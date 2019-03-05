First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SA | 1st ODI Mar 03, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
ENG in WI | 5th ODI Mar 02, 2019
WI Vs ENG
West Indies beat England by 7 wickets
ENG in WI Mar 06, 2019
WI vs ENG
Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
SL in SA Mar 06, 2019
SA vs SL
SuperSport Park, Centurion
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI at Nagpur, LIVE Cricket Score Online: Virat Kohli brings up 50th ODI half-century

Date: Tuesday, 05 March, 2019 15:19 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur

Australia in India 5 ODI Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

128/3
Overs
26.1
R/R
4.9
Fours
14
Sixes
0
Extras
7
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Virat Kohli (C) Batting 52 57 5 0
Vijay Shankar Batting 30 33 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Pat Cummins 5 2 13 1
Nathan Coulter-Nile 6 0 37 0
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most 50-plus scores by Indian captains against Australia in international cricket:

    14 - MS Dhoni
    10 - VIRAT KOHLI*
    9 - MAK Pataudi 

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

    What a milestone: 50th 50 in ODI cricket. Mr Phenomenon himself, Virat Kohli. That is beside his 39 centuries. World's best batsman without doubt.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 26 overs,India 127/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 52 , Vijay Shankar 29)

    Shankar tucks the second ball to fine leg for a single to bring up 50-run partnership between the duo. Two more singles added.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 25 overs,India 124/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 51 , Vijay Shankar 27)

    Shankar starts off the over with an exquisite shot down the ground off full-pitched ball by NCN. Gets the applaud from Kohli, who completes his fifty with a single through covers. 50th ODI fifty. Nine off the over including a leg bye.

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY! 50th fifty in 50-overs cricket for skipper Virat Kohli

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

    Vijayshankar coming in at number 5 has batted pretty well thus. He looks easy at the crease and does not seem fazed by the pace or spin or the situation the team is in. Has already embarked on a useful partnership wit skipper Kohli. Vijayshankar is a tall right handed batsman. If he comes good it would be an advantage for the team. His style of medium pace bowling  would be handy in English conditions and his all round skills could come as a great boon. The team, realising this, is giving him opportunities with the bat. So far he has not disappointed. He looks very impressive and the skipper, coach and selectors must be pleased with his showing thus far. India are approaching the halfway stage and being 115 for 3 in 24 overs is a good launch pad for the second half of the innings.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Beautiful shot! NCN fires in one short as Shankar drives it down the ground. Applaud from Kohli.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 24 overs,India 115/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 49 , Vijay Shankar 21)

    Kohli flicks the full-pitched leg-side delivery to fine leg for a single followed by a well-timed glance by Shankar off a quicker delivery from Lyon for a four. Three more singles added. Eight off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Good shot and good timing by Shankar. Fired onto his pads by Lyon from around the wicket as he glanced it to fine leg

    Full Scorecard

  • After 23 overs,India 107/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 47 , Vijay Shankar 15)

    Kohli guides the short ball first delivery to third man for a single. Shankar's cover drive is deflected to mid-off as he takes one and Kohli adds one more with a flick to square leg. Three off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 22 overs,India 104/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 45 , Vijay Shankar 14)

    Lyon replaces Zampa into attack and finishes the over with just one as Kohli drives the full ball to long-on.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 21 overs,India 103/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 44 , Vijay Shankar 14)

    100 comes up for India as Shankar cracks the first ball from NCN through cover-point. Short ball, width offered and Shankar places it expertly through the gap with a cut. Two more singles added.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Lovely shot. A bit short and width offered by NCN as Shankar places it beautifully through cover-point with a cut

    Full Scorecard

  • Coulter-Nile returns to attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,India 97/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 43 , Vijay Shankar 9)

    Seven runs added. Shankar pushes the full toss first ball to long-off for a double. Four more singles and a leg bye. Big opportunity for Shankar to impress the selectors after he has been promoted ahead of MSD and Kedar Jadhav. Played some good innings in NZ. Meanwhile, Rayudu is clearly under a lot of pressure now after two successive failures. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    DID YOU KNOW?

    Virat Kohli has now scored 40-plus runs in each of his last six innings of second match of an ODI series including two centuries.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,India 90/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 42 , Vijay Shankar 4)

    Lyon keeps it tight after an expensive over from Zampa. Five runs added through five singles.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,India 85/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 40 , Vijay Shankar 1)

    Big over as 10 runs comes off it. Two singles and then a half-tracker from Zampa slammed through square leg by Kohli on back-foot. Fires the full-pitched delivery through covers after that for another four. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Too full this time from Zampa as Kohli creams it through cover drive

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

    Hard going for Kohli and Rayudu against the Aussie spinners Maxwell and Zampa. The pitch is a challenging one and the Aussies have quite a few spinners who could be a handful. Maxwell did well as he cut down the angle for the batsmen. Lyon, his replacement at the bowling crease struggled .initially. But after he was taken for a few runs, came around the wicket and hit Rayudu on the pads. Rayudu reviewed, believing the ball had pitched outside line of leg stump. But the ball had pitched on the leg stump and caught Rayudu in front. Terrific wicket for Australia. Rayudu, after two successive failures, should be nervous of his chances  for selection in the World Cup squad.Spin certainly lookslike it will  be a big factor in this match. India, at 75 for 3 in 17 overs, in a bit of a tricky situation. The rest of the batsmen, including Kohli must make an impact 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Slow delivery and Kohli had all the time as he got back into the crease and slammed it through square leg

    Full Scorecard

  • Vijay Shankar comes out to bat

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,India 75/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 31 , )

    Nathan Lyon gets a wicket in his first over. Starts off with two leg byes followed by a late cut through third man by Kohli for a boundary. One more single and then the wicket of Rayudu on last ball. Misses the around the wicket ball from Lyon trying to glide it to third man. Reviews it but there was no edge and the ball pitched in the line. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    DID YOU KNOW?
     

    Virat Kohli becomes the sixth captain to score 9,000-plus runs in international cricket. He is the fastest of them all by achieving it in 159 innings. The previous record holder was Ricky Ponting (204 innings).

    Full Scorecard

  • REVIEW AND OUT! Poor DRS call by Rayudu. Lyon goes around the wicket, bangs in a half-tracker as Rayudu misses it trying to guide the ball through third man. Huge appeal and umpire raises his finger. Rayudu goes for an appeal but there was no edge and the ball had pitched in the line. He has to leave.

     Rayudu lbw b Lyon 18(32). IND 75/3.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Excellent shot by Kohli. Waits for the length ball and guides it through third man area with a late cut

    Full Scorecard

  • Off-spinner Nathan Lyon comes into attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,India 68/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 26 , Ambati Rayudu 18)

    Kohli takes a single first ball with a forward push to long-off followed by a full-toss by Zampa as Rayudu cracks it over mid-wicket for a boundary. Leg bye added after the next delivery hits Rayudu's pads and runs down to short fine leg. Kohli finishes the over with one as he drives the last ball to covers. Seven off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ambati Rayudu's batting average batting first in ODIs:

    Home - 53.00
    Overseas - 36.50

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Zampa misses his length. Bowls a full-toss as Rayudu slams it through mid-wicket for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,India 61/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 24 , Ambati Rayudu 14)

    Kohli takes a single on first ball to give the strike to Rayudu, who drives the full-pitched delivery through cover for a boundary. Two more singles added. Seven off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Full pitched delivery from round the wicket driven through covers by Rayudu to bring up a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,India 54/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 22 , Ambati Rayudu 9)

    Good bowling by Zampa as he keeps it tight with wicket-to-wicket bowling despite the field being wide open. Rayudu takes a single with a drive on penultimate delivery and one more for Kohli on last ball.

    Full Scorecard

  • Zampa returns to attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,India 52/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 21 , Ambati Rayudu 8)

    Rayudu tucks the first ball on leg for a single. Kohli flicks a full ball to long-on for a single followed by a cover drive by Rayudu for double and then a single through long-on area. Five off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,India 47/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 20 , Ambati Rayudu 4)

    Just four from the over. A wide, a single for Rayudu before Kohli flicks the last ball to mid-wicket for a double.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Virat Kohli's scores at VCA Stadium, Nagpur before today in ODIs:

    54, 1, 115*, 39

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,India 43/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 18 , Ambati Rayudu 3)

    Maxwell gets through his over quickly. Four runs added as Kohli and Rayudu add two singles each. India are currently scoring at a rate of 3.85.

    Full Scorecard

  • Maxwell continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,India 39/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 16 , Ambati Rayudu 1)

    Cummins returns to attacks and finishes the over without giving away a single run. Also beats Rayudu's outside edge with a length delivery. Important day for No 4 batsman. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Shikhar Dhawan has only scored 264 runs from 10 ODI innings this year at an average of 29.33. His scores so far in 2019 in ODIs: 0, 32, 23, 75*, 66, 28, 13, 6, 0, 21

    Full Scorecard

  • Cummins returns to attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,India 39/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 16 , Ambati Rayudu 1)

    Excellent over for Maxwell. Gets the wicket of Dhawan, who gets out LBW as he fails to connect to the ball trying to play a lazy half-pull. Umpire gave it not out but DRS call helps Australia get the right decision. Rayudu comes out and adds a single.

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

    Startling to see Aussies opting for spin from both ends within the first 8 overs, considering that there are 2 new balls, one from each end, Maxwell  and Zampa are bowling with a relatively new ball. Just after three overs with it from their respective ends. Zampa might be used because he accounted for Kohli a couple of times. But Maxwell is a bit of a surprise.  Dhawan, probably trying to take him to the cleaners, played across and fell lbw on review. Good DRS call by Aussies. India have lost both openers within the opening 9 overs and now need to repair the damage.  India 39 for 2 from 9 overs

    Full Scorecard

  • Ambati Rayudu comes out to bat

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    DID YOU KNOW?

    Rohit Sharma has scored 13 ducks in ODIs so far including today but today was his first duck at home in ODIs.

    Full Scorecard

  • REVIEW AND OUT! Excellent DRS call gets Australia the second wicket. Dhawan out! Dhawan pays the price for being lazy. Goes for a half-pull against a slow delivery, misses it as it crashes into his pads. Looked missing leg in live action but replays showed it would have hit the leg stump. 

    Dhawan lbw b Maxwell 21(29). IND 38/2. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    DID YOU KNOW?

    India have won each of their three ODIs against Australia at this venue previously against Australia. The average first innings score at VCA Stadium is 261 in ODIs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,India 38/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 21 , Virat Kohli (C) 16)

    Zampa starts off with a short ball pushed to mid-wicket by Kohli for a double. A single next ball with a push to long-off. Followed by three more singles. Six off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • Adam Zampa comes into attack

    Full Scorecard
Load More

India vs Australia 2019, 2nd ODI Latest Match Updates

Shankar tucks the second ball to fine leg for a single to bring up 50-run partnership between the duo. Two more singles added.

India and Australia lock horns in the second ODI at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. To follow the full scorecard of the 2nd ODI, click here.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Match Preview: India won the first ODI by six wickets and would be aiming to continue the good run in the second ODI at Nagpur. On Saturday, it would have been pleasing for coach Ravi Shastri to see that 37-year-old Mahendra Singh Dhoni hitting form.

His unbeaten 59 proved that his finishing skills are not on the wane. Dhoni and Jadhav now form a vital cog in India's middle order, especially when the top order fails.

File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian captain Aaron Finch. AFP

India vs Australia ODI series 2019 live score and updates. AFP

Dhoni has been in prime of late form and every good outing will only boost his confidence ahead of the World Cup.

The Indian team could bring in the young Rishabh Pant in place of all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who had an off day with the ball on Saturday.

India's bowling, spearheaded by death-overs specialist Jasprit Bumrah, has been impeccable and it reflected in the first ODI, when he made Aussies dance to his tunes. Along with the Gujarat pacer, Mohammed Shami is proving to be a lethal weapon in Kohli's armoury.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (2-46 in the first ODI) has been leading the spin attack and is effective in the middle overs. But, it will be interesting to see if Ravindra Jadeja, who remained wicketless in his miserly effort, gets another chance or Yuzvendra Chahal comes back to the playing XI.

Australia, on the other hand, will need to pull one back to ensure that the hosts do not double their advantage early in the series.

For their coach Justin Langer, out of form skipper Aaron Finch would be a definite concern.

Finch, who had scores of 0 and 8 in the preceding T20 series, continued his bad run in the first ODI. The 32-year old would hope for change of fortunes and get some runs under his belt on Tuesday.

Other batsmen like opener Usman Khawaja, the flamboyant Glenn Maxwell, all-rounder Marcus Stonis, threw their wickets away after getting their eye in and would be aiming for bigger scores.

The likes of young Peter Handscomb and wicket-keeper Alex Carey too would be keen to play their part.

On the bowling front, leg-spinner Adam Zampa troubled the Indian batsmen and will be key for the visitors. But he needs adequate support upfront from pacers Pat Cummins and Nathan Counter-Nile.

Australia could try Andrew Tye, who regularly plays in the IPL, ahead of Jason Behrendoff.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D'Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon. Match Starts at 1:30 pm (IST).

Match starts 1.30.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019

Tags : #Aaron Finch #Cricket #ind vs aus live score #ind vs aus odi #India vs Australia #india vs australia highlights #india vs australia live streaming #india vs australia news #India vs Australia ODI #india vs australia ODI series 2019 #Indian Cricket Team #MS Dhoni #Virat Kohli

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 South Africa 2960 118
5 England 2586 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all