Australia started off their India tour in style with a thumping 10-wicket win over the hosts at the Wankhede. David Warner and Aaron Finch left the Indians stunned as they chased down the 256-run target with ease shattering records en route.

The action now moves to Rajkot for the 2nd ODI and India would be looking to bounce back hard. It was Australia's meticulous bowling plan that undid the Indian batting line-up. It was also a lack of batting plan from the Indian camp that brought about their downfall. Defending a below-par score at Wankhede, the bowlers didn't show any semblance of a fight and ended up wicketless as Finch and Warner piled up a 258-run opening stand, the highest for any wicket against India.

The experiment of playing three openers didn't work and that is something which Kohli admitted that he would have a rethink about. Should they got with the theory that your best batsman should bat as higher up the order as possible?

"(On batting at 4) We've had this discussion many times in the past as well. Because of the way KL (Rahul) has been batting, we have tried to fit him in the batting line-up. But I don't think it's gone quite our way whenever I batted at four so probably will have to rethink about that one," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"It's about giving some guys opportunities. Every now and then, it's about putting people up there and testing them. People need to relax and not panic with one game. I am allowed to experiment a little bit and fail at times. Today was one of the days it didn't come off," he added.

Kohli would also be hoping for a much-improved bowling display. There are chances that Navdeep Saini might get a look in, in place of Shardul Thakur who had a rough day in Mumbai. Rajkot traditionally produces good batting tracks and with the kind of form the Aussie batsmen are in, the Indian bowlers might again be in for a tough time.

Australia wouldn't be looking to tinker too much with the winning combination. They have been in brilliant form in all formats and would look to continue the momentum and seal the series in Rajkot.

Here's all you need to know about the 2nd ODI between India and Australia at Rajkot

When is the 2nd ODI between India and Australia?

The 2nd ODI between India and Australia will take place on 17 January, 2020.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

What time does the match begin?

The match begins at 1:30 PM IST with toss taking place at 1 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 2nd ODI?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch online the match online?

The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India Team Players: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Navdeep Saini, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Kedar Jadhav

Australia team players: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

