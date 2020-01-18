India vs Australia 3rd ODI in Bengaluru weather update: Intermittent clouds expected in evening but no chance of rain
India and Australia travel to Bengaluru for the ODI series-decider. According to Accuweather, while is expected to be mostly sunny around the scheduled start time (1.30 pm), intermittent clouds will play a part in the evening. However, the good news is no rain is expected at all during the duration of the match.
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs UTT Tripura drew with Uttarakhand
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs GOA Goa beat Puducherry by 81 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs SIK Chandigarh drew with Sikkim
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 36 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Ireland beat West Indies by 4 runs
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 10 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 19th, 2020, 03:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM vs SL - Jan 19th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 19th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs HYD - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs VID - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Talk of overtaking PoK captures imagination, but remains a distant dream until India strengthens military, boosts global influence
-
Neena Gupta, at her busiest and best at 60, talks receiving offers — and her hunger for good roles
-
'Those opposing Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar must spend two days at Andaman jail': Sanjay Raut's veiled jibe at Congress
-
Just Mercy movie review: Michael B Jordan, Jamie Foxx's straightforward legal drama exposes America's criminal injustice system
-
2012 Delhi gangrape case: SC to hear on 20 Jan convict Pawan Kumar Gupta's plea against HC order rejecting his juvenility claim
-
Donald Trump assembles made-for-TV legal team for Senate trial, includes household names like Ken Starr, ex-Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz
-
RIL consolidated profit surges 13.5% to record Rs 11,640 cr in Q3 on strong growth in telecom, retail verticals
-
Mohun Bagan merger presents two-time ISL champions ATK with an opportunity to find a home in the heart of Bengalis
-
In India's Nutritional Rehabilitation Centres, holistic care for mother and child combats malnutrition
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
After India’s series-levelling victory over Australia in Rajkot in the second ODI, the focus shifts to Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium where the two teams lock horns for the decider on Sunday.
It was yet another routine all-round performance from the hosts on Friday, with KL Rahul (80), Shikhar Dhawan (96) and Virat Kohli (78) contributing to take the hosts to 340-6.
It was yet another routine all-round performance from India on Friday. Sportzpics
In reply, the Indian bowlers were too strong for the Aussie batsmen, with Mohammed Shami ending with figures of 3-77 as Steve Smith (98) and Marnus Lambuschagne’s (46) efforts going in vain.
However, not all was smooth for the Indian side during their morale-boosting win. Just days after Rishabh Pant suffered a concussion after being hit by a bouncer from Pat Cummins in Mumbai, Shikhar Dhawan copped a blow on the rib-cage courtesy another short delivery from the same bowler. While Pant was ruled out of the second ODI, Dhawan did not take field during the Aussies’ run chase and Yuzvendra Chahal was named substitute. However, according to PTI, the opening batsman is doing fine and the team management is hopeful of his participation in the final ODI.
Even Rohit Sharma suffered an injury scare when he was seen clutching his left arm after a the limited overs vice-captain had a awkward landing during a fielding effort. However, Kohli in his post-match address put all the fears to rest when he said that he did ask about Rohit's injury status and fortunately because there is no muscle tear, he is likely to be fit for the decider in Bengaluru.
For the Aussies, it was mainly the bowlers who let the team down with Mitchell Starc ending wicketless and conceding 78 runs in 10 overs, while Ashton Agar endured figures of 0-63 in eight overs. Adam Zampa (3/50) and Kane Richardson (2/73) were the only wicket-takers, and the bowlers will have their task cut out with dew expected to play a major part in the second innings.
According to Accuweather, while it is expected to be mostly sunny around the scheduled start time (1.30 pm IST), intermittent clouds are likely to appear in the evening. More importantly, no rain is expected at all during the duration of the match.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 18, 2020 16:46:10 IST
Also See
India vs Australia: Unsolved opening puzzle, Virat Kohli's batting position in focus as hosts have task cut out in first ODI
India vs Australia 1st ODI in Mumbai weather update: Bright and sunny with minimal chance of rain
India vs Australia: How Aaron Finch made optimal use of his bowlers to bring about Virat Kohli and Co's downfall