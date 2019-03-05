Zampa starts off with a short ball pushed to mid-wicket by Kohli for a double. A single next ball with a push to long-off. Followed by three more singles. Six off the over.

India have won each of their three ODIs against Australia at this venue previously against Australia. The average first innings score at VCA Stadium is 261 in ODIs.

REVIEW AND OUT! Excellent DRS call gets Australia the second wicket. Dhawan out! Dhawan pays the price for being lazy. Goes for a half-pull against a slow delivery, misses it as it crashes into his pads. Looked missing leg in live action but replays showed it would have hit the leg stump.

Rohit Sharma has scored 13 ducks in ODIs so far including today but today was his first duck at home in ODIs.

Startling to see Aussies opting for spin from both ends within the first 8 overs, considering that there are 2 new balls, one from each end, Maxwell and Zampa are bowling with a relatively new ball. Just after three overs with it from their respective ends. Zampa might be used because he accounted for Kohli a couple of times. But Maxwell is a bit of a surprise. Dhawan, probably trying to take him to the cleaners, played across and fell lbw on review. Good DRS call by Aussies. India have lost both openers within the opening 9 overs and now need to repair the damage. India 39 for 2 from 9 overs

Excellent over for Maxwell. Gets the wicket of Dhawan, who gets out LBW as he fails to connect to the ball trying to play a lazy half-pull. Umpire gave it not out but DRS call helps Australia get the right decision. Rayudu comes out and adds a single.

Shikhar Dhawan has only scored 264 runs from 10 ODI innings this year at an average of 29.33. His scores so far in 2019 in ODIs: 0, 32, 23, 75*, 66, 28, 13, 6, 0, 21

Cummins returns to attacks and finishes the over without giving away a single run. Also beats Rayudu's outside edge with a length delivery. Important day for No 4 batsman.

Maxwell gets through his over quickly. Four runs added as Kohli and Rayudu add two singles each. India are currently scoring at a rate of 3.85.

Just four from the over. A wide, a single for Rayudu before Kohli flicks the last ball to mid-wicket for a double.

Rayudu tucks the first ball on leg for a single. Kohli flicks a full ball to long-on for a single followed by a cover drive by Rayudu for double and then a single through long-on area. Five off the over.

Good bowling by Zampa as he keeps it tight with wicket-to-wicket bowling despite the field being wide open. Rayudu takes a single with a drive on penultimate delivery and one more for Kohli on last ball.

FOUR! Full pitched delivery from round the wicket driven through covers by Rayudu to bring up a boundary

Kohli takes a single on first ball to give the strike to Rayudu, who drives the full-pitched delivery through cover for a boundary. Two more singles added. Seven off the over.

FOUR! Zampa misses his length. Bowls a full-toss as Rayudu slams it through mid-wicket for a boundary

Kohli takes a single first ball with a forward push to long-off followed by a full-toss by Zampa as Rayudu cracks it over mid-wicket for a boundary. Leg bye added after the next delivery hits Rayudu's pads and runs down to short fine leg. Kohli finishes the over with one as he drives the last ball to covers. Seven off the over.

FOUR! Excellent shot by Kohli. Waits for the length ball and guides it through third man area with a late cut

REVIEW AND OUT! Poor DRS call by Rayudu. Lyon goes around the wicket, bangs in a half-tracker as Rayudu misses it trying to guide the ball through third man. Huge appeal and umpire raises his finger. Rayudu goes for an appeal but there was no edge and the ball had pitched in the line. He has to leave.

Virat Kohli becomes the sixth captain to score 9,000-plus runs in international cricket. He is the fastest of them all by achieving it in 159 innings. The previous record holder was Ricky Ponting (204 innings).

Nathan Lyon gets a wicket in his first over. Starts off with two leg byes followed by a late cut through third man by Kohli for a boundary. One more single and then the wicket of Rayudu on last ball. Misses the around the wicket ball from Lyon trying to glide it to third man. Reviews it but there was no edge and the ball pitched in the line.

FOUR! Slow delivery and Kohli had all the time as he got back into the crease and slammed it through square leg

Hard going for Kohli and Rayudu against the Aussie spinners Maxwell and Zampa. The pitch is a challenging one and the Aussies have quite a few spinners who could be a handful. Maxwell did well as he cut down the angle for the batsmen. Lyon, his replacement at the bowling crease struggled .initially. But after he was taken for a few runs, came around the wicket and hit Rayudu on the pads. Rayudu reviewed, believing the ball had pitched outside line of leg stump. But the ball had pitched on the leg stump and caught Rayudu in front. Terrific wicket for Australia. Rayudu, after two successive failures, should be nervous of his chances for selection in the World Cup squad.Spin certainly lookslike it will be a big factor in this match. India, at 75 for 3 in 17 overs, in a bit of a tricky situation. The rest of the batsmen, including Kohli must make an impact

FOUR! Too full this time from Zampa as Kohli creams it through cover drive

Big over as 10 runs comes off it. Two singles and then a half-tracker from Zampa slammed through square leg by Kohli on back-foot. Fires the full-pitched delivery through covers after that for another four.

Lyon keeps it tight after an expensive over from Zampa. Five runs added through five singles.

Virat Kohli has now scored 40-plus runs in each of his last six innings of second match of an ODI series including two centuries.

Seven runs added. Shankar pushes the full toss first ball to long-off for a double. Four more singles and a leg bye. Big opportunity for Shankar to impress the selectors after he has been promoted ahead of MSD and Kedar Jadhav. Played some good innings in NZ. Meanwhile, Rayudu is clearly under a lot of pressure now after two successive failures.

FOUR! Lovely shot. A bit short and width offered by NCN as Shankar places it beautifully through cover-point with a cut

100 comes up for India as Shankar cracks the first ball from NCN through cover-point. Short ball, width offered and Shankar places it expertly through the gap with a cut. Two more singles added.

Lyon replaces Zampa into attack and finishes the over with just one as Kohli drives the full ball to long-on.

Kohli guides the short ball first delivery to third man for a single. Shankar's cover drive is deflected to mid-off as he takes one and Kohli adds one more with a flick to square leg. Three off the over.

FOUR! Good shot and good timing by Shankar. Fired onto his pads by Lyon from around the wicket as he glanced it to fine leg

Kohli flicks the full-pitched leg-side delivery to fine leg for a single followed by a well-timed glance by Shankar off a quicker delivery from Lyon for a four. Three more singles added. Eight off the over.

FOUR! Beautiful shot! NCN fires in one short as Shankar drives it down the ground. Applaud from Kohli.

Vijayshankar coming in at number 5 has batted pretty well thus. He looks easy at the crease and does not seem fazed by the pace or spin or the situation the team is in. Has already embarked on a useful partnership wit skipper Kohli. Vijayshankar is a tall right handed batsman. If he comes good it would be an advantage for the team. His style of medium pace bowling would be handy in English conditions and his all round skills could come as a great boon. The team, realising this, is giving him opportunities with the bat. So far he has not disappointed. He looks very impressive and the skipper, coach and selectors must be pleased with his showing thus far. India are approaching the halfway stage and being 115 for 3 in 24 overs is a good launch pad for the second half of the innings.

Shankar starts off the over with an exquisite shot down the ground off full-pitched ball by NCN. Gets the applaud from Kohli, who completes his fifty with a single through covers. 50th ODI fifty. Nine off the over including a leg bye.

Shankar tucks the second ball to fine leg for a single to bring up 50-run partnership between the duo. Two more singles added.

What a milestone: 50th 50 in ODI cricket. Mr Phenomenon himself, Virat Kohli. That is beside his 39 centuries. World's best batsman without doubt.

Toss: Aaron Finch makes the right call and Australia have opted to bowl first at Nagpur in 2nd ODI

OUT! A wicket in first over for Australia. Rohit departs for 0. Banged in short by Cummins as Rohit plays an upper cut but fails to clear the third man fielder.

REVIEW AND OUT! Excellent DRS call gets Australia the second wicket. Dhawan out! Dhawan pays the price for being lazy. Goes for a half-pull against a slow delivery, misses it as it crashes into his pads. Looked missing leg in live action but replays showed it would have hit the leg stump.

REVIEW AND OUT! Poor DRS call by Rayudu. Lyon goes around the wicket, bangs in a half-tracker as Rayudu misses it trying to guide the ball through third man. Huge appeal and umpire raises his finger. Rayudu goes for an appeal but there was no edge and the ball had pitched in the line. He has to leave.

India vs Australia 2019, 2nd ODI Latest Match Updates

Shankar tucks the second ball to fine leg for a single to bring up 50-run partnership between the duo. Two more singles added.

India and Australia lock horns in the second ODI at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. To follow the full scorecard of the 2nd ODI, click here.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Match Preview: India won the first ODI by six wickets and would be aiming to continue the good run in the second ODI at Nagpur. On Saturday, it would have been pleasing for coach Ravi Shastri to see that 37-year-old Mahendra Singh Dhoni hitting form.

His unbeaten 59 proved that his finishing skills are not on the wane. Dhoni and Jadhav now form a vital cog in India's middle order, especially when the top order fails.

Dhoni has been in prime of late form and every good outing will only boost his confidence ahead of the World Cup.

The Indian team could bring in the young Rishabh Pant in place of all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who had an off day with the ball on Saturday.

India's bowling, spearheaded by death-overs specialist Jasprit Bumrah, has been impeccable and it reflected in the first ODI, when he made Aussies dance to his tunes. Along with the Gujarat pacer, Mohammed Shami is proving to be a lethal weapon in Kohli's armoury.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (2-46 in the first ODI) has been leading the spin attack and is effective in the middle overs. But, it will be interesting to see if Ravindra Jadeja, who remained wicketless in his miserly effort, gets another chance or Yuzvendra Chahal comes back to the playing XI.

Australia, on the other hand, will need to pull one back to ensure that the hosts do not double their advantage early in the series.

For their coach Justin Langer, out of form skipper Aaron Finch would be a definite concern.

Finch, who had scores of 0 and 8 in the preceding T20 series, continued his bad run in the first ODI. The 32-year old would hope for change of fortunes and get some runs under his belt on Tuesday.

Other batsmen like opener Usman Khawaja, the flamboyant Glenn Maxwell, all-rounder Marcus Stonis, threw their wickets away after getting their eye in and would be aiming for bigger scores.

The likes of young Peter Handscomb and wicket-keeper Alex Carey too would be keen to play their part.

On the bowling front, leg-spinner Adam Zampa troubled the Indian batsmen and will be key for the visitors. But he needs adequate support upfront from pacers Pat Cummins and Nathan Counter-Nile.

Australia could try Andrew Tye, who regularly plays in the IPL, ahead of Jason Behrendoff.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D'Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon. Match Starts at 1:30 pm (IST).

Match starts 1.30.