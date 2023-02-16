Following a humiliating defeat in the Nagpur Test, Australia will be eyeing a roaring comeback in the second Test in an effort to change the equation of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The second match of the four-Test series is slated to begin on Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Ahead of the crucial encounter, question marks persist over the Australia playing XI due to the injuries in the visiting camp. Former cricketer Allan Border revealed his thoughts on the matter and revealed his preferred lineup for the Delhi Test, while speaking on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

Border put the blame entirely on the selectors and said it was wrong to sideline batting all-rounder Travis Head in the Nagpur Test. “I assumed he had injured himself. I just couldn’t believe that Travis Head could have been dropped based only on the fact that he didn’t perform well the last time they were in India, Sri Lanka or whatever,” he said.

The Aussie legend pointed at Head’s recent improved show and his performance during the summer saying, “No doubt, he deserved the opportunity to play in that first Test match. I think they got that selection really wrong.”

Previously, another Australia great, Michael Clarke, voiced his opinion about bringing in Head in the place of Matt Renshaw, who failed significantly with the bat in the opening game.

During the conversation, Border also showed his belief in opener David Warner. However, he also made it clear that the veteran batter needs to take on more responsibility to remain in the squad. “We just need to see something more from him at the top of the order,” Border noted.

Moreover, Border lashed out at the Australian side for overthinking about Indian pitches rather than focusing on the game. The distraction resulted in mistakes in some crucial segments like the game plan and the team-building process, according to the 67-year-old.

He explained, “I believe we overthought some of the details, worrying about all the little gremlins in the pitch and whether they had been doctored in any way. When you get there, that is what you can expect. Since they overthought it, they chose the wrong team and plans for the first game.”

In the end, Border suggested Australia play with three pacers and one spinner which has been their familiar tactic, even though rank-turners in India demand more spinners. “Overall, that strategy has been effective for us. And whenever we’ve achieved something in India in the past, it’s been because of three men: Jason Gillespie, Michael Kasprowicz, and Glenn McGrath. Our fast bowlers did a great job for us, taking 20 wickets,” the Aussie great recalled.

Lastly, Border hailed the spin duo of Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy for their performance in the Nagpur Test. Though Lyon managed to pick up just a single wicket, debutant Murphy lit up the show with an impressive seven-wicket haul during India’s batting. But as stated by Border, “I feel like that approach is simply ineffective, and we should return to what does work and that is using the quickies.”

Allan Border’s Australia XI for second Test: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green (if fit), Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood (if fit)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.