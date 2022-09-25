IND vs AUS 3rd T20 LIVE score updates: Australia are 140/6 after 17 overs vs India

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I, LIVE Cricket score and updates, ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the final and deciding T20I between India and Australia. The three match-series is presently levelled at 1-1 after Australia won the first encounter while India made a comeback in the second

PREVIEW: The stage is all set for the third and final showdown between India and Australia in this three-match T20I series that stands at 1-1. While Australia took a lead after clinching a win in the first game, India made a roaring comeback in the second clash, courtesy a fine knock from skipper Rohit Sharma to level the series.

The second game in Nagpur was cut down to 8 overs per side after there was a delay in the start due to wet outfield. But the spectators did see the two sides in action and the hosts emerging victorious eventually.

The two teams now lock horns with each other in the decider in Hyderabad.

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Steven Smith, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis

