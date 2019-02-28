India vs Australia 2nd T20I stats wrap: Glenn Maxwell's six-hitting fest, Virat Kohli's love for Aussies and more
With the win in T20I at Bengaluru, Australia wrapped up their first T20 series victory on Indian soil. Here's a look at all the numbers from the 2nd T20I.
Glenn Maxwell scored 113 not out off just 55 balls as Australia beat India by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 on Wednesday, clinching a 2-0 series win.
Maxwell hit seven fours and nine sixes as Australia finished with 194-3 in reply to India's 190/4.
Virat Kohli (72 not out) and MS Dhoni (40) had put on 100 runs for the fourth wicket to rescue the hosts from 74-3 at one stage.
Glenn Maxwell powers a six during the 2nd T20I against India. AP
Australia's Glenn Maxwell, right, plays a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between India and Australia in Bangalore, India, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Put into bat, India made a quick start thanks to KL Rahul, who hit three fours and four sixes in his 47 off 26 balls, helping his side cross 50 in the sixth over.
With the win, Australia wrapped up their first T20 series victory on Indian soil after taking the first match by three wickets on Sunday. Here's a look at all the numbers from the 2nd T20I at Bengaluru.
- MS Dhoni became the first Indian player to hit 350-plus sixes in international cricket. He became the fourth Indian player to hit 50-plus sixes in T20Is after Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina while Virat Kohli became the fifth Indian player to do so.
- Virat Kohli has now equaled Tillakaratne Dilshan's record of hitting most fours (223) in T20Is.
- Virat Kohli has now scored 20 fifty-plus scores in T20Is which is the joint most by any player alongside Rohit Sharma.
- The century stand between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli today was the third one for India against Australia in T20Is. The other two came between MS Dhoni-Yuvraj Singh (at Rajkot in 2013) and Virat Kohli-Suresh Raina (at Adelaide in 2016).
- Virat Kohli has now scored nine 70-plus scores in T20Is which the joint most for any player alongside Rohit Sharma.
- Virat Kohli has now six fifty-plus scores against Australia in T20Is - the most for a batsman against an opposition, going past Kusal Perera's record of five against Bangladesh.
- Virat Kohli has now hit 106 sixes at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in T20 cricket which is the third most for a player at a venue in T20 cricket. The record is held by Chris Gayle who has hit 150 sixes at M.Chinnasawmy Stadium, Bangalore in T20 cricket.
- Shikhar Dhawan played his 50th T20 match on Wednesday. It was also the first time he batted together with KL Rahul while opening the innings for India in T20Is.
- This was the third time Yuzvendra Chahal conceded 45-plus runs in T20Is - the joint-most by any Indian bowler alongside Mohammed Siraj and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
- Glenn Maxwell (23) went past Evin Lewis's (21) record of hitting most sixes against India in T20Is.
- This was Glenn Maxwell's third century in T20Is - the joint second most for any batsman alongside Colin Munro. This was his second ton in T20Is while chasing which is the joint most for any batsman alongside KL Rahul.
- This is the first time that India have lost back-to-back bilateral T20I series. They lost against New Zealand by 2-1 before this series.
- The last time before today when India lost a bilateral T20I series at home was back in 2015 when South Africa beat them by 2-0. Moreover, this was just India's fourth overall bilateral T20I series defeat at home.
- This was Australia's first ever bilateral T20I series win against India.
- Glenn Maxwell's unbeaten 113 was the highest individual score against India in India in T20Is, going past Colin Munro's 109 not out at Rajkot in 2017. This was also the third highest individual score in India and also against India in T20Is. This was also the fifth highest individual score for Australia and while chasing in T20Is.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Feb 28, 2019 11:59:17 IST
