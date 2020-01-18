India leveled the series with a match to go after beating Australia by 36 runs in the second One-Day international on Friday.

Made to bat first, India totaled 340-6 with half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan (96), KL Rahul (80), and captain Virat Kohli (78).

Australia was well short long before the chase sputtered out with five balls left, on 304 all out. Steve Smith led with 98 and Marnus Labuschagne added 46. They shared 96 runs for the third wicket but were gone by the 38th over.

Mohammed Shami finished with 3-77, while Navdeep Saini and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.

Rahul took charge in the death overs and smashed six fours and three sixes, bringing up his half-century off 38 balls to push India past 300 and earn man of the match. He helped India score 89 runs in the last 10 overs.

“Each day I have been thrown different roles and responsibilities, and I am enjoying it," Rahul said. "I got a good start today and the ball was coming on nicely. Was happy with the wicket-keeping duties as well.”

Here's everything you need to know about the third ODI between India and Australia:

When will India vs Australia third ODI will take place?

The third ODI between India and Australia will take place on 19 January, 2020.

Where will the match be played?

The third ODI between India and Australia will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time does the match begin?

The third ODI between India and Australia will begin at 1:30 pm IST with the toss to take place at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-Australia ODIs?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch all the live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from The Associated Press

