Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs Australia 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch 2nd ODI online on Live TV

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 23rd, 2021
  • 13:11:02 IST

Mithali Raj and Co will look to avenge the loss in first ODI in the second game that will take place at the same venue, Harrup Park, Mackay in Queensland on Friday.

The visitors' main worry is the form of the top order. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma failed in the first match and Mithali Raj and Yastika Bhatia played very slow which did not help India's cause. Thanks to some late blitzkreig by Richa Ghosh and Jhulan Goswami, India managed to cross 200 run-mark and finished with 225/8 from their 50 overs.

However, it turned out to be an easy chase for Aussies. They reached the target with nine wickets and 54 deliveries in hand thanks to an unbeaten 93 from Rachael Haynes. Captain Meg Lanning also smashed a fifty while Alyssa Healy scored a run-a-ball 77 to set up the chase. It was a professional performance by the Aussies in the first ODI and expect them to maintain this good run throughout the series.

Haynes was hit during the practice session on Thursday and has gone for scans. Her availability is not a surety for tomorrow. That could be one forced change in hosts' XI.

Check out the details of the second ODI below:

When is the second ODI between Australia and India?

The second ODI between Australia and India is on Tuesday, 24 September.

Where will the second ODI between Australia and India be played?

The second ODI between Australia and India will be played at the Harrup Park, Mackay, Queensland.

What time will the match begin?

The second ODI between Australia and India will begin at 10.40 am IST. The toss will take place at 10.10 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The second ODI between Australia and India will be telecast on SONY SIX & SONY SIX HD. The match will also be live-streamed on SONY LIV. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com.

Updated Date: September 23, 2021 13:11:02 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Australia: ODI series best possible preparation for World Cup, says Mithali Raj
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: ODI series best possible preparation for World Cup, says Mithali Raj

Coach Ramesh Powars aid it is high time India start scoring 250 consistently to compete with the likes of England and Australia.

India vs Australia: Taniya Bhatia says team is excited for first-ever day-night Test
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Taniya Bhatia says team is excited for first-ever day-night Test

Taniya Bhatia, wicket-keeper and batter with Indian team, says the Indian women's cricket team is excited to play in the pink-ball Test.

India vs Australia: All-round hosts thrash Mithali Raj and Co to register 25th ODI win on the trot
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: All-round hosts thrash Mithali Raj and Co to register 25th ODI win on the trot

Darcie Brown's 4/33 restricted India to 225/8 before the Australian top three rallied to guide their team to a crushing nine-wicket win.