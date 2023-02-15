India vs Australia Test series moves to Delhi for the second Test starting 17 February. The second of four-match Test series will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. India thrashed Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test in Nagpur and would be eager to double their advantage.

The first Test got over in three days which allowed Australia to unwind and regroup in Nagpur before heading to the capital. Pat Cummins and other members of the Australian team arrived in Delhi on Monday. David Warner, meanwhile, landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday.

Warner, much-loved in India due to his strong affiliation with IPL franchises, shared a photo on his Instagram account where he is surrounded by security forces.

Warner captioned the photo as, “Arrived Delhi.”

After the thumping in Nagpur, Australia will be boosted by the return of Mitchell Starc from injury. The left-arm seamer couldn’t play the first Test due to a finger injury.

Other team changes for the Australians include left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann coming in for Mitchell Swepson, who is heading home for the birth of his first child.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Cameron Green is doubtful for the Delhi Test. He hasn’t played since breaking his finger in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa. “Green’s recovery was still progressing as per expectations, but it’s unclear if he will be passed fit,” reported News Corp on Tuesday.

Delhi is sold out for the Test – the first at the venue since December 2017.

