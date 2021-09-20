India vs Australia 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch 1st ODI online on Live TV

After getting the year off to a disappointing start with a loss to South Africa at home and experiencing mixed fortunes in their trip to England, the India women's cricket team will hope to finally find some success in the form of a series win when they commence their tour of Australia starting with the one-day international series.

The Mithali Raj-led Indian team is scheduled to play three ODIs, during which the side will hope to begin its preparations for the Women's World Cup that takes place in New Zealand next year. That will be followed by a historic one-off Test that will be India's first-ever day-night game, and only the second pink-ball Test in the women's game, before the series concludes with three Twenty20 Internationals.

Team India though didn't quite get their tour of Australia off to the best of starts as they suffered a 36-run defeat in the warmup match in Brisbane. That was followed by ODI and Test vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur getting ruled out of the first one-dayer due to a thumb injury sustained in a practice session, which has left India's shaky-looking middle-order even more vulnerable.

Australia, meanwhile, haven't lost an ODI for four years now in what has been an unbelievably dominant run. Meg Lanning's side have won 24 matches in a row in the 50-over format now with their latest victory being the 3-0 sweep against New Zealand earlier in April. Taking on such a formidable side in their own backyard will always be a daunting task for any team, but the Indians will seek inspiration from some of their victories over the mighty Aussies in recent years, whether in the 2017 World Cup semi-final or in the group stage of the T20 World Cup last year.

Ahead of the first one-day international that gets India's tour of Australia underway, we bring to you all the details as far as the live coverage of the match is concerned:

When is the first ODI between Australia and India?

The first ODI between Australia and India is on Tuesday, 21 September.

Where will the first ODI between Australia and India be played?

The first ODI between Australia and India will be played at the Harrup Park, Mackay, Queensland.

What time will the match begin?

The first ODI between Australia and India will begin at 5.35 am IST. The toss will take place at 5.05 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The first ODI between Australia and India will be telecast on SONY SIX & SONY SIX HD. The match will also be live-streamed on SONY LIV. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com.