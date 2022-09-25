IND vs AUS 3rd T20 LIVE score updates: Australia are 140/6 after 17 overs vs India

Ind vs Aus LIVE Cricket score
SIX! Two in two from Tim David. He first hits it over long on and now hammers this fuller one, on the leg stump line over square leg boundary
|Australia
|India
|168/6 (18.2 ov) - R/R 9.16
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Tim David
|Batting
|41
|22
|2
|3
|Daniel Sams
|Batting
|23
|16
|0
|2
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|3
|0
|39
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah
|3.2
|0
|39
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 117/6 (13.5)
|
51 (51) R/R: 11.33
Tim David 27(11)
Daniel Sams 23(16)
|
Matthew Wade (W) 1(3) S.R (33.33)
c & b Axar Patel
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I, LIVE Cricket score and updates, ball by ball commentary: Cameron Green had provided Australia with a brisk start but India have pulled things back after picking up wickets in quick succession
Ind vs Aus LIVE Cricket score
SIX! Two in two from Tim David. He first hits it over long on and now hammers this fuller one, on the leg stump line over square leg boundary
Ind vs Aus LIVE score
Australia have got some momentum back in their favour especially after that Hardik Pandya over where they got a six and a four. India need to remove these two batters quickly
Ind vs Aus LIVE score
SIX! This has been a brilliant over so far but Sams has got a six over the wicket-keeper's head. He shuffles across on that touch fuller delivery, outside off, goes for the scoop, gets the top edge and the ball had enough pace on it to fly for a six
India vs Aus LIVE score
WICKET! Massive, massive wicket for India. It's Matthew Wade who is gone. Axar comes over the wicket to the left-hander, bowls it touch fuller and straight, cramps the batter as Wade goes on the back foot and plays it back to the bowler. The spinner holds on to a good catch, diving to his left
India vs Australia LIVE score
WICKET! Axar Patel comes back into the attack and picks up a wicket. He comes round the wicket, bowls it on the length, around the leg stump line as Inglis gives himself some room and tries to go over point area. He fails to time the stroke and is caught by Rohit Sharma
India vs Australia LIVE Cricket score
Meanwhile, Harshal Patel is taking a bit of treatment here. Guess, he has hurt his finger while trying to stop the ball in his follow through. That was struck really hard though
India vs Australia LIVE Cricket score
SIX! Slower one from Harshal Patel but he bowls full and just outside off to Tim David who swings his bat and hammers it over long off for a maximum
India vs Australia LIVE
FOUR! 100 comes up for Australia with a four. Chahal bowls that outside off as Inglis plays that in the air a bit but that will run away for a boundary through the covers
India vs Australia LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Chahal joins the party now as he removes Smith. Googly from the leg spinner, pitched on the stumps as Smith danced down the track to go for the big shot. He is deceived by the turn and has been stumped by Dinesh Karthik. Smith has read that completely wrong. He clearly was going for the leg spin. Should have kept a closer look towards Chahal's point of release
Ind vs Australia LIVE SCORE
WICKET! That's another one. Axar Patel hits the bull's eye from the deep. Maxwell had gone for the ramp shot as the fine leg was up in the circle but couldn't really time. Axar came charging and was quick enough to pick the ball and hit it straight on to stumps at the striker's end from the deep fine leg region. Initially, it looked as if one bail had come out after DK had come in contact with it but the replay showed that other bail was dislodged only after the ball had hit it. THAT's OUT!
India vs Aus LIVE score
India vs Australia LIVE score
India vs Australia LIVE SCORE
Ind vs Australia LIVE SCORE
Ind vs AUS LIVE SCORE
WICKET! India finally have a wicket and the big one. It's Cameron Green who is gone. Bhuvneshwar Kumar wins the battle. Green went for the slog again on that widish delivery but couldn't time his stroke well and was caught by Rahul at backward point region
India vs Australia LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Axar Patel continues pick wickets for India. He has provided the breakthrough and sends Finch packing. Comes round the wicket, bowls that touch fuller, around the fourth and fifth stump channel, doesn't provide much pace on it and Finch goes for the big shot. The Australian captain totally miscues it and is caught by Hardik Pandya on the on side
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I, LIVE Cricket score and updates, ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the final and deciding T20I between India and Australia. The three match-series is presently levelled at 1-1 after Australia won the first encounter while India made a comeback in the second
PREVIEW: The stage is all set for the third and final showdown between India and Australia in this three-match T20I series that stands at 1-1. While Australia took a lead after clinching a win in the first game, India made a roaring comeback in the second clash, courtesy a fine knock from skipper Rohit Sharma to level the series.
The second game in Nagpur was cut down to 8 overs per side after there was a delay in the start due to wet outfield. But the spectators did see the two sides in action and the hosts emerging victorious eventually.
The two teams now lock horns with each other in the decider in Hyderabad.
SQUADS:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Steven Smith, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis
