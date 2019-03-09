Australia made a comeback into the series with a 32-run win against India at Ranchi, helped by a superb opening stand and some fiery knocks. Having put up 313 on the board, the Aussies cleaned up India’s top-order to reduce them to 27/3 but had to counter another Virat Kohli ton - his 41st in ODI cricket - before Adam Zampa's heroics gave them a win.

Here is our report card from the match.

Australia

Aaron Finch - 10/10

After a long dry spell in limited-overs cricket, Aaron Finch appeared to be in top form at Ranchi on a batting belter and toyed with the Indian bowlers in his rampaging knock that included 10 fours and three sixes. Finch got off to a decent start but was second-fiddle to Usman Khawaja, who found the middle of the bat quite early. But it took little time for Finch to play catch up. From 31 off 42 balls, Finch moved to 64 in 58 balls, smashing 33 runs in 16 balls against Jadhav, Vijay Shankar and Kuldeep. On 93, Australia would have wanted Finch to carry on but the skipper was trapped in front to a quicker delivery from Kuldeep and then the 193-run opening stand came to an end.

Usman Khawaja - 10/10

Khawaja managed to convert his good start into a substantial score by combining with Finch in a 193-run stand, Australia's best for any wicket in the last 18 months. Khawaja was in aggressive from the word go and employed some breathtaking strokes, particularly against the spinners. He notched up his maiden ODI hundred but was dismissed soon after by a slower ball from Shami.

Glenn Maxwell - 9/10

Maxwell came in at No 3 to help up the ante after a strong opening stand and showcased his prowess in power-hitting with some massive sixes. The swashbuckling batsman, who has been in top form this series, smashed three sixes and as many fours in a 31-ball 47 that helped Australia’s innings take flight at the right time. However, before he could end the innings on a high, a sharp bit of fielding, throwing and teamwork from Jadeja and Dhoni had him run out.

Shaun Marsh - 1/10

Marsh failed to make an impact for the second consecutive time after returning to the side and fell to Kuldeep Yadav, looking to tonk him over long-on. Marsh, who had played Kuldeep with conviction in the ODI series in Australia two months back, was flummoxed by flight and gifted a catch down long-on's throat.

Peter Handscomb - 1/10

Peter Handscomb came in with Australia in the midst of a middle-order collapse in the death overs. From 239/1, Australia had gone to 263/4 and Handscomb had to hang around a while before helping Stoinis in the death. Instead he went back to a full ball from Kuldeep and was trapped in front for a two-ball duck although replays later revealed he had been unlucky.

Marcus Stoinis - 7/10

Stoinis once again did the finishing formalities for Australia, smashing 31 in 26 balls to help them finish on the right side of the 300-run mark after a middle-order slumber. The all-rounder stood still at the crease and used his power to belt boundaries - four of them - at crucial times against some decent death bowling. He continued to be ineffective with the ball.

Alex Carey - 5/10

Carey and Stoinis put on a half-century stand in less than seven overs and the wicket-keeper batsman was crucial in ensuring that Stoinis was on strike more often than not. The southpaw used some of those length balls to fetch three fours and finish on a decent 17-ball 21.

Pat Cummins - 10/10

Cummins created chaos in the Indian innings when he removed Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu with two peaches to reduce India to 27/3. Since taking the new ball, the Australian seamer has been terrific for the visitors and once again staked claims for a new-ball role in the World Cup with his searing spell. Cummins added one more wicket and finished with figures of 3/37.

Jhye Richardson - 9/10

Richardson returned to the starting line-up after a forgettable outing in the T20Is and made an instant impact by removing Shikhar Dhawan early. He grabbed two more wickets late in the innings to finish with figures of 3/37 but the race against Behrendorff and Nathan Coulter-Nile to be Australia's fourth seamer at the World Cup - once Starc and Hazlewood return - is continues.

Nathan Lyon - 4/10

Lyon hasn't leaked too many runs but his competition with Adam Zampa, who has been a revelation this series, is unlikely to tilt his way ahead of the World Cup. The veteran off-spinner was once again ordinary at Ranchi, leaking 57 in his quota of overs but picked up the wicket of Shankar to seal India’s hopes.

Adam Zampa - 10/10

Despite leaking runs at seven an over, Zampa turned the game on its head when he cleaned up Virat Kohli - the third time he has dismissed Kohli in ODIs and the fifth time overall - to derail India’s run-chase. The leg-spinner had been tonked for runs but came back strong to dismiss Jadhav, Dhoni and Kohli to finish with figures of 3/70, a match-winning effort in the context of the game.

***

India

Shikhar Dhawan - 1/10

Dhawan's wretched form in ODIs continued as he slashed at a wide ball from Jhye Richardson to gift a catch to Glenn Maxwell. The southpaw was edgy from the word go and given the width, went at the ball with force but failed to keep it down. With Rahul waiting in the bench, Dhawan might be rested for the next match.

Rohit Sharma- 2/10

Rohit Sharma appeared to have found his groove early when he nonchalantly lifted Pat Cummins down the ground for six in the third over. However, shortly after Dhawan was dismissed, Rohit was trapped in front by a nip-backer from Cummins. With a huge target to chase, India lost their openers early and Rohit would rue the fact that he couldn't give some much needed support to his skipper.

Virat Kohli - 10/10

Phenomenal Virat Kohli slammed his 41st ODI century and threatened to single-handedly gun down Australia's target with his pristine batting. After Cummins and Jhye Richardson made early inroads in the Indian line-up, the batting was pretty much dependent on Kohli and the skipper underlined that no game is over as long as he was batting. Kohli combined with Dhoni, Jadhav and Vijay Shankar in crucial partnerships and completed a fine hundred, his second in the series, off 85 balls. Unfortunately for the hosts, he was dismissed by Adam Zampa before he could guide India to the target.

Ambati Rayudu - 1/10

Rayudu is in danger of missing out on a World Cup spot after yet another failure against quick bowling. The middle-order batsman's fallacies against pace is well acknowledged but of late, it has become too glaring to be ignored and though he was at the receiving end of a corker today, Rayudu will know that the pressure is on him to deliver particularly with Pant and Rahul awaiting chances.

Vijay Shankar - 6/10

Vijay Shankar was restrictive in his eight-over spell, mixing his pace decently and finding just enough movement to trouble Khawaja a couple of times. Though he went wicketless, the fact that the skipper trusted him for an extended spell shows that Shankar is in India's World Cup plans. He perhaps came in a touch late in the run-chase but did his bit with a 30-ball 32 where he played a dutiful partner to the unstoppable Kohli. Shankar would, however, know that had he stayed, India might have threatened the Australian total.

MS Dhoni - 4/10

Dhoni had an off-day with the bat despite coming in at a situation he usually thrives in. At 27/3, Dhoni walked in to rescue India’s innings and with Kohli going fine at one end, Dhoni played the second-fiddle role to perfection. He tonked Lyon for a maximum but fell soon after to Adam Zampa, chopping onto his stumps for 26 in 42 balls.

Kedar Jadhav - 1/10

Jadhav was tonked for a six followed by a four and another six by Finch as the Australian established his supremacy over the part-timer early. Jadhav's flat lengths proved less than useful at Ranchi as the Australian openers took full toll of him in the two overs he bowled. Jadhav gave Kohli company in the run-chase in an 88-run stand but fell to a slider from Zampa.

Ravindra Jadeja - 3/10

Jadeja wins points for his fantastic effort in the field to run out a dangerous-looking Glenn Maxwell. After a 10-over spell where he was pretty much ordinary, conceding 64 runs and picking no wickets, Jadeja made a solid impact in the field when he picked up the ball, changed his angle and helped run out Maxwell who was on 47 at the time.

Mohammed Shami - 6/10

Shami started off brilliantly, nipping the ball back or moving it away early to keep the Aussies rooted to the crease. However, an injury forced him to walk off the field after three overs and by the time he came back, the openers had settled down. Forced to change his pace after a less than full tilt run-up, Shami was effective and dismissed centurion Khawaja with his slower ball. He leaked 30 in his last 3 overs, though, and will want to work on his death bowling with Bhuvneshwar waiting on the sidelines.

Kuldeep Yadav - 9/10

Kuldeep was on the expensive side at Ranchi on a flat surface as Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja got going early on. The chinaman spinner was smashed for 43 in his first six overs and took no wickets while conceding six fours and a six. Kuldeep, though, came back strongly and broke the opening stand by dismissing Finch before adding the wickets of Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb to finish with figures of 3/64, leaking just 21 in his last four overs.

Jasprit Bumrah - 4/10

Bumrah had a wicketless day but once again was at his exemplary best at the death, conceding just 20 in his last three although a 10-run last over masks his effectiveness. Bumrah was milked for 22 in his first four overs and failed to get the better of Finch with his sharp nip-backers. Though the series isn't won yet, India might look to rest him for Bhuvneshwar Kumar next match.

Rating chart: 10-9: Excellent, 8-7: Good, 6-5: Average, 4-3: Poor, 2-1: Very poor