It was in a spectacular fashion that India levelled the five-match T20I series, 1-1 against Australia. Asked to chase a target of 188, India didn’t let past failures dictate terms as they held onto the nerves to first tie the match and then clinch the Super Over to secure one of the best wins in their history.

Quite often India had been guilty of succumbing to pressure and losing matches from winning positions against Australia, but not on Sunday. In front of an unprecedented 47,000+ fans at the DY Patil Stadium, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co produced a performance that should surely inspire a few more to take up the sport.

But as they move from Navi Mumbai to Mumbai for the third T20I of the match, they also need to move on quickly from the win.

Consistency needed with bat

Scoring big, batting first or second, had been an issue for India. With scores of 172 and 187 in the first two matches of the series respectively and by consistently scoring 150+ totals this year, India have shown that they can are close to decoding the winning total puzzle in the T20I format. Still, they can only be fully confident of their abilities if they can do this consistently against Australia, the T20 and ODI world champions.

In fact, Australia chased down a target of 173 in the first ODI and scored 187 in the second with ease, by losing just one wicket in both matches. For India, the big scores have been a result of some inspired late-order batting by Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma coupled with openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma giving the team good starts.

To score big consistently, India will need Jemimah Rodrigues to quickly find her scoring touch while Devika Vaidya who has been picked ahead of Yastike Bhatia would be looking to make an impact with the bat.

All-round effort needed

Australia are the gold standard in women’s cricket and for India to be like them, it will take a well-rounded team. While batters have put up the runs, the bowling has been quite underwhelming. Feilding has been horrendous.

Deepti and Vedika are the only Indian bowlers to take a wicket each in two matches so far. Pacers Renuka Singh, Anjali Sarvani and Meghna Singh have all gone for runs and are yet to take a wicket. Despite Australia’s formidable batting lineup, the stats of Indian bowlers leave much to be desired.

It’s possible that may include left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the squad for Meghna Singh as the Brabourne Stadium may not offer a belter of the pitch like DY Patil ground. Whatever the mix, it’s important for Indian bowlers to pull up their socks.

Similarly, fielding has not been up to the mark in the first two games. India’s fielding has improved drastically in recent years but there are occasional dips in the performance and that is not something that you can afford against Australia.

Squads

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol

The 3rd T20I will start at 7 PM and will be shown live on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar.

