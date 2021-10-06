India vs Australia 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch 1st T20I online and on Live TV

The last leg of India's tour of Australia is about to begin, with the visitors taking on Meg Lanning and Co in the three-match T20I series.

India currently trail 4-6 in the multi-format series after Australia won the ODI assignment 2-1 and drew the one-off day/night Test. Still, India will be upbeat with how they have turned around their fortunes on the tour after making a disappointing start.

They lost the first ODI by nine wickets but took the second match of the series to the last ball and only a no-ball from Jhulan Goswami allowed Australia to somehow secure a win. India bounced back in the third game with a two-wicket win with Goswami hitting the winning six in the last over.

The day/night Test — India's first pink-ball match — was dominated by the visitors on all days. Smriti Mandhana hit her maiden Test ton and eventually, the match ended in a draw with Australia 36/2 chasing an improbable target of 272. The match in Queensland lost a lot of overs due to rain, otherwise, the result could have gone in India's favour.

Nonetheless, India enter the T20I series with the form behind them. They would also be boosted by the return of Harmanpreet Kaur, who missed the ODIs and Test match due to a thumb injury. The T20I skipper will be raring to go after being on the sidelines for a while.

Hard-hitting opener Shafali Verma will be another one to watch out for in the series, as this is the format with which she announced her arrival at the international stage.

Australia may be have been outplayed in the pink-ball Test but they remain the most formidable women's side in the world and are still the favourites to win the series. India will have to be at their best to beat the hosts.

Here's everything you need to know about watching the first T20I:

When is the first T20I between Australia and India?

The first T20I between Australia and India is on Thursday, 07 October.

Where will the first T20I between Australia and India be played?

The first T20I between Australia and India will be played at the Carrara Oval, Queensland.

What time will the match begin?

The first T20I between Australia and India will begin at 2.10 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1.40 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The third ODI between Australia and India will be telecast on SONY SIX & SONY SIX HD. The match will also be live-streamed on SONY LIV. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com.