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/NNHB8wX0Ty
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 25, 2022
King Kohli making it count… WHAT A BLOW 🙌😍#INDvAUS
— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) September 25, 2022
This keeps getting better! 😅
📸: BCCI | @DineshKarthik @ImRo45 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/gm49N6ueKx
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 25, 2022
Just some images of SKY being beautiful today ☺️#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/yYWXqDYVWc
— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) September 25, 2022
Once a King 🤴 always A king ❤️ @imVkohli What A Come Back Seriously 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#UnstoppableKohli #INDvAUS 💥💥💥 Well Done @ImRo45 and Team INDIA 🇮🇳 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TFG8ttAbu4
— thaman S (@MusicThaman) September 25, 2022
Mubarakaa team india 🇮🇳 👏 #INDvAUS
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 25, 2022
But Green received little support from other top-order batters as left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who has been India’s best bowler in the three-match series, chipped away at the other end.
Patel finished with 3/33 and took the key wickets of skipper Aaron Finch (7), Josh Inglis (24) and in-form Matthew Wade (1). The left-armer, India’s most impressive bowler in all three matches, was also the player-of-the-series.
The hosts looked set to restrict Australia to a below-par score before the newest T20 sensation Tim David dismantled the Indian pacers in an impressive display of power hitting.
David hit a 27-ball 54 with four sixes and two boundaries before he was dismissed by Harshal Patel, who finished with 1/18 after two overs.
