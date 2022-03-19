India vs Australia Live Score, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Kaur brings up 15th ODI fifty, leads India's charge in death overs

India vs Australia Live Score, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Schutt bowls the penultimate over. Kaur crunches the ball down the ground for a brace off the first delivery. LBW appeal in the second is turned down by the umpire, and the Aussies waste another review after the ball is found to be going down leg. Vastrakar muscles the ball over extra cover for a brace off the third. SIX! Vastrakar brings up the fifty stand with Kaur in style with a mighty hit over long on! That landed in the stands! She keeps the strike with a single off the last ball. Seven from the over. One more over to go.



Preview: Having put up an "up and down" show so far, India will need to play a perfect game against the mighty Australians in the Women's World Cup on Saturday if they want to bring their campaign back on track.

In the preceding series against New Zealand, Indian bowlers struggled to find rhythm but in the World Cup, the batting performance has been inconsistent with the team sitting at two wins and as many losses after four games.

With three leagues games remaining, India must gain consistency in all departments and maintain their place in the top four to qualify for the semifinals.

"If I had an explanation (for batting inconsistency), I would have definitely discussed in the dressing room. In the NZ series, our batters did well, the last four matches (in WC) the batting has not clicked as a unit and it is something we need work on," said star opener Smriti Mandhana ahead of the Australia clash.

"I am confident tomorrow will be a perfect game for the batters. The bowlers are doing an amazing job for us, they need more support from batters."

With four wins out of four games, Australia have looked unstoppable but if there is one team that can halt their juggernaut, it is India.

The Mithali Raj-led squad lost a closely contested series in Australia last year and ended Meg Lanning's team 26-match winning streak.

Indian batters have come up with special individual performances but not fired as a group.

Mithali and all-rounder Deepti Sharma have exchanged places at number three in the first four games but both are yet to make notable contributions.

Smriti has shown top form and Harmanpreet being back among runs gives a massive boost to the team.

Smriti and Harmanpreet smashed centuries against the West Indies and shared a match-wining partnership. Former India captain Diana Edulji is of the opinion that now that Harmanpreet is back in form, she should bat higher than her current number five position.

More changes could be on the cards in the batting order for the Australia game as the earlier experiments have not yielded the desired results.

Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who will be playing her 200th ODI, has made an impact in all the games so far and will be expected to provide the early breakthroughs against the formidable Australians.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad has been the leading wicket-taker for India with eight wickets.

India managed only 134 in the last game but the bowlers still managed to stretch the game and got six English batters out.

They will have to find a way to dismiss in-form opener Rachael Haynes who has amassed 277 runs at an average of 92. Most of the Australian players have contributed to the team's unbeaten run in the tournament.

Ellyse Perry has starred both with bat and ball while spinners Alana King and Ashleigh Gardner have also been effective.

Both the teams have developed an intense rivalry over the years and Australia will be looking to avenge their semifinal loss in the 2017 edition when they take the field at Eden Park on Saturday.

The Teams (From):

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nic Carey, Ash Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Australia take place?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Australia will be played on Wednesday, 19 March 2022.

What is the venue for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Australia?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Australia will take place at Eden Park in Mount Maunganui.

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Australia start?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Australia will begin at 6.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 6 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Australia?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

With inputs from PTI