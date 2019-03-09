First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in WI | 2nd T20I Mar 09, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 137 runs
AUS in IND | 3rd ODI Mar 08, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 32 runs
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 10, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
SL in SA Mar 10, 2019
SA vs SL
Kingsmead, Durban
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia 3rd ODI stats review: Usman Khawaja's maiden hundred, Virat Kohli's eighth ton against Aussies and more

From Usman Khawaja hitting his maiden ODI hundred to Virat Kohli slamming his eighth ton against Australia in 50-over format, a look at some of the key stats from the Ranchi ODI

Umang Pabari, Mar 09, 2019 08:49:10 IST

Opener Usman Khawaja's maiden one-day international century and incisive bowling helped Australia outplay India by 32 runs to stay alive in the five-match series on Friday.

Adam Zampa led the bowling charge with three wickets including the prized scalp of India captain Virat Kohli, for 123, to help dismiss the hosts for 281 in 48.2 overs while chasing 314 in Ranchi. India lead the series 2-1.

We look at some of the key stats from the Ranchi ODI:

 

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja plays a shot during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association International Cricket Stadium, in Ranchi on March 8, 2019. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP) / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE-----

Usman Khawaja scored 104 off 113 balls and was adjudged Player of the Match in the third ODI. AFP

- Aaron Finch scored 93 runs while Usman Khawaja amassed 104 runs in the third ODI. The last time before today when two Australian openers scored fifty-plus runs in the same ODI match was against England at Chester-le-Street in 2018. Their opening stand of 193 runs was the fourth highest against India in India in ODIs.

- Aaron Finch became the third Australian captain after Allan Border (2) and George Bailey (2) to be dismissed in the 90s in ODIs played in India. No other batsman has now been dismissed in nervous nineties more times against India than him. He is at the first place in the list alongside Ross Taylor and Jacques Kallis with three such instances.

- This was Usman Khawaja's first century in ODIs. His previous highest score in ODI cricket was 98, came against West Indies at Basseterre in 2016. His century was the first century for Australia in a winning cause since David Warner's century at Bangalore in September, 2017. In between, all seven centuries scored were resulted in a defeat.

- Rohit Sharma became the second Indian player to hit 350-plus sixes in international cricket after MS Dhoni. On other hand, MS Dhoni (217) went past Rohit Sharma's record (216) of hitting most sixes for India in ODIs.

- No captain has now scored 4,000 runs in fewer innings than Virat Kohli. By achieving the feat in 63 innings, he eclipsed AB de Villiers who did it in 77 innings.

- Virat Kohli scored 123 runs in the third ODI. It was his 41st century in ODIs. He has now scored eight centuries against Australia in ODIs which is the joint second most by a player against an opposition in ODIs. He has now scored seven centuries out of his last 11 ODI innings at home.

- It was his 30th century at home in international cricket which is the joint third most for any player alongside Hashim Amla. Moreover, it was Kohli's 15th century against Australia across formats which is now the fourth most for a player against a team in international cricket.

- Kohli now averages 60.09 in ODI cricket which is the second highest for a player with minimum 100 ODI innings. This was only the fourth occasion when India lost an ODI where Virat Kohli scored a century while chasing.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2019 08:49:10 IST

Tags : Adam Zampa, Allan Border, Cricket, India Vs Australia, India Vs Australia 2019, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Usman Khawaja, Virat Kohli

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8357 123
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5673 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4435 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all