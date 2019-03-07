After clinching a last over thriller in the second ODI at Nagpur, India will walk into the third ODI at Ranchi on Friday with an aim to wrap up the series.

Vijay Shankar took two wickets in the final over and successfully defended 10 runs as India registered an eight-run win in the second match of the five-match series to take a 2-0 lead.

Virat Kohli and Co had thrashed Australia by six wickets in the first ODI at Hyderabad.

The Friday ODI also provides India the opportunity to avenge the 0-2 T20I series loss with a series win with two matches remaining.

A series win on Friday would provide coach Ravi Shastri and team management the leeway to experiment in the final two matches to finalise the remaining two-three spots in an otherwise settled squad for 2019 World Cup.

Focus would also be on the form of Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, who have struggled for big scores of late.

For Australia, Aaron Finch and management will want their batsmen to step up after they failed to cross the 250-run mark in both ODIs.

Here's everything you need to know about the second ODI between India and Australia:

When will India vs Australia fixture take place?

The third ODI between India and Australia will take place on 8 March, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The third ODI between India and Australia will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

What time does the match begin?

The third ODI between India and Australia will begin at 1.30 pm IST with the toss to take place at 1.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-Australia T20Is?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.