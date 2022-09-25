Team India will be riding high on confidence after registering an emphatic six-wicket win against Australia in the rain-curtailed second T20I in Nagpur to level the series against visitors on Friday after losing the opener. The two teams are now all set to lock horns in the series-decider in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The Men in Blue might have plugged the gaps in Nagpur to level the three-match series with a victory in the eight-over-a-side contest, but a match that turned out to be a slugfest is not enough to reflect on anyone’s performance as it was too short a game to analyse and gain anything from. Hence, India will be wary of the aforementioned fact and will avoid getting ahead of themselves in the final T20I.

Having said that, there were still some positives that the hosts can take from the second T20I:

1) Rohit Sharma back to being ‘Hitman’: It was Rohit’s impactful and scintillating innings that helped India chase the 91-run target in 7.2 overs. The India skipper smashed an unbeaten 46 in just 20 deliveries, including 4 boundaries and 4 sixes. Also, it was not only about scoring runs but the way he scored them – hitting the ball cleanly and to a big distance, attacking the Australian bowlers from the start. It is safe to say that the ‘Hitman’ is back.

2) Jasprit Bumrah returns: Pacer Bumrah bowled his first two overs on return from injury and even bagged a wicket courtesy of his signature yorker. His return to the side provided some solace to the team management that was under pressure after the Indian bowlers were hit all around the park in the opening T20I in Mohali. Bumrah is currently India’s best pace bowler by a yard and with Mohammed Shami out with Covid-19 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar struggling to maintain his position as the team’s death overs bowler, Bumrah’s return is manna from heaven for India.

3) Axar Patel showing consistency: Left-arm spinner all-rounder Axar Patel, who came in as a like-for-like substitute for Ravindra Jadeja, who is out with an injury, claimed 2-13 from his two overs in the second T20I. Notably, Axar has been consistent with his bowling in both matches and has leaked the least runs among India bowlers in the series so far. The left-arm spinner has been incisive, bowling with superb control and varying his length and pace to keep the batters under check.

From traffic blues to bowling plans to @yuzi_chahal coining a new nickname for @akshar2026. 😎 👌 This edition of Chahal TV following the second #INDvAUS T20I has it all. 👍 👍 – By @RajalArora Full interview 🎥 🔽 #TeamIndia https://t.co/2Y2DMOy5Tg pic.twitter.com/0XkmWqDIDJ — BCCI (@BCCI) September 24, 2022



However, India will be hoping their key bowlers, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal overcome their struggles ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Death overs specialist Harshal, who is returning from an injury, also hasn’t inspired confidence and perhaps needs a couple of matches more to find his rhythm. The right-arm medium pacer, who relies on his variations to be effective, has conceded 81 runs in his six overs at an economy rate of 13.50 and is the most expensive bowler in the series. He has struggled to get his lengths right, remaining wicketless.

On the other hand, leggie Chahal has been too costly lately. He went for a lot of runs in the Asia Cup and the trend has continued against Australia.

India will now aim to iron out the chinks in their armour when they take on T20 World Champions Australia in a winner-take-all decider and if they manage to clinch the series, things should be a bit easy for Rohit’s side at next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Hyderabad is pretty flat and aids batters. It is historically a high-scoring ground with over 400 already scored in the only T20I match that has been played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Weather Report

Unlike Nagpur, there is no rain predicted in Hyderabad on Sunday (September 25), hence the match is expected to be played without any hurdles. The weather is likely to remain sunny in the afternoon and a bit warmer in the evening.

