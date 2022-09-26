Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Twitterati hail Men in Blue's thrilling win

India won the third and deciding Twenty20 against Australia in the last over after punchy fifties by Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in Hyderabad

Virat Kohli scored another half-century in T20Is. AP

India clinched a win in the third and final T20I by 6 wickets against Australia. With the win in this game, the Men in Blue also won the series 2-1. Chasing a target of 187, India lost Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul early but Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav kept the side in hunt as the two stitched a stand of over 100 runs for the third wicket.

Kohli fell in the last over after a 48-ball 63 with India still five short of victory. Earlier, Yadav blasted 50 in 29 balls before he fell to Josh Hazlewood for a 36-ball 69. Yadav hit five sixes and five fours in his player-of-the-match winning innings.

Earlier, Rohit had won the toss and elected to bowl first.Impressive fifties by Tim David and Cameron Green took Australia to a formidable score.

Rookie opener Green hit a 21-ball 52, with seven fours and three sixes, to put the hosts on the defensive.

But Green received little support from other top-order batters as left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who has been India’s best bowler in the three-match series, chipped away at the other end.

Patel finished with 3/33 and took the key wickets of skipper Aaron Finch (7), Josh Inglis (24) and in-form Matthew Wade (1). The left-armer, India’s most impressive bowler in all three matches, was also the player-of-the-series.

The hosts looked set to restrict Australia to a below-par score before the newest T20 sensation Tim David dismantled the Indian pacers in an impressive display of power hitting.

David hit a 27-ball 54 with four sixes and two boundaries before he was dismissed by Harshal Patel, who finished with 1/18 after two overs.

(Inputs from AFP)

Updated Date: September 26, 2022 01:41:38 IST

