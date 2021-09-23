India vs Australia 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch 2nd ODI online on Live TV

Mithali Raj and Co will look to avenge the loss in first ODI in the second game that will take place at the same venue, Harrup Park, Mackay in Queensland on Friday.

The visitors' main worry is the form of the top order. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma failed in the first match and Mithali Raj and Yastika Bhatia played very slow which did not help India's cause. Thanks to some late blitzkreig by Richa Ghosh and Jhulan Goswami, India managed to cross 200 run-mark and finished with 225/8 from their 50 overs.

However, it turned out to be an easy chase for Aussies. They reached the target with nine wickets and 54 deliveries in hand thanks to an unbeaten 93 from Rachael Haynes. Captain Meg Lanning also smashed a fifty while Alyssa Healy scored a run-a-ball 77 to set up the chase. It was a professional performance by the Aussies in the first ODI and expect them to maintain this good run throughout the series.

Haynes was hit during the practice session on Thursday and has gone for scans. Her availability is not a surety for tomorrow. That could be one forced change in hosts' XI.

Check out the details of the second ODI below:

When is the second ODI between Australia and India?

The second ODI between Australia and India is on Tuesday, 24 September.

Where will the second ODI between Australia and India be played?

The second ODI between Australia and India will be played at the Harrup Park, Mackay, Queensland.

What time will the match begin?

The second ODI between Australia and India will begin at 10.40 am IST. The toss will take place at 10.10 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The second ODI between Australia and India will be telecast on SONY SIX & SONY SIX HD. The match will also be live-streamed on SONY LIV. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com.