India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live updates: TOSS: Australia win the toss, and skipper Aaron Finch opts to have a bat first.

Third ODI preview: India leveled the series with a match to go after beating Australia by 36 runs in the second One-Day international on Friday.

Made to bat first, India totaled 340-6 with half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan (96), KL Rahul (80), and captain Virat Kohli (78).

Australia was well short long before the chase sputtered out with five balls left, on 304 all out. Steve Smith led with 98 and Marnus Labuschagne added 46. They shared 96 runs for the third wicket but were gone by the 38th over.

Mohammed Shami finished with 3-77, while Navdeep Saini and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.

Rahul took charge in the death overs and smashed six fours and three sixes, bringing up his half-century off 38 balls to push India past 300 and earn man of the match. He helped India score 89 runs in the last 10 overs.

“Each day I have been thrown different roles and responsibilities, and I am enjoying it," Rahul said. "I got a good start today and the ball was coming on nicely. Was happy with the wicket-keeping duties as well.”

With inputs from The Associated Press