India vs Australia 2nd ODI stats wrap: Virat Kohli the century-hitting monster, hosts' 500th win and more
India registered their 500th win in one-day internationals as Kohli notched up his 40th ODI ton. Here's a look at more numbers from the 2nd ODI in Nagpur.
India pulled off an eight-run victory in a low-scoring thriller after all-rounder Vijay Shankar picked two wickets in the final over of the second one-day international against Australia on Tuesday.
The Australians needed 11 runs from the last over with two wickets in hand but Shankar, playing only his sixth ODI, kept his nerves to pick a wicket off his first and third balls in the day-night game in Nagpur.
Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his 40th ODI ton, against Australia in Nagpur. AP
Skipper Virat Kohli, who struck 116 in India's modest total of 250, asked Shankar to bowl the final over ahead of the regular Kedar Jadhav, and he was rewarded amply for his move.
The Aussies were bowled out for 242 off 49.3 overs with Marcus Stoinis top-scoring with 52.
India registered their 500th win in one-day internationals as Kohli notched up his 40th ODI ton. Here's a look at more numbers from the 2nd ODI in Nagpur.
- Rohit Sharma got out for a duck in the second ODI which was his first ever duck at home in ODIs. It was his 13th duck overall in ODIs.
- Virat Kohli became the sixth captain to score 9,000-plus runs in international cricket. He is the fastest of them all by achieving it in 159 innings. The previous record holder was Ricky Ponting (204 innings).
- MS Dhoni got out off the first ball in the second ODI. This was the fifth golden duck of his career. The last time before today that he got a golden duck in ODIs was also against Australia, in Vizag in 2010.
- Ravindra Jadeja became the third Indian player to score 2,000-plus runs and take 150-plus wickets in ODIs.
- This was the 44th century of Virat Kohli's List-A career which is the joint second most for any player along with Graham Gooch. It was 40th ton of his ODI career. Moreover, he is now in third place in the list of players scoring most centuries in Asia in international cricket with 40 centuries. Only Sachin Tendulkar (71) and Kumar Sangakkara (45) are ahead of him in that list now.
- Virat Kohli became the first batsman to score seven or more centuries against three different teams in ODIs. He has scored eight centuries against Sri Lanka while seven each against West Indies and Australia.
- Virat Kohli also became the fourth Indian player with 1,000-plus boundary fours in ODIs after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag.
- It was Kohli's seventh century against Australia in ODIs which is the joint second-most by any player alongside Rohit Sharma. He completed his 40th ODI century in 216 innings while Tendulkar completed his 40th ODI century in 355 innings.
- The last time when India were not able to take a wicket in the first 10 overs before the Nagpur ODI was against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup final at Dubai in 2018. Moreover, the last 50-plus opening stand before this ODI for Australia came against England at Manchester in June 2018, constructed by Aaron Finch and Travis Head.
- India became the second team to win 500 ODIs after Australia. On top of that, this was only the second time that India successfully defended a total of 250 runs or less against Australia at home. The other instance came at Ahmedabad in 1986 when they successfully defended a total of 193 runs.
- Virat Kohli has now scored 33 ODI tons in winning causes which is the joint most for any player alongside Sachin Tendulkar.
Updated Date:
Mar 06, 2019 10:22:03 IST
