India vs Australia 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch 2nd T20I online and on Live TV

India will look to shrug off the disappointment of the rain-marred first T20I and focus on the remaining games of their tour of Australia starting Saturday.

The Indian team bounced back from a heavy nine-wicket loss at the start of the tour and put up far better performances in the next two ODIs and the one-off Test.

They began the first T20I on a strong note as well as thanks to an unbeaten 49 from Jemimah Rodrigues as well as quality starts from the rest of the Indian batters, they were 131/4 in the 16th over and seemed destined for a challenging total. Rain, which had earlier washed out a majority of overs in the first two days of the pink-ball Test, made its way back to the Carrara Oval.

India now face the challenging situation of having to win both their remaining games if they are to end up on a winning note in the multi-format tour of Australia. The hosts, led by Meg Lanning, currently lead the series 7-5, with both teams collecting a point each from the no result.

India will be buoyed by Rodrigues's triumphant return to the Indian team after being benched for the ODIs and the Test. That, in addition to the solid form of openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana as well as middle-order batter Yastika Bhatia, bodes well for the visitors.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who took over the reigns of the team from Mithali Raj, struck three boundaries after walking out to bat in the navy blue Indian jersey for the first time since the England tour earlier this year.

Here's everything you need to know as far as the second T20I between Australia and India is concerned:

When is the second T20I between Australia and India?

The second T20I between Australia and India is on Saturday, 9 October.

Where will the second T20I between Australia and India be played?

The second T20I between Australia and India will be played at the Carrara Oval, Queensland.

What time will the match begin?

The second T20I between Australia and India will begin at 1.40 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1.10 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The second T20I between Australia and India will be telecast on SONY SIX & SONY SIX HD. The match will also be live-streamed on SONYLIV. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com.