liveSA208/6 (82.0 ovr) R/R : 2.54ENG499/9 (152.0 ovr) R/R : 3.28Stumps
liveAUS0/0 (0.0 ovr) R/R : 0.00INDYet to Bat
liveASS2/0 (1.1 ovr) R/R : 1.82MAH175/10 (43.4 ovr) R/R : 4.03Play In Progress
liveMEG190/5 (51.0 ovr) R/R : 3.73MANYet to BatPlay In Progress
liveNAG121/7 (50.2 ovr) R/R : 2.41BIHYet to BatPlay In Progress
liveBEN178/3 (43.0 ovr) R/R : 4.14HYDYet to BatPlay In Progress
liveODS103/4 (47.0 ovr) R/R : 2.19JKYet to BatPlay In Progress
liveCHH16/1 (12.0 ovr) R/R : 1.33TRI53/9 (18.1 ovr) R/R : 2.93Play In Progress
liveMIZ149/5 (43.0 ovr) R/R : 3.47SIKYet to BatPlay In Progress
liveVID114/5 (34.3 ovr) R/R : 3.32DELYet to BatPlay In Progress
upcomingZIMSL
venueHarare Sports Club, HarareJan 19th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
upcomingINDAUS
venueM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, BengaluruJan 19th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
upcomingWIIRE
venueWarner Park, Basseterre, St KittsJan 20th, 2020, 03:30 AM IST
upcomingNZWSAW
venueEden Park Outer Oval, AucklandJan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
upcomingNZWSAW
venueEden Park Outer Oval, AucklandJan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
upcomingNZWSAW
venueSeddon Park, HamiltonJan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
upcomingBENDEL
venueBengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West BengalJan 27th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
upcomingGUJVID
venueLalabhai Contractor Stadium, Vesu, SuratJan 27th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
upcomingHYDRAJ
venueLal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, HyderabadJan 27th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Live Updates
India vs Australia, LIVE Score, 3rd ODI at Bengaluru: Aaron Finch wins toss and opts to bat first
Date: Sunday, 19 January, 2020 13:08 IST
Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Yet to Start
Australia in India 3 ODI Series 2020,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
13:06 (IST)
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(wk), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
13:00 (IST)
TOSS: Australia win the toss, and skipper Aaron Finch opts to have a bat first
12:00 (IST)
Hello and a very warm welcome to our LIVE coverage of the third ODI between India and Australia at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat Kohli and Co scripted an impressive performance with both bat and ball to level the series in the second ODI in Rajkot, and it all comes down to the wire for the decider. Stay tuned as we bring you live updates from the match.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(wk), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
Virat Kohli: Pretty much what we wanted to do. Expect a bit of dew later on in the game. Against a side like Australia, you’ll take that victory any day. Same team, we’ve got no changes.
Aaron Finch: We feel if we can put a good total on board, we can get early wickets. Looks like a bloody good wicket. One change: Hazlewood comes in for Richardson.
Pitch report:
"This pitch will certainly have a lot more in it for the spinners. A lot more grip. Mindset of chase might change here today. You want to put the pressure on the opposition. Put the pressure on the chasing team," says Sunil Gavaskar in the pitch report.
India-Australia clashes are always a high-intensity affair, and another run-fest is expected in Bengaluru. What's more, despite intermittent clouds forecast for the evening, there is no chance of rain during the course of the match. Here's the weather update.
The series was very much expected to go down to the wire but the Australians were on a different level after hammering India by 10 wickets in the opener. However, with the hosts living up to the expectations in Rajkot, fans can look forward to an entertaining finale. Here's the preview for the third ODI.
Injuries to both openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan meant that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had to take a decision on their availability on match day.
"Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are progressing well. Their recovery is being monitored and a call on their participation in the final ODI will be taken tomorrow before the match," the BCCI had said in a statement on Saturday. Click here to read more on that.
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live updates: TOSS: Australia win the toss, and skipper Aaron Finch opts to have a bat first.
Third ODI preview: India leveled the series with a match to go after beating Australia by 36 runs in the second One-Day international on Friday.
Made to bat first, India totaled 340-6 with half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan (96), KL Rahul (80), and captain Virat Kohli (78).
Australia was well short long before the chase sputtered out with five balls left, on 304 all out. Steve Smith led with 98 and Marnus Labuschagne added 46. They shared 96 runs for the third wicket but were gone by the 38th over.
Mohammed Shami finished with 3-77, while Navdeep Saini and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.
Rahul took charge in the death overs and smashed six fours and three sixes, bringing up his half-century off 38 balls to push India past 300 and earn man of the match. He helped India score 89 runs in the last 10 overs.
“Each day I have been thrown different roles and responsibilities, and I am enjoying it," Rahul said. "I got a good start today and the ball was coming on nicely. Was happy with the wicket-keeping duties as well.”
With inputs from The Associated Press
