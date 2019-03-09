India vs Australia 3rd ODI stats review: Usman Khawaja's maiden hundred, Virat Kohli's eighth ton against Aussies and more
From Usman Khawaja hitting his maiden ODI hundred to Virat Kohli slamming his eighth ton against Australia in 50-over format, a look at some of the key stats from the Ranchi ODI
Opener Usman Khawaja's maiden one-day international century and incisive bowling helped Australia outplay India by 32 runs to stay alive in the five-match series on Friday.
Adam Zampa led the bowling charge with three wickets including the prized scalp of India captain Virat Kohli, for 123, to help dismiss the hosts for 281 in 48.2 overs while chasing 314 in Ranchi. India lead the series 2-1.
We look at some of the key stats from the Ranchi ODI:
Usman Khawaja scored 104 off 113 balls and was adjudged Player of the Match in the third ODI. AFP
- Aaron Finch scored 93 runs while Usman Khawaja amassed 104 runs in the third ODI. The last time before today when two Australian openers scored fifty-plus runs in the same ODI match was against England at Chester-le-Street in 2018. Their opening stand of 193 runs was the fourth highest against India in India in ODIs.
- Aaron Finch became the third Australian captain after Allan Border (2) and George Bailey (2) to be dismissed in the 90s in ODIs played in India. No other batsman has now been dismissed in nervous nineties more times against India than him. He is at the first place in the list alongside Ross Taylor and Jacques Kallis with three such instances.
- This was Usman Khawaja's first century in ODIs. His previous highest score in ODI cricket was 98, came against West Indies at Basseterre in 2016. His century was the first century for Australia in a winning cause since David Warner's century at Bangalore in September, 2017. In between, all seven centuries scored were resulted in a defeat.
- Rohit Sharma became the second Indian player to hit 350-plus sixes in international cricket after MS Dhoni. On other hand, MS Dhoni (217) went past Rohit Sharma's record (216) of hitting most sixes for India in ODIs.
- No captain has now scored 4,000 runs in fewer innings than Virat Kohli. By achieving the feat in 63 innings, he eclipsed AB de Villiers who did it in 77 innings.
- Virat Kohli scored 123 runs in the third ODI. It was his 41st century in ODIs. He has now scored eight centuries against Australia in ODIs which is the joint second most by a player against an opposition in ODIs. He has now scored seven centuries out of his last 11 ODI innings at home.
- It was his 30th century at home in international cricket which is the joint third most for any player alongside Hashim Amla. Moreover, it was Kohli's 15th century against Australia across formats which is now the fourth most for a player against a team in international cricket.
- Kohli now averages 60.09 in ODI cricket which is the second highest for a player with minimum 100 ODI innings. This was only the fourth occasion when India lost an ODI where Virat Kohli scored a century while chasing.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Mar 09, 2019 08:49:10 IST
