Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI between India and Australia at Nagpur. The hosts walk into the match with a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after Virat Kohli and Co won the first ODI at Hyderabad by six wickets.

After suffering six-wicket loss in the first ODI, Australia would be itching to make a comeback at Nagpur in the second ODI. This is the ground where they have never beaten India and they would like to break this record as well.

Shaun Marsh is back for Australia and with leg-spinner Adam Zampa at the top of his game, Australia will believe that if they win those crucial moments, then a victory could be on the cards in the second ODI. Click here to read Gaurav Joshi's preview of 2nd ODI.

One of the biggest worries for Australia going into the second ODI is the poor form of skipper Aaron Finch. He has managed scores of 0,8 and 0 in the three innings on the ongoing tour and has not scored a single fifty in last 20 limited-overs' matches. However, teammate Nathan Coulter-Nile feels that Finch's poor form with the bat has not affected his captaincy.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's resurgence in ODIs has come as a great news for India before the World Cup. After failing to score a single fifty in 2018, he is currently averaging 150 in ODIs in 2019. Click here to read G Rajaraman's take on why MS Dhoni's return to form is a huge shot in the arm for India.

"236 on any ground in ODI cricket is not enough. But in saying that, we fought hard during the game. We have spoken about just improving, defending a higher total would probably be good for us," Zampa told reporters.

After Australia managed just 236 batting first in Hyderabad, Adam Zampa has called for a better performance from his batters in the second ODI as they look to make a comeback in the series.

Pitch report: "This is a pitch made for spinners. The brown surface, the cracks will make it difficult for second batting side. This pitch will offer spin. If you win the toss, you must bat first," says Sunil Gavaskar

Toss: Aaron Finch makes the right call and Australia have opted to bowl first at Nagpur in 2nd ODI

Aaron Finch: We will bowl first. We expect it to spin a bit and hopefully when the lights come on, it might play better. We didn't play our best in the last game, obviously Dhoni and Jadhav played well to get them across the line. A bit more improvement in the batting and bowling should help.

Virat Kohli: We wanted to bat first, pretty much a no-brainer. Not much dew in the evening and it's a dry surface. Not typical of the kind of pitches you get here, doesn't look like it will bounce much. We expect it to deteriorate further as the game progresses. We have the same team. We spoke about the middle order coming through when the top three doesn't click, so we need such games. Guys are looking for opportunities. It was a good performance for us, hopefully we can keep it going.

- MS Dhoni is the highest run-getter in ODIs at VCA stadium in Nagpur with 268 runs in four innings

- India have won all of their three ODIs against Australia at the VCA stadium in Nagpur.

We are five minutes away from live action!

Rohit Sharm and Shikhar Dhawan are out in the middle. Pat Cummins will bowl the first over.

India have retained an unchanged XI. But Aussies have go e with an extra spinner in Nathan Lyon. Surprise thought is that Aussies opted to field on a patchy pitch which could become bad as the match progressed. Lyon and Zampa their spinners will be bowling when the pitch would be at its best rather than the other way around. But India won't complain. If they put enough runs on the board this match will be theirs again.

OUT! A wicket in first over for Australia. Rohit departs for 0. Banged in short by Cummins as Rohit plays an upper cut but fails to clear the third man fielder.

Excellent start for Pat Cummins who begins the proceeding for Australia with a wicket-maiden. Removes Rohit in the first over. Five straight dot balls followed by a wide short ball, Rohit falls into the trap as he goes for an upper cut, playing it straight to third man.

FOUR! Poor delivery from NCN. On to Dhawan's pads as he flicks it to mid-wicket

Not the first time Rohit Sharma has got on top of the ball. Throwing the bat at a short ball may be a good idea in limited overs cricket but Rohit needed to suss the pace and bounce of the pitch. The extra bounce accounted for him. He was caught comfortably at wide 3rd man off the pacy Cummins. Had he got on top of the ball he could have handled it more safely. The choice of shot and delivery was faulty. India have lost a huge wicket in the very first over.

NCN starts off with a wide followed by a full delivery onto Dhawan's pads, for which he is punished with a boundary as the opener creams it through square leg. Tucks the last ball to mid-wicket for a double. Seven off the over.

Kohli gets off the mark with an uppish drive through backward point. Safely in the gap as he takes a single.

India vs Australia 2019, 2nd ODI Latest Match Updates

India and Australia lock horns in the second ODI at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. To follow the full scorecard of the 2nd ODI, click here.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Match Preview: India won the first ODI by six wickets and would be aiming to continue the good run in the second ODI at Nagpur. On Saturday, it would have been pleasing for coach Ravi Shastri to see that 37-year-old Mahendra Singh Dhoni hitting form.

His unbeaten 59 proved that his finishing skills are not on the wane. Dhoni and Jadhav now form a vital cog in India's middle order, especially when the top order fails.

Dhoni has been in prime of late form and every good outing will only boost his confidence ahead of the World Cup.

The Indian team could bring in the young Rishabh Pant in place of all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who had an off day with the ball on Saturday.

India's bowling, spearheaded by death-overs specialist Jasprit Bumrah, has been impeccable and it reflected in the first ODI, when he made Aussies dance to his tunes. Along with the Gujarat pacer, Mohammed Shami is proving to be a lethal weapon in Kohli's armoury.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (2-46 in the first ODI) has been leading the spin attack and is effective in the middle overs. But, it will be interesting to see if Ravindra Jadeja, who remained wicketless in his miserly effort, gets another chance or Yuzvendra Chahal comes back to the playing XI.

Australia, on the other hand, will need to pull one back to ensure that the hosts do not double their advantage early in the series.

For their coach Justin Langer, out of form skipper Aaron Finch would be a definite concern.

Finch, who had scores of 0 and 8 in the preceding T20 series, continued his bad run in the first ODI. The 32-year old would hope for change of fortunes and get some runs under his belt on Tuesday.

Other batsmen like opener Usman Khawaja, the flamboyant Glenn Maxwell, all-rounder Marcus Stonis, threw their wickets away after getting their eye in and would be aiming for bigger scores.

The likes of young Peter Handscomb and wicket-keeper Alex Carey too would be keen to play their part.

On the bowling front, leg-spinner Adam Zampa troubled the Indian batsmen and will be key for the visitors. But he needs adequate support upfront from pacers Pat Cummins and Nathan Counter-Nile.

Australia could try Andrew Tye, who regularly plays in the IPL, ahead of Jason Behrendoff.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D'Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon. Match Starts at 1:30 pm (IST).

Match starts 1.30.