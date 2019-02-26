First Cricket
India vs Australia, 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming and Broadcast List Online: When and Where to watch match in India time

India vs Australia Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the first T20I between India and Australia.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 26, 2019 16:55:31 IST

After suffering a narrow defeat in the first Twenty20 International to Australia by three wickets, India will be keen to bounce back in the second and final game to square the series at Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Captain Virat Kohli will look to make the most of the familiar conditions at the home venue of his Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

India's bowler Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Rohit Sharma the wicket of Australia's Peter Handscomb during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Australia, in Visakhapatnam, India, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

India look to level series at Bengaluru. AP

Besides KL Rahul none of the Indian batsmen kicked on to make a substantial contribution in the first T20I in Vizag after the Australian bowlers restricted the hosts to a modest 126. Indian bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah responded well to take the game deep with the visitors scampering home off the final ball.

Glenn Maxwell, who was the top scorer for the tourists in the opening T20I, will once again be a key figure in the Australian line up as they eye series win in Bengaluru.

Here's everything you need to know about the second T20I between India and Australia:

When will India vs Australia fixture take place?

The second T20I between India and Australia will take place on 27 February, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The second T20I between India and Australia will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time does the match begin?

The second T20I between India and Australia will begin at 7 pm IST with the toss to take place at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-Australia T20Is?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2019 16:55:31 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch‬, Cricket, Ind Vs Aus Live Streaming, India Vs Australia, India Vs Australia 2019, India Vs Australia Live Streaming, Ravi Shastri, t20i Cricket, Virat Kohli, When And Where To Watch 2nd t20i

