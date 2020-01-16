India vs Australia 2nd ODI in Rajkot weather update: Hazy conditions with no chance of rain
Here's the weather report for the second ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia, to be played in Rajkot
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs UTT Tripura drew with Uttarakhand
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs GOA Goa beat Puducherry by 81 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs SIK Chandigarh drew with Sikkim
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Ireland beat West Indies by 4 runs
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 10 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 17th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 19th, 2020, 03:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM vs SL - Jan 19th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs OMAW - Jan 17th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW vs CHNW - Jan 17th, 2020, 08:00 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs KWTW - Jan 18th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs HYD - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs VID - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
MS Dhoni left out of BCCI's list of centrally contracted players; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah in top-earning bracket
-
PMC Bank scam: SC stays Bombay High Court order allowing shifting of HDIL promoters from jail to residence
-
Concerns linger after US signs initial trade deal with China; analysts question Beijing’s ability to divert imports from other partners to Washington
-
Indonesia Masters: Defending champion Saina Nehwal’s first-round loss deals crippling blow to Olympics qualification hopes
-
35 actors under 35 to watch out for in 2020s, from Florence Pugh, Daniel Kaluuya to Zazie Beetz, Noah Jupe
-
The man who would make Ramayan: Ramanand Sagar's biggest endeavour is outlined in a new biography
-
Amit Shah slams Opposition for 'misleading' minorities on CAA at Bihar rally, says Nitish Kumar to lead NDA in Assembly polls
-
How women shoulder the efficient running of Anganwadis — a system riddled with issues of pay, low morale
-
As vice-chancellors walk tightrope between protests and protocol, creation of room for dissent may remedy admin lapses at campuses
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
India will look to come out all guns blazing at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot when they take on Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series.
File image of Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. AFP
The Men in Blue will step into the game 0-1 down after Australia registered a 10-wicket win in the lung-opener at Mumbai, courtesy David Warner and Aaron Finch, who hit unbeaten hundreds. This also means that the Rajkot ODI is a must-win contest for India if they want to stay alive in the series.
In a bid to field all three in-form players — Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul — Virat Kohli dropped himself down the order but the plan backfired as he was unable to convert his start. The skipper’s move to give up his No 3 position also drew flak from former cricketers.
Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant was on Wednesday ruled out of India's second ODI as the young wicketkeeper-batsman has not yet recovered from the concussion he suffered during the series-opener.
Pant's absence could pave the way for the inclusion of Karnataka batsman Manish Pandey, who made optimum use of the opportunity that he got in the third T20 against Sri Lanka in Pune. It would also be interesting to see which among the experienced Kedar Jadhav and rookie Shivam Dube makes the squad.
Come the second ODI, it will be interesting to see the batting order India choose to go with.
The bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah had a forgettable outing at the Wankhede and they would be more than eager to make a strong comeback and prove their mettle.
It would be interesting to see whether India play Delhi speedster Navdeep Saini or persist with Shardul Thakur, who gave away 43 runs in Mumbai. Ravindra Jadeja looks a certainty and so the choice would be between chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who conceded 55 runs in the first ODI and Yuzvendra Chahal as the lead spinner.
The hosts, on the other hand, will be mighty pleased after an all-round performance and look to register back to back series wins in India, a rare feat for any visiting team.
The track at Rajkot is expected to be a batting paradise and India can draw confidence from the home series against New Zealand in 2017, when they won 2-1 after losing the opener, co-incidentally in Mumbai.
According to Accuweather, the weather in Rajkot on Friday is expected to feature sunshine with a bit of cloud cover during the afternoon. As the match progresses, the weather is expected to be hazy. However, no rain disturbance is expected. The temperature is expected to float between 25 degrees, the maximum, and 10 degrees minimum.
With inputs from PTI
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 16, 2020 15:51:24 IST
Also See
India vs Australia, Highlights, 1st ODI in Mumbai, Full Cricket Score: Warner, Finch slam tons as Aussies go 1-0 up with 10-wicket win
India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Preview: Hosts' batting order in focus in must-win game in Rajkot against resolute Aaron Finch and Co
India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan ready to bat anywhere, says he will come out at No 3 if required