India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Twitterati hail Men in Blue's thrilling win

India clinched a win in the third and final T20I by 6 wickets against Australia. With the win in this game, the Men in Blue also won the series 2-1. Chasing a target of 187, India lost Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul early but Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav kept the side in hunt as the two stitched a stand of over 100 runs for the third wicket.

Kohli fell in the last over after a 48-ball 63 with India still five short of victory. Earlier, Yadav blasted 50 in 29 balls before he fell to Josh Hazlewood for a 36-ball 69. Yadav hit five sixes and five fours in his player-of-the-match winning innings.

Earlier, Rohit had won the toss and elected to bowl first.Impressive fifties by Tim David and Cameron Green took Australia to a formidable score.

Rookie opener Green hit a 21-ball 52, with seven fours and three sixes, to put the hosts on the defensive.

The bond between these two is beyond perfection. Fans should understand this. #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/qtklkMUsDQ — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 25, 2022

The sweet taste of victory 💙

Well played Australia 👏#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/GES8zOxUtY — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 25, 2022

This one’s for all our fans, across the country and beyond 🇮🇳 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YJoeEMkOqk — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 25, 2022

Brilliant character shown by the boys to seal the series after being down. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qVCTXNWKH3 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 25, 2022

Great win for India. To comeback from 1-0 down against Australia to win the T20 series 2-1 just before the @T20WorldCup is a great sign. Well done boys. 👏🏻#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/rUwNVNumyM — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 25, 2022

SKY is such a special player…owns the shortest format in his very unique style. #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 25, 2022

#TeamIndia… Back in Hyderabad ✅

Win a thrilling third T20I ✅

Another bilateral series victory ✅ Well done, @BCCI! 🙌 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/NNHB8wX0Ty — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 25, 2022

King Kohli making it count… WHAT A BLOW 🙌😍#INDvAUS — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) September 25, 2022

Just some images of SKY being beautiful today ☺️#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/yYWXqDYVWc — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) September 25, 2022

Once a King 🤴 always A king ❤️ @imVkohli What A Come Back Seriously 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#UnstoppableKohli #INDvAUS 💥💥💥 Well Done @ImRo45 and Team INDIA 🇮🇳 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TFG8ttAbu4 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) September 25, 2022

Mubarakaa team india 🇮🇳 👏 #INDvAUS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 25, 2022

But Green received little support from other top-order batters as left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who has been India’s best bowler in the three-match series, chipped away at the other end.

Patel finished with 3/33 and took the key wickets of skipper Aaron Finch (7), Josh Inglis (24) and in-form Matthew Wade (1). The left-armer, India’s most impressive bowler in all three matches, was also the player-of-the-series.

The hosts looked set to restrict Australia to a below-par score before the newest T20 sensation Tim David dismantled the Indian pacers in an impressive display of power hitting.

David hit a 27-ball 54 with four sixes and two boundaries before he was dismissed by Harshal Patel, who finished with 1/18 after two overs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

(Inputs from AFP)