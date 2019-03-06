On a slow surface at Nagpur, India grabbed a win from the jaws of defeat to take a 2-0 lead in the ODI series against Australia. Chasing 251 for a win, Australia were in it until the last over when Vijay Shankar stole the thunder from Marcus Stoinis to win the match for India. Earlier, a Virat Kohli hundred — his 40th in ODIs and seventh against Australia — set up India’s total despite a middle-order muddle up.

Here is our report card from the second ODI.

India

Rohit Sharma - 1/10

After a watchful start to the first over, where he missed a drive off Pat Cummins but otherwise appeared confident in defence, Rohit went for an uppercut off the last ball of the over, a wide short delivery, and gifted a catch to third man to depart for a duck. With a 78m boundary at that side, Rohit's shot did not have enough momentum to carry over the fielder and he would rue the fact that he went for a rash shot so early in the innings.

Shikhar Dhawan - 3/10 After a blazing start to his innings, including some eye-catching strokes off Cummins early on, Dhawan threw his wicket away by attempting a short-arm jab against Maxwell's off-spin in the powerplay. The southpaw moved across his stumps and looked to pull Maxwell, but missed the ball and was trapped in front for 21. Though the on-field call was not out, Australia were prompt to review and won the wicket of the opener.

Virat Kohli - 10/10

Having missed out on a few occasions this series across formats, Kohli, who appeared in great touch from the word go, racked up his 40th ODI ton, grinding down the Aussie bowlers with some extraordinary batting. The Indian skipper rallied together a faltering lower middle-order and tail and took India to a reasonable total of 250, an unlikely proposition after Dhoni was dismissed for a duck which left India at 171/6.

Ambati Rayudu - 2/10 On a sluggish surface, Rayudu was slow to start off, ambling along to 9 off 29 balls before he thumped a gift from Adam Zampa — a juicy full toss at waist height — for four to get into the mood. Ideally, it should have gotten Rayudu going but on this kind of a surface, the batsman is never set and soon enough Nathan Lyon, from around the wicket, trapped him in front. Rayudu reviewed the on-field decision only to see the ball crashing onto the middle-stump in replays.

Vijay Shankar - 10/10

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder stamped down his place in the side with a cracking cameo from No 5, followed by a telling display with the ball at Nagpur. On a difficult batting surface, Vijay found the middle of the bat more often than not and chastised the bowler with some pristine strokes all around the wicket. He handled pace and spin with adeptness and even earned an applause from Kohli at the other end. On 46 off 41, Vijay was unlucky to be run-out at the non-striker's end when Kohli's straight drive brushed Zampa's hand and crashed onto the stumps. His day, though, turned better when he was given the ball in the final over to defend 11 runs and picked up two wickets in three balls to win the match for India.

Kedar Jadhav- 5/10 Jadhav could not capitalise on his form and 12 balls into his innings, he slammed Adam Zampa straight to the man at cover to leave Kohli hunting for partners. He returned with the ball on a slowish wicket and prized out Usman Khawaja quite nonchalantly. His eight overs cost just 33 as Jadhav once again underlined his importance with the ball.

MS Dhoni - 1/10

After a superb knock in the first ODI at Hyderabad, Dhoni walked in with Kohli looking for support from the other end. However, the former skipper couldn't make an impact as he edged a back-foot punch off Zampa to first slip off the very first ball he faced.

Ravindra Jadeja - 6/10 Jadeja picked up the key wicket of Shaun Marsh, albeit helped by an edge down the leg-side, and was containing in his 10-over spell. With the surface offering turn, Jadeja kept a leash on the Australian batsmen but couldn't pick up more wickets. With the bat, Jadeja was a lot less convincing and ended up making 21 at a strike rate just over 50. With the World Cup places being finalised, Vijay might just be pipping Jadeja for that extra all-rounder's slot.

Mohammed Shami - 2/10

Shami was on the expensive side and leaked runs at six-an-over even as his mates were containing in terms of economy. The hit-the-deck seamer had the right surface to experiment with his cutters and variations but Shami refused to hit a consistent length and gave freebies away. He was more impressive in the death, conceding just 22 in three overs but will have to find a way to eke out wickets in this phase of the match.

Kuldeep Yadav - 9/10 Kuldeep was tonked for 15 in an over by Stoinis and Alex Carey, but played a big role in the demise of Australia's middle-order with his flight, dip and turn. The chinaman spinner broke through with the first wicket for India, trapping Finch in front after the openers put on 83. He went on to take the big wicket of Maxwell and then sent back Carey at a crunch time in the match to put India in front.

Jasprit Bumrah - 10/10

The sensational Jasprit Bumrah had another field day as his death bowling won India the match from an improbable situation. With five overs left in the game, Australia needed just 29 to win with four wickets remaining. Bumrah cleaned up Nathan Coulter-Nile's stumps and sent back Cummins in a one-run over to bring India back into the match. He went on to bowl another one-run over - the 48th over of the match — to put Australia in strife and eventually seal the win for India. His 10 overs leaked just 29 and yielded two wickets.

Australia

Aaron Finch - 5/10

Finch turned around his wretched form a touch at Nagpur, but fell before he could convert it to something more substantial. He was tested by Bumrah early and survived a good spell but soon found his mojo and cracked a few pleasing strokes. When Kuldeep came on, Finch was quick to unsettle him, slog-sweeping him over the ropes for six, but fell soon after to the same bowler as he looked to sweep and was trapped in front.

Usman Khawaja - 6/10

Khawaja combined with Finch in a superb half-century opening stand but soon after the skipper fell to Kuldeep, he went driving against Jadhav and gifted a catch to extra cover. Khawaja's history of not making his starts count resumed at Nagpur as his dismissal gave India a strong hold in the game after the 83-run opening stand. With the World Cup squad being finalised, Khawaja needed a big innings at Jamtha, but couldn't convert the good-looking start.

Shaun Marsh - 2/10

The experienced Aussie batsman has compiled more than 300 runs in the format this season, the most by an Aussie batsman, and returned to the ODI starting line-up after an injury hiatus. Marsh was immediately up against Kuldeep, who had commented on finding new ways to bowl to the veteran Aussie batsman. He continued to milk Kuldeep fairly comfortably, but was caught down the leg-side off Jadeja before he could make a big impact.

Marcus Stoinis - 9/10

Stoinis did everything right in the run chase except the one shot that saw his innings come to an end in the final over. The all-rounder had bowled just one forgettable over in the first innings but played an outstanding knock with Australia's backs against the wall. He combined with Peter Handscomb and Carey in crucial partnerships to keep Australia afloat and batted sensibly against Bumrah to take the game to the final over. With 11 needed in the over, he was eager to get a boundary early on and went for a pull on a surface that had been guilty of uneven bounce throughout. He was promptly trapped in front for 52 and it put a lid on Australia's hopes in the match.

Peter Handscomb - 8/10

Australia's call for a reliable anchor in the run-chase was answered when Handscomb walked in and took control of the middle overs by milking the spinners. He was adept against the Indian spinners and kept the scoreboard ticking from his end. Handscomb sorely yearned for good company from the other end and when Stoinis stuck around, there was hope. However, a suicidal single attempted, challenging Jadeja's arm, proved costly and the Australian's innings came to a premature end on 48.

Glenn Maxwell - 4/10

Maxwell came into the attack within the powerplay overs and made an impact with his off-spin, sending back Dhawan with one that angled into the left-hander from around the wicket. He was restrictive in his 10-over spell and proved to be a handy part-timer for Finch. However, the dynamic all-rounder had an off-day with the bat, consuming 18 balls for four runs before being cleaned up Kuldeep.

Alex Carey - 6/10

Carey played a crucial cameo as Australia clawed their way back into the match with a 47-run stand between him and Stoinis. The wicket-keeper batsman showcased good temperament and timed his onslaught on Kuldeep to perfection to bring the required run rate down. However, with Australia still adrift, he went for a sweep off Kuldeep and chopped on.

Nathan Coulter-Nile - 3/10

With the wicket not helping the seamers, Coulter-Nile struggled with his channels and leaked runs as a result. He was either too full or strayed far too often towards the leg side with his length and line and the Indian batsmen dispatched him with ease. He picked up a wicket late in the innings but that couldn't hide his expensive spell on a day where bowlers ruled the roost.

Pat Cummins - 10/10

From beating Rohit's bat in the first over to dismissing him with extra bounce in the final ball of the over, Cummins showed early how dangerous a flat-pitch bowler he is. The Australian seamer kept steaming in with venom spell after spell and picked up three more wickets in his last two overs to finish with figures of 4/29.

Nathan Lyon - 6/10

Lyon used the dusty, slow track to extract turn and bounce and was effective with his channels from around the wicket. The off-spinner trapped Ambati Rayudu in front to help Australia make inroads in the Indian middle order. He finished on 1/42 in his quota of overs and showed he can be a handy limited-overs bowler if the conditions are right.

Adam Zampa - 7/10

Zampa bowled a slew of full tosses and was a shadow of the bowler he was in the T20Is and in the Hyderabad ODI. The leg-spinner seemed completely out of rhythm when he consistently failed to land the ball in the right areas but quickly turned his day around by sending back Jadhav and Dhoni off consecutive balls to wreck India’a middle-order. He had Jadhav caught at covers and then a sharp leg break first up forced Dhoni to edge one to the slip cordon. That said, he might want to keep those freebies to a minimum.

Rating chart: 10-9: Excellent, 8-7: Good, 6-5: Average, 4-3: Poor, 2-1: Very poor